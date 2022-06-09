Bread pudding in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve bread pudding
Busboys and Poets
2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington
|White Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Served warm with coconut ice cream (Homemade)
Busboys and Poets
450 K Street NW, Washington
|White Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Served warm with coconut ice cream (Homemade)
Busboys and Poets
235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington
|White Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Served warm with coconut ice cream (Homemade)
Ben's Next Door
1211 U ST NW, Washington
|Bourbon Bread Pudding
|$7.95
Busboys and Poets
625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington
|White Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Served warm with coconut ice cream (Homemade)
The Diner
2453 18th St. NW, Washington
|Bread Pudding
|$6.00
Classic Bread Pudding served A La Mode
|Bread Pudding French Toast
|$12.95
House Made Bread Pudding, Dipped in French Toast Batter Topped with Powdered Sugar and Fresh Berries (V)
Bangkok Joe's
3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington
|Banana Bread Pudding
|$7.00
Vanilla wafers, toasted cinnamon pecan, caramel sauce, dark rum whipped cream
Stadium Sports
300 Tingey St SE, Washington
|TART CHERRY BREAD PUDDING
Tart cherry vanilla bread pudding, vanilla ice cream
Right Proper Brewing Company
624 T Street NW, Washington
|Raspberry Chocolate Bread Pudding
|$8.00
vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, caramel sauce
Michele's
1201 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Cinnamon Toast Bread Pudding
|$14.00
Inspired by Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal, this Bread Pudding is made with our house Brioche, served warm on Buttermilk Sauce, filled with Vanilla Pastry Cream and topped with Cinnamon Toast Ice Cream and an Arlette Cookie.
Jackie - American Bistro
79 Potomac Ave SE, Washington
|Chocolate Bread Pudding
|$12.00
Stan's Restaurant
1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC
|Bread pudding
|$7.95
Busboys and Poets
2021 14th St NW,, Washington
|White Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Served warm with coconut ice cream (Homemade)
Purple Patch
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington
|Ube Bread Pudding
|$8.00
bread pudding with ube, granola & caramel, served with ube ice cream
L'Ardente
200 Massachusetts Ave., NW Suite 100, Washington
|Panettone Bread Pudding
|$12.00
panettone, custard, cinnamon chocolate sauce
The Pub & The People
1648 North Capitol St. NW, Washington
|Bread Pudding
|$7.00
La Famosa
1300 4th St. SE, Washington
|Coquito Bread Pudding
|$7.00
A traditional bread pudding made with Pan de Auga soaked in our La Famosa coquito, with rum raisins and topped with a dulce de leche caramel sauce.
District Kitchen
2606 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Bread Pudding
|$10.00