Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Go
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast restaurants
Toast

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast restaurants that serve egg rolls

Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

The Queen Vic - 1206 H Street NE

1206 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1402 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seafood Egg Rolls$12.00
2 crab, shrimp, cod & veggies egg rolls, served with Thai chili sauce
More about The Queen Vic - 1206 H Street NE
Item pic

PHO • NOODLES

Pho Viet USA - 333 H Street NE

333 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.6 (356 reviews)
Takeout
DN19. Vermicelli Combo with 1 veggie egg-roll$14.50
Vermicelli noodles served with grilled lemongrass chicken and one veggie egg roll. Garnished with lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, cucumber, fried shallots, and fish sauce.
More about Pho Viet USA - 333 H Street NE

Browse other tasty dishes in H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Fish Sandwiches

Spaghetti

Po Boy

Pierogies

Grilled Chicken

Pork Belly

Gnocchi

Crab Cakes

Map

More near H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Ivy City

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Penn Quarter

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Woodley Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Petworth

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (421 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (270 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (600 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (130 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston