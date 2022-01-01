Banana bread pudding in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve banana bread pudding
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington
|White Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Served warm with coconut ice cream (Homemade)
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
450 K Street NW, Washington
|White Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Served warm with coconut ice cream (Homemade)
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington
|White Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Served warm with coconut ice cream (Homemade)
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington
|White Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Served warm with coconut ice cream (Homemade)
More about Bangkok Joe's
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Bangkok Joe's
3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington
|Banana Bread Pudding
|$7.00
Vanilla wafers, toasted cinnamon pecan, caramel sauce, dark rum whipped cream