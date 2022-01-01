Go
Toast

Chez Billy Sud

Classic French cuisine served in an intimate setting in the heart of Georgetown.

1039 31st St NW • $$

Avg 4.7 (3252 reviews)

Popular Items

Scottish Salmon$34.00
potato crusted salmon. confit turnips, chanterelles, parsnip puree, beurre rouge
Gâteaux aux Pommes$10.00
spiced apple cake, cinnamon, salted caramel, cream
Poulet Roti$27.00
herb roasted amish chicken, gratin dauphinois, swiss chard, rosemary jus
Steak Frites$38.00
allen brothers strip steak, frites, bearnaise
Pommes Frites$5.00
hand-cut classic fries
Confit De Canard$26.00
crispy moulard duck leg, lentils, carrot puree
Bistro Burger$17.00
bacon, bibb lettuce, onion confit, cabot cheddar, herby pickles, side frites
Salade Verte$9.00
bibb lettuce, radish, fines herbs, bistro vinaigrette (on the side)
Betteraves$14.00
red wine pickled beets, walnuts, lentils du puy, goat cheese
Salade César$13.00
romaine, parmesan-anchovy dressing, herbed breadcrumbs
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1039 31st St NW

Washington DC

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fiola Mare

No reviews yet

Fiola Mare offers a selection of Dinner Tasting Menus, A La Carte Appetizers, Salads, Pastas, Main Courses, Side Dishes, and Desserts, as well as Fine Wine Selections, Premium Spirits, and Mixologist Crafted Cocktail Kits – for contact-free Delivery by our team to your home or for Pickup at our restaurant’s front door.

Bozzelli's Italian Deli - DC 2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taim

No reviews yet

Highly acclaimed Tel-Aviv inspired vegetartian/vegan fast casual restaurant serving delicious pitas, salads, platters along with a variety of mezze, fries and smoothies all made from scratch every day.

Blues Alley Jazz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy some great jazz and great food!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston