Italian

Caruso's Grocery

179 Reviews

914 14th ST SE

Washington, DC 20003

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
NEAPOLITAN RAGU
CARUSO'S ALFREDO

ANTIPASTI

CRISPY CALAMARI

CRISPY CALAMARI

$16.75

Served with sides of marinara and lemon aioli

MOZZARELLA IN CAROZZA

MOZZARELLA IN CAROZZA

$11.75

Layers of mozzarella and house bread, lightly battered and fried, served over a simple tomato and basil sauce

TOMATO BRAISED MEATBALLS

$12.75

Garnished with parmesan

GARLIC BREAD QUATTRO FORMAGGI

GARLIC BREAD QUATTRO FORMAGGI

$10.75

Served with a four cheese dipping sauce

CREAMY BURRATA

CREAMY BURRATA

$15.50

Served with basil pesto, pine nuts & a side of garlic bread

ANTIPASTI

ANTIPASTI

$20.75

Assortment of marinated artichokes, vinegar peppers, fresh mozzarella, spicy olives, roasted red peppers & ripe tomatoes. Served with a side of Chianti vinaigrette

TOMATO & BASIL CAPRESE

TOMATO & BASIL CAPRESE

$13.50

Ripe tomatoes, basil & fresh mozzarella, drizzled with balsamic reduction

SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$12.50

Mixed baby greens, agro dolce onion, cucumbers, chianti vinaigrette

TRICOLORE

$12.50

Endive, Radicchio, Arugula, Sliced Orange and Pistachios tossed in a toasted fennel citrus vinaigrette

CAESAR

CAESAR

$12.50

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesean, Anchovies, Croutons

HEIRLOOM TOMATO PANZANELLA

$15.50Out of stock

Heirloom Tomatoes, Croutons, Cucumber, Radish, Red Onion, Parmesan, Arugula, Basil

PASTA

NEAPOLITAN RAGU

NEAPOLITAN RAGU

$23.50

Fresh Homemade Bucatini pasta, topped with whipped ricotta

CARUSO'S ALFREDO

CARUSO'S ALFREDO

$22.75

Homemade Mafalde Telefono, wild mushrooms and parmesean

BAKED CAVATELLI

BAKED CAVATELLI

$22.50

Cavatelli in a Meatball & Sausage Ragu, baked with Freshly Grated Asiago

SHRIMP SCAMPI

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$24.25

Homemade Tagliatelle, Roasted Peppers, Garlic, Chilies and a Splash of House Limoncello

LINGUINI IN CLAM SAUCE

LINGUINI IN CLAM SAUCE

$24.25

Lots of garlic and chopped parsley

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$20.50

topped with parmesean and fresh basil *MEATBALLS CONTAIN PORK*

RAVIOLI ALLA GENOVESSE

RAVIOLI ALLA GENOVESSE

$20.75

Homemade Ravioli filled with Ricotta and herbs, tossed with a pesto cream sauce and toasted pignolis

PENNE ALLA VODKA

$22.50

Cream sauce with peas and prosciutto

SPAGHETTI W/ TOMATO SAUCE

$18.00

ENTREE

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$24.75

Tenderized chicken breast, lightly battered and pan fried. Served with Spaghetti Marinara. (Cannot be prepared to accommodate allergies to gluten or dairy)

VEAL FRANCAISE

VEAL FRANCAISE

$29.50

Parmesan & egg-battered veal cutlets topped with a lemon butter sauce. Served with seasonal market vegetables

SEAFOOD FRA DIAVOLO

SEAFOOD FRA DIAVOLO

$29.25

Clams, mussels, shrimp & calamari in a spicy tomato sauce over fresh tagliatelle pasta

BAKED EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

BAKED EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

$24.25

Thinly sliced eggplant, stuffed with herbed ricotta cheese - rolled & lightly breaded. Served with spaghetti marinara

TROUT PICATTA

TROUT PICATTA

$27.50

Pan seared trout fillets topped with a lemon-butter wine sauce and crispy capers. Served with seasonal market vegetables

SIDES

Side Spaghetti

$7.50

Side Season Market Vegetables

$7.50

Side Crispy Parmesan Potatoes

$7.50

DESSERT

Brooklyn Style Cheesecake

Brooklyn Style Cheesecake

$11.50

Drizzled with strawberry sauce

Nutella Cannoli

Nutella Cannoli

$11.50

Nutella cream, chocolate chips and hazelnuts (3 per order)

Classic Tiramisu

Classic Tiramisu

$12.25

Espresso-soaked ladyfingers with mascarpone zabaglione and Florio Marsala

KIDS

Kids Spaghetti + Meatballs

$12.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Kids Chicken Parm

$12.00

Kids Butter Pasta

$12.00

ALL TO-GO WINE BOTTLES $20!

PROSECCO: VIAGGIO EUFORICO EXTRA-DRY, VENETO, ITALY

$20.00

Light body dry sparkling wine with a refreshingly vibrant acidity and flavors of honeysuckle, green apple, pear, lime, and stones. This versatile food-friendly wine will shine particularly well with the Semolina Dusted Calamari or our delicious antipasto and salads!

LAMBRUSCO: VITIVINICOLA FANGAREGGI, PURO! LAMBRUSCO, LAMBRUSCO SALAMINO, EMILIA-ROMAGNA, ITALY

$20.00

Medium-bodied dry sparkling red wine from Emilia-Romagna with bold and beautifully concentrated flavors of raspberries, cranberries, and rose petals balanced by a subtle meatiness.

GAVI: SALVANO, GAVI, PIEDMONT, ITALY

$20.00

Classic dry Italian white wine with bright, refreshing flavors of white stone fruit, green melon, lemons, and field flowers

BARBERA D'ASTI: CANTINA DEL LUPO, BARBERA D’ASTI, PIEDMONT, ITALY

$20.00

A beautifully light dry red wine with lifted flavors of red cherry and plum balanced with a light smokiness and earthiness from a light oak treatment!

PINOT NOIR: TENUTA MAZZOLINO, TERRAZZE PINOT NERO, LOMBARDY, ITALY

$20.00Out of stock

Clean, bright and easy-drinking red wine with dry flavors of cranberry, cherry, blackberries, and violets.

CHIANTI CLASSICO: DONNA LAURA, BRAMOSIA, CHIANTI CLASSICO DOCG, SANGIOVESE, TUSCANY, ITALY

$20.00

A classic and complex medium-bodied red wine with apparent tannins and flavors of dark cherry, black raspberry, leather, dried flowers, toasted wood, and spice.

PRIMITIVO: PIETRAVENTOSA, VOLERE VOLARE, PRIMITIVO, PUGLIA, ITALY

$20.00

A lush red wine with apparent tannins and a boldly fruity palate of blackberries, plums, violets, and a hint of menthol.

CARUSO'S COCKTAILS

Espresso Martini (Serves 2)

$15.00Out of stock

House Vanilla Vodka / House Coffee Liqueur / Galliano / Espresso

Mulberry Street Cosmo (Serves 2)

$15.00

House Citron Vodka / Cranberry Infused Aperol / Our Orangecello / Lime

Sausage Pizza Negroni (Serves 2)

$15.00

SOFT DRINKS

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

POMEGRANATE LEMONDAE

$5.00

STAPPI BITTER

$5.00

LEMONADE

$5.00

TONIC

$3.00

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

914 14th ST SE, Washington, DC 20003

Directions

