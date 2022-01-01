Go
Toast

Sfoglina

Sfoglina now offers a great selection of prepared dinners, ready-to-cook foods such as fresh fish, meat, and local farm baskets, pantry items and kitchen supplies, wine, spirits, and cocktail kits – delivered to your door or available for No-Contact Pickup.

1100 Wilson Blvd • $$

Avg 4.1 (127 reviews)

Popular Items

Pappardelle$28.00
Ragu Bolognese, Grana Padano
Arugula & Artichoke Salad$17.00
Grana Padano, Citronette, Preserved Lemons
Contains: Dairy
Radiatore Cacio e Pepe$24.00
Sheep's Milk Pecorino, Crushed Peppercorns, Roman Style
*Gluten free option not available
Contains: Gluten & Dairy
Tortelloni Emilia Romagna$24.00
Prosciutto, Parmigiana, Crema
*Gluten free option not available
Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Egg
Spaghetti Vongole$26.00
Littleneck Clams, Surf Clams, Tomato, Spicy Calabrese Chili
Contains: Shellfish, Gluten, Nightshade
Braised Beef Agnolotti$28.00
Chancellor's Rock Farm Beef, Truffle Pesto
*Gluten free option not available
Fabio’s Ravioli San Leo$26.00
Goat Cheese, Lemon Zest, Fresh Herbs
*Gluten free option not available
Contains Eggs, Dairy & Gluten
Sfoglina Tiramisu$13.00
Layers of espresso-soaked sponge cake divided by mascarpone cream, dusted with cocoa powder.
Contains: dairy, wheat, egg, coconut. Made in a facility that uses soy and other tree nuts.
Spaghetti and Meatballs$26.00
Homemade spaghetti, Tomato sauce, Nonna Palmina's Meatballs, Parmesan Cheese
Handmade Spaghetti Chitarra$24.00
Baby Plum Tomatoes, Basil
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1100 Wilson Blvd

Arlington VA

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

District Taco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bayou Bakery

No reviews yet

Sharing the Culture and Community of Southern Foodways

Mele Bistro

No reviews yet

Mele Bistro needs 35 minutes for preparation of your food and please add the delivery time to that using a GPS.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston