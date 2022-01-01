Cookies in Georgetown
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Baked & Wired
1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, Washington
|Flourless Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.25
Gluten free cookie loaded with peanut butter.
|GF Chocolate Espresso Cookie
|$2.25
Gluten free chocolate espresso cookie with chunks of chocolate.
|Molasses Spice Cookie
|$2.25
A soft, sweet, and spicy cookie made with molasses and spices.
Chaia
3207 Grace St NW, Washington
|Caneta Cookie
|$3.25
cinnamon-coconut cookies (gf and vegan)
Allergy Information: Nut-Free, but made by Rise Bakery in a facility that processes nuts
Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli
3428 O St NW, Washington
|Snickerdoodle Cookie
|$2.50
A sofy, chewy Cinnamon Sugar Cookie.
|4-pack Chocolate Chunk Cookies
|$10.50
Four of our delicious Chocolate Chunk Cookies!
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.00
A classic with chunks of chocolate and topped with flaky salt.