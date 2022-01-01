Chez Billy Sud
Classic French cuisine served in an intimate setting in the heart of Georgetown.
1039 31st St NW • $$
Location
1039 31st St NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
