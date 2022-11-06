Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American

dLeña

review star

No reviews yet

476 K Street, NW

Washington, DC 20001

Popular Items

TACOS DE SHORT RIB
ZANAHORIAS ROSTIZADAS
MEDIO POLLO AL CARBON

Para La Mesa

GUACAMOLE

GUACAMOLE

$15.00

avocado / tomato / onion / cilantro / lime (gluten-free)

GUACAMOLE BONITO

GUACAMOLE BONITO

$20.00

tuna tartare / chili de árbol salsa-macha / jicama salad / chipotle mayo / charred tostadas

HABANERO PEPITA SALSA

HABANERO PEPITA SALSA

$11.00

pepita / charred tomato / habanero / tlayuda tortilla chips

PORK BELLY

PORK BELLY

$16.00

chipotle glaze / red pipian sauce / greens / varieties of pickled vegetable (gluten free, contains peanuts)

CORN EMPANADAS

CORN EMPANADAS

$15.00

yellow sweet corn / ají amarillo / manchego cheese / chimichurri (vegetarian, contains dairy)

CRAB CAKE TOSTADA

CRAB CAKE TOSTADA

$21.00

charred tortilla / chipotle mayo / pickled chili / cilantro

Sopas Y Ensaladas

SOPA DE TORTILLA

SOPA DE TORTILLA

$11.00

tomato / tortilla / ancho chili / panela cheese / crispy tortilla strips / avocado (vegetarian, gluten-free, contains dairy)

ENSALADA DE KALE

ENSALADA DE KALE

$14.00

baby kale / pomegranate / cherry tomato / agave almonds / manchego cheese / orange balsamic vinaigrette (vegetarian, gluten free, contains nuts and dairy)

ENSALDA DE QUESO BURRATA

ENSALDA DE QUESO BURRATA

$17.00

heirloom tomato / burrata cheese / pepita pesto / extra virgin olive oil / lavender balsamic glaze / compressed grilled watermelon (gluten free, contains dairy)

Tacos

3 per order
TACO DE CAMARON

TACO DE CAMARON

$18.00

breaded prawn / jicama tortilla / chili powder / pickled onion (contains shellfish)

TACOS DE ATUN

TACOS DE ATUN

$18.00

smoked chili crusted tuna / poblano tartar / citrus cabbage (gluten free)

TACOS DE SHORT RIB

TACOS DE SHORT RIB

$20.00

chili de árbol peanut sauce / salsa verde cruda / flour tortilla (contains peanuts)

TACOS HONGOS A LA LENA

TACOS HONGOS A LA LENA

$16.00

mushrooms / pico de gallo / black bean purée / queso fresco / salsa verde cruda (vegetarian, gluten free, contains dairy)

Specialties dLENA

WAGYU STEAK A LA PIERDA

WAGYU STEAK A LA PIERDA

$57.00

fajita pepper mix / molcajeteada sauce / salsa verde / corn tortilla (gluten free)

SHORT RIB AL CARBON

SHORT RIB AL CARBON

$45.00

smoked short rib / bibb lettuce / tres salsas / varieties of pickled vegetables (gluten free)

ZARANDEADO

ZARANDEADO

$42.00

branzino / cole slaw / charred marinade / grilled half avocado / corn salsa (gluten free)

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$36.00

jumbo prawns / smoked chili marinade / creamy chipotle sauce / grilled spring onion (gluten free, contains shellfish)

ENCHILADAS

ENCHILADAS

$31.00

shrimp / maryland blue crab / creamy guajillo sauce / crema fresca / fresh salad (gluten free, contains shellfish & dairy)

COLIFLOWER A LA LENA

COLIFLOWER A LA LENA

$16.00

charred cauliflower / chimichurri / red pipian (vegan, vegetarian, gluten free, contains peanuts)

PORK SHANK

PORK SHANK

$39.00

braised pork / escabeche veggies / salsa verde cruda / blue corn tortillas

Wood Burning Grill

TOMOHAWK STEAK

TOMOHAWK STEAK

$140.00

serves 2 / mezcal flambéed / marrow butter (gluten free, contains dairy)

14 OZ 30 DAY DRY AGED BONELESS RIBEYE

14 OZ 30 DAY DRY AGED BONELESS RIBEYE

$58.00

herb garlic butter / chimichurri / charred lemon / shishito (gluten free, contains dairy)

MEDIO POLLO AL CARBON

MEDIO POLLO AL CARBON

$32.00

grilled half chicken / guajillo achiote marinade / criolla sauce / grilled broccolini (gluten free, contains shellfish)

Postres

PASTEL DE ELOTE

PASTEL DE ELOTE

$12.00

grilled corn cake / hibiscus-mezcal sauce (vegetarian, contains dairy)

MIL HOJAS DE PANQUEQUE ARGENTINO

MIL HOJAS DE PANQUEQUE ARGENTINO

$14.00

crêpes / warm cajeta caramel / whipped cream / strawberry (vegetarian, contains dairy)

Sides

BROCCOLINI

BROCCOLINI

$10.00

grilled / smoked chili / olive oil / sea salt (vegan, vegetarian, gluten free)

GRILLED AVOCADO

GRILLED AVOCADO

$12.00

grilled corn pico de gallo / chimichurri (vegan, vegetarian, gluten free)

PAPA HORNO

PAPA HORNO

$9.00

wood-oven roasted potato / crispy pork belly / ají amarillo tartar / chive (gluten free)

ZANAHORIAS ROSTIZADAS

ZANAHORIAS ROSTIZADAS

$11.00

roasted heirloom carrot / pistu chimichurri / cashew tofu aioli / pepita (vegan, gluten free, contains nuts)

Kids Menu

Kid's Fries

$5.00

Specialty Cocktails

Casa Margarita

Casa Margarita

$12.00

blanco tequila / agave / lime

Prickly Pear Margarita

$14.00

blanco tequila / don ciccio & figli fico d'india / prickly pear / lime

Mercado Margarita

Mercado Margarita

$14.00

serrano-infused blanco tequila / passion fruit / agave / lime / hibiscus-rosemary foam

Tamarindo Margarita

Tamarindo Margarita

$13.00

reposado tequila / tamarind / agave / lime / tajin

Pina Mezcalita

Pina Mezcalita

$14.00

el silencio espadin / ancho reyes / agave / lime / pineapple / sal de gusano

Southside Mule

Southside Mule

$14.00

espadin mezcal / blanco tequila / pineapple-rosemary shrub / ginger beer / lime

Casual Encounter

Casual Encounter

$18.00

mexican whiskey / drambuie / cocchi americano / orange bitters / and a 'lil' smokey-smoke

Paloma Prima

Paloma Prima

$14.00

blanco tequila / squirt / lime

N/A Beverage

Apple Juice

$4.00

Arnold palmer

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Grapefruit juice

$4.00

Iced tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.00Out of stock

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$8.00

Sprite

$3.00

Still Water

$8.00

Tonic

$3.00

Americano

$3.50

Double Espresso

$5.00

Decaf Espresso

$3.50

Decaf Double Espresso

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Chef Richard Sandoval presents a modern approach on classic Mexican fare. The concept celebrates “leña,” or firewood, and the nuanced flavors smoke can impart on both its wood-fired food, and smokey mezcal and tequila-centric menus.

dLeña image
dLeña image

