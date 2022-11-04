Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese

Pho Viet USA (Bethesda) 301-652-0834

200 Reviews

$$

4917 Cordell Ave

Bethesda, MD 20814

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

N7. PHO GA
N5. PHO DAC BIET
A1 SUMMER ROLLS WITH SHRIMPS (2 Rolls)

APPETIZERS

A1 SUMMER ROLLS WITH SHRIMPS (2 Rolls)

A1 SUMMER ROLLS WITH SHRIMPS (2 Rolls)

$8.00

Steamed shrimps, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, vermicelli wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce

A2 SUMMER ROLLS WITH TOFU (2 Rolls)

A2 SUMMER ROLLS WITH TOFU (2 Rolls)

$8.00

Tofu, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, vermicelli wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce

A3 EGG-ROLL WITH GROUND PORK (3 Rolls)

A3 EGG-ROLL WITH GROUND PORK (3 Rolls)

$8.00

Fried rolls, shallots, wood ear mushrooms, carrots, ground pork, served with sweet and sour garlic fish-sauce

A5 CRISPY SHRIMP DUMPLING (4)

A5 CRISPY SHRIMP DUMPLING (4)

$8.00

Fried dumpling, shrimps, white onions, black pepper, served with sweet and sour sauce

A7 CRISPY VEGGIE DUMPLING (5)

A7 CRISPY VEGGIE DUMPLING (5)

$8.00Out of stock

Fried dumpling, mix veggie, white onions, black pepper, served with sweet and sour sauce

A9. Summer rolls with Grilled Pork ( 3 rolls)

$8.00
A8 SUMMER ROLLS WITH GRILL CHICKEN (2 Rolls)

A8 SUMMER ROLLS WITH GRILL CHICKEN (2 Rolls)

$8.00

Grilled lemongrass chicken, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, vermicelli wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce

A10 ROLL PLATTERS

A10 ROLL PLATTERS

$19.00

Special combination of 2 summer rolls, 2 eggrolls and 3 dumplings (Modifier: Regular or Vegetarian - Required Choose 1)

A13. Bao Bun Grilled Pork Sausage

$9.00

A14. Bao Bun Stir-Fried Brisket

$9.00
A12. Bao Bun with Grilled Chicken ( 2 Buns )

A12. Bao Bun with Grilled Chicken ( 2 Buns )

$9.00

Lemongrass grilled chicken, buns, pickles, onion with mayo sauce

A15. Nem Nuong Sa ( 3 Skewers )

A15. Nem Nuong Sa ( 3 Skewers )

$9.00

Vietnamese lemongrass grilled pork sausage skewers with sweet and sour sauce

A16 SUMMER ROLLS WITH NEM NUONG (2 Rolls)

$8.00Out of stock

Steamed grilled Vietnamese pork sausage, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, vermicelli wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce

5 Buffalo Wings

$9.00Out of stock

Tendon Mix 7

$245.00

VIETNAMESE SALADS

Grilled lemongrass chicken , spring mix in dressing(Italian or ranch).
S1. GREEN PAPAYA SALAD

S1. GREEN PAPAYA SALAD

$12.00

Julienned green papaya, beef jerky, and mints in Vietnamese dressing

PHO (NOODLES SOUP)

N4. Pho House

$23.00
N5. PHO DAC BIET

N5. PHO DAC BIET

$16.00

Rare steak, brisket, tendon, meatball in beef broth severd with Pho noodle

N7. PHO GA

N7. PHO GA

$14.00

White chicken meat served with chicken broth and Pho Noodles

N8. PHO HAI SAN

N8. PHO HAI SAN

$14.00

Peeled shrimps, fish balls, imitation crab meats in Chicken broth served with Pho Noodles

N10. PHO CHAY

N10. PHO CHAY

$14.00

Carrots, baby corns, broccoli, mushroom, tofu and served with veggie broth

N11. BUN BO HUE

N11. BUN BO HUE

$16.00

Vermicelli served with Rare steaks, briskets, and pork sausage (Cha Lua) served with special Lemongrass broth

RICE

R13. SPECIAL COMBO RICE

R13. SPECIAL COMBO RICE

$15.00

Steamed rice served with grilled chicken, stir-fried shrimps, tomatoes, lettuces, cucumbers, basil, Vietnamese pickles, fish sauce & small bowl of chicken broth

R16. GRILLED CHICKEN RICE

R16. GRILLED CHICKEN RICE

$14.00

Steamed rice served with grilled chicken, tomatoes, lettuces, cucumbers, basil, Vietnamese pickles, fish sauce AND small bowl of chicken broth

R17. GRILLED CHICKEN FRIED RICE

R17. GRILLED CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$14.00

Grilled chicken , corn, white onions, green onions, carrot, egg

R19. STIR-FRIED RICE WITH BEEF

R19. STIR-FRIED RICE WITH BEEF

$14.00

Rice serves with stir-fried steak and minced garlic

COLD NOODLES

DN19. NOODLES COMBO

DN19. NOODLES COMBO

$15.00

Vermicelli served with one Veggie egg roll, Grilled chicken, lettuce, cucumbers, basil, Vietnamese pickles, peanut, dried shallot, fish sauce

DN21. VEGGIE NOODLES

DN21. VEGGIE NOODLES

$14.00

Vermicelli served with fried tofu, broccoli, lettuce, cucumbers, basil, Vietnamese pickles, peanut, dried shallots, fish sauce

DN22. STIR-FRIED BEEF NOODLE

DN22. STIR-FRIED BEEF NOODLE

$14.00

Vermicelli served with stir-fried steak and minced garlic, cucumbers, basil, Vietnamese pickles, peanut, dried shallots, fish sauce

DN23. GRILLED LEMONGRASS CHICKEN NOODLES

DN23. GRILLED LEMONGRASS CHICKEN NOODLES

$14.00

Vermicelli served with grill lemongrass chicken, cucumbers, basil, Vietnamese pickles, peanut, dried shallots, fish sauce

BANH MI (served with a small bowl of soup)

Each banh mi sandwich is handcrafted starting with our French bread which is freshly baked in house daily, complimented with cucumbers, cilantro, jalapeno, onions, and our famous homemade pickled radish and carrots
B22. LEMONGRASS GRILLED CHICKEN BANH MI

B22. LEMONGRASS GRILLED CHICKEN BANH MI

$12.00

9-inch sub, butter, Vietnamese pickles, cucumber, soy sauce, green pepper, lemongrass grilled chicken , fried eggs

B24. TOFU BANH MI

B24. TOFU BANH MI

$12.00

9-inch sub, butter, Vietnamese pickles, cucumber, soy sauce, green pepper, TOFU , fried eggs

B25. BRISKET BANH MI

B25. BRISKET BANH MI

$12.00

9-inch sub, butter, Vietnamese pickles, cucumber, green pepper, slow cooked brisket and hoisin-caramelized onions , fried eggs

DESSERT

D1 . Caramel Flan

$3.00
D2. HOMEMADE Chè Trôi Nuoc

D2. HOMEMADE Chè Trôi Nuoc

$5.00Out of stock

Chè trôi nước is a delightful Vietnamese dessert of glutinous rice balls filled black sesame served in a warm ginger syrup

D3. HOPIA PIA CAKE (DURIAN AND BEAN CAKE)

$2.00

Happy Hour

Combo Beer

$10.00

Combo Cocktails

$12.00

Extra beer

$5.00

Extra cocktails

$8.00

BANH XEO

P1 BANH XEO CRISPY VIETNAMESE CREPES

$16.00Out of stock

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

PHO COCKTAIL

$12.00

HELLO VIETNAM

$12.00

TASTE OF HANOI

$12.00

MISS SAIGON

$12.00

VIET CAFE COCKTAIL

$12.00

SUNRISE

$12.00

COCKTAIL

GIN TONIC

$8.00

MARGARITA

$7.00

COCKTAIL

$10.00

RED WINE

MURPHY GOODE

$10.00

ROJO MOJO

$9.00

APOTHIC CRUSH

$10.00

APOTHIC RED 2014

$10.00

JOSH CABERNET

$11.00

JOSH PINOT NOIR

$11.00

ROBERT MONDAVI MERLOT

$12.00

DECOY CA

$12.00

WENTE

$11.00

MURPHY GOODE

$40.00

ROJO MOJO

$35.00

APOTHIC CRUSH

$40.00

APOTHIC RED 2014

$40.00

JOSH CABERNET SAV

$45.00

JOSH PINOT NOIR

$40.00

ROBERT MONDAVI MERLOT

$45.00

DECOY CA

$45.00

WENTE

$40.00

JUGGERNAUT HILLSIDE

$70.00

CAYMUS CA

$150.00

CHIMNEY ROCK

$165.00

L.MARTINI NAPA CAB

$100.00

STONESTREET ESTATE CAB

$150.00

SILVER OAK

$270.00

WHITE WINE

STARBOROUGH

$10.00

MURPHY GOODE

$10.00

CUPCAKE

$10.00

JOSH CHADONNAY

$10.00

FERRARI CARANO

$10.00

STARBOROUGH

$40.00

MURPHY GOODE

$40.00

CUPCAKE

$40.00

JOSH CELLAR

$40.00

FERRARI CARANO

$45.00

BEER

DOGFISH HEAD

DOGFISH HEAD

$7.00
O'FEST

O'FEST

$7.00
GOOSE ISLAND

GOOSE ISLAND

$7.00
YUENGLING GOLDEN

YUENGLING GOLDEN

$7.00
BIG WAVE

BIG WAVE

$7.00
LAGUNITAS

LAGUNITAS

$7.00
SAMUEL ADAMS

SAMUEL ADAMS

$7.00
PALE ALE

PALE ALE

$7.00
HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN

$7.00

Flyingdog

$7.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$7.00

SHOCK TOP BELGIAN WHITE

$7.00

KIRIN ICHIBAN

$7.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$7.00

BIG WAVE GOLDEN ALE

$7.00

LIQUOR

SHOT

$10.00

Double Shot

$12.00

Black Label

$12.00

ROSE

LA CREMA

$35.00

DOMAINE SAUTEREAU

$45.00

DRINKS

SOFT DRINK

SOFT DRINK

$2.00
SWEET LEMON ICE TEA

SWEET LEMON ICE TEA

$3.00
COCONUT JUICE

COCONUT JUICE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

HOMEMADE LEMONGRASS HONEY TEA

$5.00
STAR ANISE ICED TEA

STAR ANISE ICED TEA

$5.00
HOMEMADE ORANGE CINNAMON TEA

HOMEMADE ORANGE CINNAMON TEA

$5.00Out of stock

SPARKLING WATER SMALL

$3.00

SPARKLING WATER BIG

$6.00

La Crox

$2.00

SPECIAL DRINKS

VIETNAMESE ICED COFFEE

VIETNAMESE ICED COFFEE

$4.00
BOBA MILK TEA

BOBA MILK TEA

$5.00
MATCHA BOBA TEA

MATCHA BOBA TEA

$5.00
THAI BOBA TEA

THAI BOBA TEA

$5.00

COCONUT BOBA TEA

$5.00

TARO BOBA TEA

$5.00

SMOOTHIE

$5.00

Tea set

$5.00

COOKIE

ALMOND COOKIE

ALMOND COOKIE

$3.00

Choco Chip

$2.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4917 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814

Directions

Gallery
Pho Viet USA (Bethesda) image
Pho Viet USA (Bethesda) image
Pho Viet USA (Bethesda) image
Pho Viet USA (Bethesda) image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Pho Deli - 2628 11th St NW
orange starNo Reviews
2628 11th St NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
ROSSLYN - Happy Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
1800 N Lynn Street Arlington, VA 22209
View restaurantnext
Happy Endings Fathers Day Seafood Feasts
orange starNo Reviews
1800 N. Lynn St. Arlington, VA 22209
View restaurantnext
Doi Moi
orange starNo Reviews
1800 14th Street Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Roll Play Catering
orange star4.6 • 3,985
8150 Leesburg Pike Vienna, VA 22182
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bethesda

The Cheesecake Factory - Bethesda
orange star4.6 • 21,288
7101 Democracy Blvd Bethesda, MD 20817
View restaurantnext
Woodmont Deli
orange star4.5 • 12,115
8225 Woodmont Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Wildwood
orange star4.8 • 9,201
10307 Old Georgetown Road Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Q By Peter Chang
orange star4.5 • 6,805
4500 East West Hwy Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Spanish Diner
orange star4.2 • 5,161
7271 Woodmont Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Uncle Julio's
orange star4.5 • 5,016
4870 Bethesda Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bethesda
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Silver Spring
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Rockville
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (735 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston