Taco salad in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve taco salad
Republic Cantina
43 N Street NW, Washington
|Taco Salad
|$11.00
avo, black beans, onion, pico, cheddar & cotija, Fritos, cilantro ranch
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Madhatter
1319 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Taco Salad Bowl
|$15.00
Crispy tortilla bowl filled with shredded romaine, black beans, rice, mixed cheddar, Pico de Gallo, sour cream & chopped chicken
Commonwealth Cantina
3911 GEORGIA AVE NW, Washington
|Chopped Taco Salad
|$10.00
With corn, avocado, beans, roasted peppers, tomatoes, shredded cheese. Topped with crispy tortilla strips.
Little Miner Taco
1110 Congress St NE, Washington
|Taco Salad
|$10.00
rice, lettuce, onion, radish, tomato, cheese, salsa verde, sour cream, chipotle aioli scallions. Add a protein by upgrading.
ALERO RESTAURANT
1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009, Washington
|Taco Salad
|$13.99
Crispy flour tortilla filled with Mexican rice, refried beans and your choice of meat, with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream and caesar dressing. With your choice of protein.