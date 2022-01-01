Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve taco salad

Republic Cantina

43 N Street NW, Washington

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad$11.00
avo, black beans, onion, pico, cheddar & cotija, Fritos, cilantro ranch
More about Republic Cantina
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Madhatter

1319 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (86 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad Bowl$15.00
Crispy tortilla bowl filled with shredded romaine, black beans, rice, mixed cheddar, Pico de Gallo, sour cream & chopped chicken
More about Madhatter
Commonwealth Cantina

3911 GEORGIA AVE NW, Washington

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chopped Taco Salad$10.00
With corn, avocado, beans, roasted peppers, tomatoes, shredded cheese. Topped with crispy tortilla strips.
More about Commonwealth Cantina
Little Miner Taco

1110 Congress St NE, Washington

TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$10.00
rice, lettuce, onion, radish, tomato, cheese, salsa verde, sour cream, chipotle aioli scallions. Add a protein by upgrading.
More about Little Miner Taco
ALERO RESTAURANT

1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009, Washington

TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$13.99
Crispy flour tortilla filled with Mexican rice, refried beans and your choice of meat, with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream and caesar dressing. With your choice of protein.
More about ALERO RESTAURANT

