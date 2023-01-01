Egg rolls in H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast restaurants that serve egg rolls
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
The Queen Vic - 1206 H Street NE
1206 H Street NE, Washington
|Seafood Egg Rolls
|$12.00
2 crab, shrimp, cod & veggies egg rolls, served with Thai chili sauce
PHO • NOODLES
Pho Viet USA - 333 H Street NE
333 H Street NE, Washington
|DN19. Vermicelli Combo with 1 veggie egg-roll
|$14.50
Vermicelli noodles served with grilled lemongrass chicken and one veggie egg roll. Garnished with lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, cucumber, fried shallots, and fish sauce.