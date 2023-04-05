Steak N Egg Diner Tenleytown
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Steak-N-Egg where we specialize in good home cooking served in a warm, friendly atmosphere! Breakfast served 24/7! Steak-n-eggs our specialty! If you're Hungry! We're open!
Location
4700 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20016
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza - Friendship Heights
4.2 • 1,658
4940 Wisconsin Ave Washington, DC 20016
View restaurant
Guapo's Restaurant - Tenleytown
No Reviews
4515 Wisconsin Avenue, NW Washington, DC 20016
View restaurant