Steak N Egg Diner Tenleytown

4700 Wisconsin Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20016

Specialty Meat Platters

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$18.99+

Breaded beef patty with hot country gravy. Two eggs served any way you like, Your choice of Potato and your choice of toast.

8 oz Steak & Eggs

$21.99

Grilled to order, juicy 8oz USDA Choice steak! Two eggs served any way you like, Your choice of Potato and your choice of toast.

16 oz Double Steak & Eggs

$27.99

Grilled to order, TWO juicy 8oz USDA Choice steaks! Two eggs served any way you like, Your choice of Potato and your choice of toast.

Philly Steak & Egg

$14.99

Sliced sirloin steak topped with hot country gravy. Grilled to order. Two eggs served any way you like, Your choice of Potato and your choice of toast.

T-Bone Steak & Eggs

$23.99

A hearty juicy 12 oz USDA T-Bone steak grilled to order! Two eggs served any way you like, Your choice of Potato and your choice of toast.

Grilled Pork Chops & Eggs

$18.99

2 lean center cut pork chops grilled to perfection served along with two eggs served any way you like, Your choice of Potato and your choice of toast.

Grilled Chicken Breast & Eggs

$13.99

A generous breast of chicken grilled juicy and tender and served with two eggs served any way you like, Your choice of Potato and your choice of toast.

Alaskan Salmon & Eggs

$20.99

USDA choice salmon steak cooked to perfection and served along with fresh asparagus, two eggs served any way you like, Your choice of Potato and your choice of toast.

Mexican Breakfast

$16.99

Two hashbrowns topped with chili, cheese and onions and served with two eggs cooked any way you like along with your choice of toast.

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$18.99

Our delicious corned beef hash served with two eggs any way you like, along with your choice of Potato and your choice of toast.

Old Favorite

$12.99

Two eggs served any way you like, with your choice of bacon, ham, sausage, scrapple, turkey bacon or turkey sausage along with your choice of Potato and your choice of toast.

Paul Bunyan

$13.99

Three eggs served any way you like, with your choice of bacon, ham, sausage, scrapple, turkey bacon or turkey sausage along with your choice of Potato and your choice of toast.

Eggs Benedict

$16.99

An English Muffin topped with poached eggs, Hollandaise sauce with your choice of bacon, sausage, chicken or ham and a side of asparagus.

Tomato Benedict

$13.99

Vegetable Potato Medley

$14.99

Salmon Patty Platter

$15.99

World Famous Omelettes

Western Omlt

$15.99

Ham, Green Pepper, Onions

Mexican Omelette

$16.99

Chili, Cheese & Onions

Loaded Omelette

$18.99

Chili, Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Bacon, Sausage, Ham

Chicken & Cheese Omelette

$17.99

Spinach & Cheese Omelette

$14.99

Plain Omelette

$12.99

Cheese Omelette

$13.99

Vegetable Omelette

$14.99

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$15.99

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$15.99

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$15.99

Mushroom & Cheese Omelette

$14.99

Philly & Cheese Omelette

$17.99

Meat Lovers & Cheese Omelette

$16.99

Ham, Bacon & Sausage

Corned Beef Hash & Cheese Omelette

$17.99

TBac & Cheese Omelette

$15.99

TSaus & Cheese Omelette

$15.99

vsaus & Cheese Omelette

$15.99

Scrambled Up

Tennessee Scramble

$17.99

Diced Ham, Sausage and Bacon scrambled with 3 eggs served with 2 biscuits topped with country gravy

Old South Sunday

$17.99

2 Biscuits topped with Gravy 2 Eggs 2 Sausage 2 Bacon

Vegetable & Cheese Scram

$14.99

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes

Spinach & Cheese Scram

$14.99

Turkey & Cheese Scram

$15.99

Josh Philly Steak Scram

$16.99

Chicken & Cheese Scram

$17.99

Ham & Cheese Scram

$15.99

Bacon & Cheese

$15.99

Sausage & Cheese Scram

$15.99

Turkey Bacon & Cheese Scram

$15.99

Turkey Saus & Cheese Scram

$15.99

Veggie Saus & Cheese Scram

$15.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$4.49

Egg'N Cheese

$5.29

Steak, Egg & Cheese

$9.29

Salmon Cake, Egg & Cheese

$9.29

From The Griddle

Waffles

$9.99+

Pancakes

$9.99+

Killer Cakes

$10.99+

French Toast

$9.99

1/2 Waffles

$6.29+

Pancakes

$6.29+

Killer Cakes

$5.99+

1/2 French Toast

$6.29

Sides

Side of Meat

$4.99+

Hashbrowns

$4.99+

Home Fries

$5.99+

French Fries

$5.99+

Onion Rings

$5.99

Side order toast

$2.99+

Grits

$3.89+

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.99

Biscuit, CFS & Gravy

$8.99

Biscuit, Sausage & Gravy

$7.99

Eggs With Toast

$4.99+

Eggs

$0.99+

Oatmeal

$2.99

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Asparagus

$4.99

Side Order Gravy

$1.99

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa

$0.99

Hollandase Sauce

$1.99

Randolph's Ham, Cheese & Egg Hash Browns

$7.99

Avocado

$1.99

Banana

$0.99

Extra charge item $.25

$0.25

Extra charge item $.50

$0.50

Extra charge item $1.00

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Xtra Chg

$1.00

KID ORDER :)

KID ORDER :)

Lunch Sandwiches

Club Classic

$13.99

BLT

$11.99

Patty Melt

$11.99+

Dijon Chicken

$11.99

Honey Dijon - does NOT come with Cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato

Chicken Melt

$11.99

Grilled Onions and Cheese

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.99+

Grilled Cheese

$6.99+

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Burgers

All American Burger

$9.99+

Brazilian Burger

$16.99+

Egg, Ham, Bacon and Cheese

Smoky Mountain Burger

$13.99+

Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Onions & BBQ Sauce

Guapo's Mega Burger

$15.99+

One Egg, Bacon and Cheese on the Burger 2 eggs on Side scrambled withe ham, sausage, bacon, cheese and veggies

Veggie Burger

$8.99+

Turkey Burger

$10.99+

Salmon Cake

$10.99+

Quick Bites

Jalapeno Poppers 6

$4.99

Mozzarella Sticks 6

$4.99

Chicken Tenders 4

$6.99

Egg Rolls

$7.99

Chili

Chili Plain

$4.59

Chili With Onion and Crackers

$4.99

Chili With Cheese ,Onions and Crackers

$5.99

Coffee

Coffee

$2.90

Coffee - LARGE - TO GO

$2.90

Coffee - SMALL - TO GO

$2.90

Iced Coffee

$2.90

Drinks

Soda

$2.90

Water

MILK

$2.90+

Juice

Hot Chocolate

$2.90

Hot Tea

$2.90

Egg Nog

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Red Bull

$4.99

Cup of Ice

Cup of ice - TO GO

$0.50

Cup of Hot Water

Milkshakes

Milkshake

$7.00

Floats

Root Beer Float

$6.99

Coke Float

$6.99

Diet Coke Float

$5.99

Orange Float

$5.99

Pepsi Float

$6.99

Diet Pepsi Float

$5.99

Sprite Float

$5.99

Dr Pepper Float

$5.99

Mountain Dew Float

$5.99

Sierra Mist Float

$5.99

Coffee Float

$5.99

OTHER float - specify

$6.99

Desserts

Vanilla Ice Cream Cup

$1.99

Hot Fudge Sundae

$2.99

Strawberry Sundae

$2.99

Caramel Sundae

$2.99

Apple Pie

$2.85

Pie A La Pode

$3.99

Sample Ice Cream

$1.00

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.99

CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLL

CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLLS

$7.99

FRUIT CUP

FRUIT CUP

$4.99

TEES

T-SHIRT SMALL

$20.00

T-SHIRT MED

$20.00

T-SHIRT LARGE

$20.00

T-SHIRT XLRG

$20.00

T-SHIRT 2XLRG

$20.00

SWEATSHIRTS

SWEATSHIRT SMALL

$30.00

SWEATSHIRT MED

$30.00

SWEATSHIRT LRG

$30.00

SWEATSHIRT XLRG

$30.00

SWETSHIRT 2XLRG

$30.00

HATS

BLACK HAT

$20.00

WHITE HAT

$20.00

TERVIS CUPS

SMALL

$25.00+

GIFT CERTIFICATE

GIFT CERT $5

$5.00

GIFT CERT $10

$10.00

GIFT CERT $15

$15.00

GIFT CERT $20

$20.00

GIFT CERT $25

$25.00

GIFT CERT $40

$40.00

GIFT CERT $50

$50.00

GIFT CERT 1.00

$1.00
Sunday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Welcome to Steak-N-Egg where we specialize in good home cooking served in a warm, friendly atmosphere! Breakfast served 24/7! Steak-n-eggs our specialty! If you're Hungry! We're open!

4700 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20016

Steak-N-Egg image

