Compliments Only Subs

Subs, Chips & Compliments.
SALADS • SANDWICHES

1630 14th St NW • $$

Avg 5 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Utz Salt & Vinegar Chips$3.25
Farmers Market After Dark$11.50
Cucumber, Hot & Sweet Peppers, Onion, Arugula, Shredduce, Green Goddess Dressing & Oil & Vin
It's a BOI$14.50
The crunchy boi is great, but what if it had a different meat?!
Your choice of meat, provolone, garlic mayo, potato chips, onions, pickles, shredduce, oil & vin.
*3/31-4/5 for trans visibility day we'll be donating .50 from each boi sold to Casa Ruby, our fave DC safe space for LBTQI+ youth*
Marisa Tomei Eats Free$14.50
Capicola, Genoa, Fresh Mozz, Basil & Arugula Salad & Honey Chili Aioli.
The Frex$17.50
Ham, Capicola, Pepperoni, Genoa, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozz, Hot Peppers, Onions, Arugula, Oregano, Olive Oil & Lots of Balsamic.
Utz Sour Cream & Onion$3.25
Hot Pants$15.00
Pepperoni, Capicola, Genoa, Provolone, Cholula Mayo, Hot & Sweet Peppers, Onions, Arugula, Shredduce, Oli & Vin.
The Teamster$15.50
Ham, Capicola, Genoa, Provolone, Hot & Sweet Peppers, Onions, Shredduce, Oil & Vin
Crunchy Boi$15.00
turkey, provolone, potato chips, garlic mayo, pickles, onions, shredduce, oil & vin
Never Been Cheddar$14.50
Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Arugula, Radish & Mustard Aioli
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

