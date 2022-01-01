Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bakeshop - Georgetown

3210 Grace St. NW

Washington, DC 20007

Order Again

COOKIES

Brookie

$3.25
Browned Butter Chocolate Chunk

Browned Butter Chocolate Chunk

$3.25

Our classic chocolate chip cookie with a twist. Browned butter and chocolate chunks take this to the next level.

Everything Cookie

$3.25

A little bit of everything! Chocolate, nuts, pretzels, cornflakes, oats.

Funfetti Cookie

$3.25

Sugar cookie with rainbow nonpareils.

Gingersnap Cookie

Gingersnap Cookie

$3.25
MM Cookie

MM Cookie

$3.25

The classic cookie with MMs.

Oatmeal Blueberry Cookie

Oatmeal Blueberry Cookie

$3.25

Hate raisins? This one's for you. We use blueberries in our oatmeal cookie - you could even eat it for breakfast. We won't tell.

Oaty Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Oaty Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.25

Oatmeal, chocolate chunks and a whole lot of yum.

Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.25
Peanut Butter Pillow Cookie

Peanut Butter Pillow Cookie

$3.25

A flat chocolate cookie with PB inside.

Salty Oatmeal Apricot

Salty Oatmeal Apricot

$3.25

Oats and dried apricot with a dusting of sea salt. A little sweet and salty.

Snickerdoodle

$3.25

Dusted in cinnamon and sugar.

Individual Cookie Bags (wrapped cookies)

$0.25

TREATS

Almond Chia Chocolate Chip Bar

$5.00

Vegan & gluten free. Contains almonds

Banana Pudding

$4.75

Layers of bananas, pudding and Nilla wafers.

Brookie Cream Pie

Brookie Cream Pie

$4.25

2 of our Brookie cookies with our classic vanilla buttercream .

Chocolate Pudding

$4.75

Chocolate pudding with layers of Oreos in between.

Coconut Macaroon

$2.75

Dog Treats

$3.75

Pack of 3 treats for your favorite friend.

Flourless Chocolate Brownie

$5.50

Chocolate brownie - gluten free!

Gingersnap Cream Pie

Gingersnap Cream Pie

$4.25

A little snappy and a little sweet. Gingersnap cookies with a layer of buttercream.

Goldfinger

$4.00
Oatmeal Cream Pie

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$4.25

Our version of the childhood treat. Oatmeal cookies with butttercream filling.

Oreo in a Blanket

Oreo in a Blanket

$4.00

We bake an Oreo into our chocolate chip cookie. Heat for a few seconds in the microwave and it's heaven.

PB Cup in a Blanket

PB Cup in a Blanket

$4.00

We bake a PB cup into our chocolate chip cookie. Oh boy!

Peppermint Brownie

$5.50

Chocolate brownie with a layer of York peppermint - gluten free!

Samoa

$5.00

Bar form of the cookie - coconut, chocolate, caramel

BREAKFAST

Almond Croissant

$5.50

Croissant with toasted almonds and almond cream inside

Biscuit

$4.25

Scratch made

Croissant

$4.25

Donut

$3.50

Nutella Croissant

$5.50

Croissant with Nutella inside

Scone

$4.25

Flavors vary

Sinnabon

$4.50

BREADS

Banana Nut Slice

Banana Nut Slice

$4.25

Blueberry Slice

$4.25
Coffee Cake Slice

Coffee Cake Slice

$4.25

Lemon Blueberry Slice

$4.25

Linda's Pound Cake Slice

$4.25
Pumpkin Chocolate Chunk Slice

Pumpkin Chocolate Chunk Slice

$4.25

CUPCAKES

(1 ) Cupcake

$3.50

(6 ) Pk Cupcakes

$17.50

MACARONS

(1 ) Macaron

$2.75

(12 ) Pk Macarons

$30.25

VEGAN

(1) Vegan Cupcake

$3.50

Vegan Cupcakes (6 ) Pk

$17.50

Vegan Cupcakes (12 ) Pk

$35.00

Vegan Brookie

$3.25

Vegan double chocolate chip cookie

Vegan Chocolate Chip

$3.25

Vegan Gingersnap

$3.25

Vegan Lemon Sparkle

$3.25

Vegan Oatmeal Blueberry

$3.25

Vegan Oaty

$3.25

Vegan Peanut Butter

$3.25

Vegan Salty Oatmeal Apricot

$3.25

Vegan cookie with oats, dried apricot and a sprinkle of salt

Almond Chia Chocolate Chip Bar

$5.00

Vegan & gluten free. Contains almonds

Vegan Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Loaf Slice

$4.25

Vegan Gingersnap Cream Pie

$4.25

Vegan Oatmeal Cream Pie

$4.25

Vegan Oreo in a Blanket

$4.00

Vegan chocolate chip cookie wrapped around an Oreo

Vegan Cookiewich

$8.50

Vegan Slice Pumpkin Pie

$6.50

Vegan Whole Pumpkin Pie

$34.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned bakery with 3 locations in the area. Cookies, cupcakes, macarons, icecream sandwiches, vegan options & more! We make breakfast sandwiches daily on our scratch made biscuits and croissants.

Location

3210 Grace St. NW, Washington, DC 20007

Directions

