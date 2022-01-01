Sfoglina
Sfoglina now offers a great selection of prepared dinners, ready-to-cook foods such as fresh fish, meat, and local farm baskets, pantry items and kitchen supplies, wine, spirits, and cocktail kits – delivered to your door or available for No-Contact Pickup.
1100 Wilson Blvd • $$
1100 Wilson Blvd
Arlington VA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 1:59 am
