Vietnamese
Pho Viet USA (Bethesda) 301-652-0834
200 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4917 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Happy Endings Fathers Day Seafood Feasts
No Reviews
1800 N. Lynn St. Arlington, VA 22209
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bethesda
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Wildwood
4.8 • 9,201
10307 Old Georgetown Road Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurant