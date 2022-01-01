Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Georgetown

Georgetown restaurants
Georgetown restaurants that serve cookies

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Baked & Wired

1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (4648 reviews)
Takeout
Flourless Peanut Butter Cookie$2.25
Gluten free cookie loaded with peanut butter.
GF Chocolate Espresso Cookie$2.25
Gluten free chocolate espresso cookie with chunks of chocolate.
Molasses Spice Cookie$2.25
A soft, sweet, and spicy cookie made with molasses and spices.
More about Baked & Wired
Chaia

3207 Grace St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caneta Cookie$3.25
cinnamon-coconut cookies (gf and vegan)
Allergy Information: Nut-Free, but made by Rise Bakery in a facility that processes nuts
More about Chaia
Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli

3428 O St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Snickerdoodle Cookie$2.50
A sofy, chewy Cinnamon Sugar Cookie.
4-pack Chocolate Chunk Cookies$10.50
Four of our delicious Chocolate Chunk Cookies!
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.00
A classic with chunks of chocolate and topped with flaky salt.
More about Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli

