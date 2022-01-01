- Home
Little Miner Taco NoMa N.E.
No reviews yet
1110 Congress St NE
Washington, DC 20002
FIESTA BOXES!!
FIESTA BOX - for 2
feeds 2 people - includes 4 birria tacos, 2 beef consommé broths, 1/2 order of loaded fries, choice of 1 burrito (birria, chicken tinga, grilled chicken, mushroom) and 2 drinks
FIESTA BOX - for 4
feeds up to 4 people - includes 8 birria tacos, 4 beef consommé broths for dipping, 1 order of loaded fries, choice of 1 burrito (birria, chicken tinga, grilled chicken burrito, mushroom) and 4 drinks
FIESTA BOX - for 6
feeds 6 people - includes 12 birria tacos, 6 beef consommé broth for dipping, 2 orders of loaded fries, choice of 2 burritos (birria, chicken tinga, grilled chicken burrito, mushroom) and 6 drinks
VEGGIE FIESTA BOX - for 2
feeds 2 people - includes 4 quesotacos, mushroom or fall squash, vegan consommé broths for dipping, 1/2 order of loaded fries, choice of 1 fall squash and bean or mushroom burrito and 2 drinks
VEGGIE FIESTA BOX - for 4
feeds up to 4 people - includes 8 Fall squash or mushroom quesotacos, 4 vegan consommé broths for dipping, 1 order of loaded fries, choice of 1 fall squash or mushroom burrito and 4 drinks
VEGGIE FIESTA BOX - for 6
feeds 6 people - includes 12 fall squash or mushroom quesotacos, 6 vegen consomme broths for dipping, 2 orders of loaded fries, choice of 2 fall squash or mushroom burritos and 6 drinks
QuesoTacos Meal
Birria de Res Quesotacos Meal
three corn tortillas filled with slow braised beef, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
Carne Asada Quesotacos Meal
three corn tortillas filled with carne asada, jack cheese, pickled jalapeños, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
Americano Quesotacos Meal
three corn tortilla, ground beef, jack cheese, salsa roja, cilantro, onion, side of beef consommé
Chicken Tinga Quesotacos Meal
three corn tortillas filled with stewed chicken tinga, jack cheese, tomatillo salsa, habanero onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
Grilled Chicken Quesotacos Meal
three corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken, jack cheese, salsa verde, pickled jalapeño, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
Mushroom Quesotacos Meal
three corn tortillas filled with mushrooms a la plancha, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
Cuatro Quesataco Sampler
One flavor of each of our Quesotacos. Birria, chicken Tinga, grilled chicken and mushroom. Serve with a side of consommé for dipping.
Fall Squash Quesotacos
melted jack cheese on corn tortilla, yellow squash and zucchini sauteed a la plancha, topped with salsa roja, onion, and cilantro. Served with a side of vegan consommé for dipping
Quesotacos- Single
Birria de Res Quesotaco
single corn tortilla, slow braised beef, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro with a side of beef consommé
Americano Quesotaco
single corn tortilla, ground beef, jack cheese, salsa roja, cilantro, onion with a side of beef consommé
Chicken Tinga Quesotaco
single corn tortilla, stewed chicken tinga, jack cheese, tomatillo salsa, habanero onion, cilantro with a side of beef consommé
Grilled Chicken Quesotaco
single corn tortilla, grilled chicken, jack cheese, salsa verde, pickled jalapeño, onion, cilantro with a side of beef consommé
Mushroom Quesotaco
single corn tortilla, mushroom a la plancha, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro with a side of beef consommé
Fall Squash Quesotaco
melted jack cheese on corn tortilla, yellow squash and zucchini sauteed a la plancha, topped with salsa roja, onion, and cilantro. Served with a side of vegan consommé for dipping
Street Tacos - Single
Birria de Res Street Taco
corn tortilla, slow braised beef, pickled jalapeños, salsa verde, cilantro, onion **does not include cheese or beef consomme**
Carne Asada Taco
carne asada, pickled jalapeno, salsa verde, onion, cilantro
Chicken Tinga Taco
corn tortilla, shredded stewed chicken, salsa verde, pickled onion, cotija cheese, radish
Grilled Chicken Street Taco
corn tortilla, salsa verde, pickled jalapeno, onion, cilantro
Shrimp Street Taco
Corn tortilla, 2 16/20 Grilled tiger shrimps, Cabbage slaw, Pico de gallo, Chipotle aioli, Cilantro
Lengua Beef Taco
3 oz slow braised beef tongue, diced white onion, avocado salsa, cilantro and lime on a house made corn tortilla
Mushroom Street Taco
corn tortilla, mushrooms, cotija cheese, salsa roja, chives, radish
Fall Squash Street Taco
Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Red Onion, Pepitas, Cilantro, salt/ pepper
Americano Street Taco
Flour tortilla, ground beef, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese
Munchwraps
Birria de Res Munchwrap
large flour tortilla, slow braised beef, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream
Carne Asada Munchwrap
large flour tortilla, carne asada, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream
Chicken Tinga Munchwrap
large flour tortilla, stewed chicken, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream
Grilled Chicken Munchwrap
large flour tortilla, grilled chicken, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream
Mushroom Munchwrap
large flour tortilla, mushrooms a la plancha, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream
Ramen
Birria de Res Ramen
Egg noodles, birria, radish, corn, cilantro, onion, chive served with consomme broth on the side
Chicken Tinga Ramen
Egg noodles, stewed chicken tinga, radish, corn, cilantro, onion, chive served with consomme broth on the side
Grilled Chicken Ramen
Egg noodles, grilled chicken chunks, radish, corn, cilantro, onion, chive served with consommé broth on the side
Shrimp Ramen
Egg noodles, Shrimp, radish, corn, cilantro, onion, chive served with consommé broth on the side
Mushroom Ramen
Egg noodles, mushrooms, radish, corn, cilantro, onion, chive served with consommé broth on the side
Burritos
Birria de Res Burrito
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with slow braised beef, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
Chicken Tinga Burrito
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with stewed chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
Grilled Chicken Burrito
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with grilled chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
Americano Burrito
Flour tortilla, ground beef, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, rice
Mushroom Burrito
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with mushrooms a la plancha, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
Shrimp Burrito
Loaded Fries Burrito
Birria de Res Loaded Fries Burrito
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, slow braised beef, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Carne Asada Loaded Fries Burrito
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, carne asada, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Chicken Tinga Loaded Fries Burrito
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, stewed chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Grilled Chicken Loaded Fries Burrito
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Mushroom Loaded Fries Burrito
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, mushrooms, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Loaded Fries Burrito
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Little Miner Loaded Fries
Carne Asada Fries
carne asada, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Birria de Res Loaded Fries
slow braised beef, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Chicken Tinga Loaded Fries
stewed shredded chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Grilled Chicken Loaded Fries
grilled chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Mushroom Loaded Fries
mushroom a la plancha, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Loaded Fries
fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Birria de res Pizza Special
12” Birria de res Pizza Combo
Two 12” flour tortillas seared, layered with 10 oz Birria de res, melted cheese, onion cilantro, chipotle aioli drizzle. Choice of any 2 agua Fresca + one side of rice and beans.
12” Birria de res Pizza
Two 12” flour tortillas seared, layered with 10 oz Birria de res, melted cheese, onion cilantro, chipotle aioli drizzle.
6” Birria de res Pizza
Two 6” flour tortillas seared, layered with 5 oz Birria de res, melted cheese, onion cilantro, chipotle aioli drizzle.
NachoBox!
Small NachoBox
fresh tortilla chips, chicken tinga, jack cheese, queso sauce, tomatoes, scallions, refried black beans, sour cream, chipotle aioli, jalapeños
Large NachoBox
fresh tortilla chips, chicken tinga, jack cheese, queso sauce, tomatoes, scallions, refried black beans, sour cream, chipotle aioli, jalapeños
Quesadillas
Birria de Res Quesadilla
large flour tortilla, slow braised beef, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
Carne Asada Quesadilla
large flour tortilla, carne asada, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
Lobster Quesadilla
4 oz lobster (knuckle/tail) sauteed onion and bell pepper, melted jack cheese, smoked paprika, salt, pepper. Pickled slaw. Chipotle aioli on the side
Shrimp Quesadilla
large flour tortilla, shrimp, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
Chicken Tinga Quesadilla
large flour tortilla, stewed chicken, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
large flour tortilla, grilled chicken, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
Mushroom Quesadilla
large flour tortilla, mushroom a la plancha, melted jack cheese, fajita mix, oyster mushroom, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
Plain Cheese Quesadilla
large flour tortilla, melted cheese, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
Specialties
Chicken Tinga Empanadas
three marinated pulled chicken empanadas containing onions, tomato, guajillo chile, garlic, oaxaca cheese with a side of sour cream & chipotle aioli
Ceviche
6 oz shrimp, lime juice, tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, cilantro, jalapeno, garlic. Side of house-made tortilla chips
Birria Steak & Cheese
slow braised beef, melted jack cheese, cilantro, onion, and chipotle aioli on a toasted hoagie roll.
Sides
Guacamole & Chips
House made guacamole, tomato, onion, lime, cilantro, fried tortilla
Plain Fries
little miner plain fries
Queso Dip & Chips
6oz of queso dip & side of fresh made tortilla chips
Rice + Beans
seasoned rice with vegetables & classic refried black beans
Street Corn
roasted corn, red onion, cotija cheese, and chipotle aioli, lime
Extra Large Street Corn
16 oz Street Corn roasted corn, red onion, cotija cheese, and chipotle aioli, lime
Sweets
Extras
Tortilla Chips
Beef Consommé
Side Guac Small
2oz side small guac
Side Guac Large
6 oz guacamole only
Extra Large Guac
16 oz Extra Large Guac
Side Queso Small
2 oz small queso sauce
Side Queso Large
6 oz of queso dip only
Extra Large Queso
16 oz queso cheese
Habanero Onions
Pickled Jalapeños
Habanero Salsa
Chipotle Aioli
Salsa Roja
Salsa Verde
Sour Cream
Tomatillo Salsa
Kids Eat FREE
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Order Take Out & Enjoy!
1110 Congress St NE, Washington, DC 20002