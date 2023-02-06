Restaurant header imageView gallery

Clubhouse 1070 Wiconsin Ave NW

314 Reviews

$$

1070 Wiconsin Ave NW

Washington, DC 20007

Order Again

Small Plates

Arancini

$11.00

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00
Burrata

Burrata

$14.00

capocollo, pesto

Chicken Wings

$14.00

6 Chicken Wings

Croquets

$12.00
Meatball Sliders

Meatball Sliders

$12.00

3 meatballs sliders with tomato sauce, provolone, basil, parmesan

Olives

Olives

$7.00

daily selection of imported olives

Parmesan Truffle Fries

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$10.00

french fries, parmesan, truffle

Pickles

Pickles

$7.00

daily selection of pickled vegetables

Salads

Caprese

Caprese

$12.00

fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, olive oil, balsamic

Tequila Caesar

Tequila Caesar

$10.00

romaine hearts, toasted panko, cotija cheese, original tequila caesar dressing, add chicken $4 add anchovies $4

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$10.00

artichokes, roasted red peppers, parmesan, lemon honey dressing

Burgers & Sandwiches

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$17.00

double smash patty, cheese, tomato, lettuce, secret sauce, served with fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Red Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$21.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino, classic cheese pizza.

Spicy Spicy

$27.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, spicy soppressata, jalapeno, mike’s hot honey

Pepperoni

$25.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Italian Deli

$30.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, cotija cheese

The Fancy

$30.00

Cheese Slice

$4.00

Ronnie Slice

$4.50

White Pizza

Mona Lizza

$32.00

mozzarella , spicy sausage, ricotta, roasted tomatoes, Mikes hot honey

Truffle Heaven

$28.00

mozzarella, mushrooms, truffle oil

Gabagool

$28.00

mozzarella, artichokes, red peppers, red onions, capocollo, provolone

Truffle Hazen Slice

$5.00

Specials

Chicken Crocket

$7.00

Salmon

$25.00

Sliders

Smash Burger Sliders

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sliders

$11.00

Fried Chicken Sliders

$12.00

Steak Sliders

$11.00

Meatball Sliders

$12.00

Drinks

Vodka

$6.00

Ultra

$6.00

Whiskey

$6.00

Tequila

$6.00

Seltzer

$6.00

Gin

$6.00

Rum

$6.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Clubhouse your home for cocktails, billiards and board games.

1070 Wiconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007

