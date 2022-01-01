Bakeshop - Georgetown
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Family owned bakery with 3 locations in the area. Cookies, cupcakes, macarons, icecream sandwiches, vegan options & more! We make breakfast sandwiches daily on our scratch made biscuits and croissants.
3210 Grace St. NW, Washington, DC 20007
