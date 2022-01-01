Go
Chef Stefanelli is curating a shopping and dining experience highlighting fine wine, artisanal pastas, specialty snacks, preserves, and more favorites guests have enjoyed at our flagship at the Wharf. Georgetown is designed to deliver the finest in Italian gastronomy in an inviting neighborhood space.

Popular Items

Picnic Basket
Eggplant Sandwich$15.00
Crispy Eggplant, Tomato, Mozzarella
Fusilli Pasta Salad$9.00
Per Lb
Flag Cake$6.00
Eggplant Alla Norma Spread$8.00
Tomato, Eggplant, Ricotta Salata
Buratta$13.00
Creamy Mozzarella, 2 ea 4 oz Balls
Robiola di Bosina 1/4 lb$9.50
Cow, Goat, Sheep's Milk, Soft, Pasteurized
Rosemary Focaccia$5.00
Olive Oil, Rosemary, and Sea Salt.
Slice of Torta$5.00
Location

1525 Wisconsin Avenue NW

Washington DC

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
