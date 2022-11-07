A map showing the location of Pho Viet USA 333 H Street NEView gallery
Vietnamese

Pho Viet USA 333 H Street NE

356 Reviews

$$

333 H Street NE

Washington, DC 20002

BEERS

Stella Artois

$7.00

Sam Adams

$7.00

Dogfish Head 60-min

$8.00

Warsteiner

$7.00

Fat

$7.00

Leffe

$7.00

Chimay

$8.00

Modelo

$8.50

Spaten

$8.00

Spaten, Brau

$8.00

Yuengling

$7.00

COCKTAILS

Lychee Martini

$13.50

Daiquiri

$13.50

Cosmopolitan

$14.50

Cranberry Mint Mojito

$14.50

Pina Colada

$13.50

PHO cocktail

$16.00

Miss Saigon

$13.50

Miss Hanoi

$13.50

FINGER FOODS

FINGER COMBO 1

FINGER COMBO 2

FINGER COMBO 3

Red Wine

Beringer

$15.00

Waterbrook

$11.00

Esteban Martin

$10.00

Precision

$11.00

white wine

whispering Angle

$11.00

La Crema

$11.00

House specials

H1. Bun Cha Hanoi (OBAMA Bun Cha)

$18.00Out of stock

Traditional Hanoi meatball and pork belly vermicelli soup in garlic broth

H2. Bun Rieu

$16.50Out of stock

Vietnamese crab, pork, and tomato vermicelli soup

H3. Banh Xeo

$18.50Out of stock

2 Crispy Vietnamese " pancake" with shrimps, ground pork, onion, and bean sprouts. Served with fish sauce.

H4A- Seafood and H4B- Chicken clay pot

$16.50Out of stock

Clay pot rice with seafood or chicken come with mushrooms, broccoli, onion, and tofu

H5. Bo Ne

$22.50Out of stock

Sizzling Vietnamese platter with steak, fried egg, french fries, and pate. Served with plain Banh mi ( Vietnamese baguette)

H6. BO BAT DA- Stone Bowl beef PHO

$27.00Out of stock

Pho with rare steak, brisket, and beef bone, green onion, white onion - in beef rid come with beef broth.

PUDDING AND CHE

CHE

$5.00Out of stock

PUDDING +BOBA

$5.00Out of stock

ICE CREAM

GREEN TEA

$5.00Out of stock

COCCONUT

$5.00Out of stock

VANI

$5.00Out of stock

CHOCOLATE

$5.00Out of stock

Sweet for my Sweet

D1. Caramel Flan

$4.00

D2. Mochi

$6.00

D3. Hoipia Pia Cake

$2.00

Durian and Bean cake

Bun Cha Hanoi+nem

DN18. Bun Cha Obama

$19.00

Vermicelli with Grilled Pork served with fish sauce

C1. Popcorn Chicken with French Fries

$15.00

C6. Deep Fried Fish Cutlet with Fries

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location

333 H Street NE, Washington, DC 20002

Directions

