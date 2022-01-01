Prime ribs in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve prime ribs
Char Bar
2142 L St NW, Washington
|Signature Prime Rib
|$54.00
Bone-in Rib Steak, w/ Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Vegetables, House BBQ Sauce
Side Door
909 New Jersey Ave. SE., Washington
|Roasted Prime Rib Sandwich
|$18.00
|$17.00
onion-poppy roll, swiss cheese, horseradish cream, pickled pepper relish, aus jus
Shilling Canning Company
360 Water Street SE, Washington
|Prime Rib French Dip
|$30.00
thinly sliced roasted prime rib on a house-made french roll with creamy horseradish & au jus served with a small salad
The Prime Rib - Washington, DC
2020 K Street NW, Washington
|Prime Rib Salad
|$19.00
Our Signature Salad (House Salad)
|Roast Prime Rib Full Cut
|$98.00
|Prime Rib Signature Cut
|$67.00
Stan's Restaurant - Downtown NW
1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC
|Black Angus Prime Rib
|$34.95