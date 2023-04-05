Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Confetti
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Confetti is a community cafe serving Ceremony coffee beverages, gourmet rice crispy treats, baked goods, breakfast burritos, sandwiches, salads, and hello fun kids meals. Order online and pick up outside at our walk-up window. Outdoor streatery seating available.
Location
4545 42nd St NW #109, Washington, DC 20016
Gallery