Confetti

review star

No reviews yet

4545 42nd St NW #109

Washington, DC 20016

Popular Items

Decorated Vanilla Sugar Cookie

Hot Coffee

Latte

$3.95+

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Mocha

$4.75+

Red Velvet Latte

$4.75+

Chocolate Cherry Oatmilk Latte

$5.65+

Americano

$2.75+

Brewed Coffee

$2.65+

Espresso

$2.45+

Hot Handcrafted Beverages

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+

Chocolate Chai Tea Latte

$5.05+

Cherry Chai Tea Oatmilk Latte

$5.95+

Hot Tea

$2.75+

Magic Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Iced Coffees

Iced Latte

$3.95+

Iced Mocha

$4.75+

Iced Red Velvet Latte

$4.75+

Iced Americano

$2.75+

Iced Coffee

$2.65+

Iced Double Shot

$2.75

Iced Handcrafted Beverages

Lemonade

$3.75+

Sparkling Lemonade

$4.25+

Iced Tea

$2.95+

Iced Chai

$4.25+

Iced Chocolate Chai

$5.05+

Iced Cherry Chai Oatmilk Latte

$5.95+

Bottled Beverages

La Croix

$2.99

Honest Tea

$2.99

Smart Water

$2.99

Juice Box

$1.75

Pellegrino

$2.99

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.70

Confetti Cookie

$2.70

Dark Chocolate Decadence Cookie

$2.70

Red Velvet Cookie (seasonal)

$2.70

Decorated Vanilla Sugar Cookie

$4.25

Rice Crispy Treats

Confetti

$3.50

Cookies & Cream

$3.50

Cakesicles

Vanilla Birthday Cake w/ White Chocolate

$4.25

Double Chocolate

$4.25

Pastries

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75

All-Butter Croissant

$3.75

Everything Biscuit

$2.95Out of stock

Blueberry Scone

$2.95

Chocolate cream pastry

$4.25Out of stock

Gifts - Kids

3D Animal Puzzle Set

$9.99

Wooden Train Craft Kit

$9.99

String Ray Stuffed Animal

$5.99

Dinosaur Stuffed Animal

$5.99

Doll

$28.99

Elephant Gear Pull

$19.99

Farm Xylophone

$29.99

Car Ramp

$32.99

Dog Jack in the Box

$29.99

Stuffed Animal Blanket

$15.99

Deer Wooden Pull Toy

$12.99

Bop & Pop

$19.99

Whale Roller Toy

$17.99

Mini Roller Animals

$5.99

Fisher Toy

$19.99

Snow Cone Truck

$15.99Out of stock

Recycling Truck

$15.99Out of stock

Gifts - Adults

Crystal Bath Salts - Soul Haven

$20.00

Manifest & Gratitude - Soul Haven

$13.00

Geode Surprise

$10.00

Tote Bag

$18.00

Tea Towel

$11.50

Scarf

$10.00

Shawl

$23.95

Canvas Zipper Bags

$12.00

Candle - Card Bureau

$19.99

Card

$4.99

Mama Bracelet

$14.00

Honey Set

$39.99

Confetti Fountain

$11.50

Small Sparkle Candle w/ Card

$7.50

Smooth Hoperator Bottle Opener

$6.95

Journal

$9.00

Swedish Dishclot

$7.50

Camp Cocktails

$25.00

Insulated Coffee Mug

$23.95

Cocktail Strainer

$7.95

Wine Slushie Kit

$19.95

Wine Jelly

$8.00

Birthday Cone

$24.95

Surprise Card

$7.95

Star Shaped Candle - No Card

$4.95

Camp Cocktail Simple Syrup Kit

$12.00

Confetti Pop! - TOPS Malibu

$13.50

Kid's Corner

Simply Earrings

$5.00

Simply Ring

$2.00

Scavenger Golf Balls (one pack)

$3.00

Scavenger Gold Balls (two packs)

$5.00

Pixie Bracelet

$4.00

Pixie 2 set Choker Pack

$5.00

Pixie 4 Set Bracelet Pack

$4.00

Pixie 5 Set Bracelet Pack

$5.00

Beaded Ring

$1.00

Beaded Bracelet

$2.00

Beaded Necklace

$4.00

Medium Crochet

$5.00

Large Crochet

$15.00

Crochet Keychain

$3.00

Gift Certificates

$10 Gift Certificate

$10.00

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

Snacks

Chips

$1.50

Freeze Dried Fruit

$4.95

Chocolate Covered Pretzel

$2.00

Ice Cream

Yeti Bite (kids cone)

$4.50

1 scoop

$5.00

2 scoops

$7.00

3 scoops

$8.50

Affogato

$6.50

1 scoop (1/2 & 1/2)

$5.50

Coffee Float

$7.00+

Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Confetti is a community cafe serving Ceremony coffee beverages, gourmet rice crispy treats, baked goods, breakfast burritos, sandwiches, salads, and hello fun kids meals. Order online and pick up outside at our walk-up window. Outdoor streatery seating available.

Location

4545 42nd St NW #109, Washington, DC 20016

Directions

Gallery
Confetti Play Cafe image
Confetti Play Cafe image
Confetti Play Cafe image

