Prime ribs in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve prime ribs

Char Bar

2142 L St NW, Washington

Signature Prime Rib$54.00
Bone-in Rib Steak, w/ Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Vegetables, House BBQ Sauce
More about Char Bar
Side Door

909 New Jersey Ave. SE., Washington

Roasted Prime Rib Sandwich$18.00
Roasted Prime Rib Sandwich$17.00
onion-poppy roll, swiss cheese, horseradish cream, pickled pepper relish, aus jus
More about Side Door
Shilling Canning Company

360 Water Street SE, Washington

Prime Rib French Dip$30.00
thinly sliced roasted prime rib on a house-made french roll with creamy horseradish & au jus served with a small salad
More about Shilling Canning Company
The Prime Rib - Washington, DC

2020 K Street NW, Washington

Prime Rib Salad$19.00
Our Signature Salad (House Salad)
Roast Prime Rib Full Cut$98.00
Prime Rib Signature Cut$67.00
More about The Prime Rib - Washington, DC
Stan's Restaurant - Downtown NW

1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC

Black Angus Prime Rib$34.95
More about Stan's Restaurant - Downtown NW
Gatsby

1201 Half Street SE, Washington

Prime Rib$38.00
More about Gatsby

