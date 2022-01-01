H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Po Boy Jim image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Po Boy Jim

709 H St NE, Washington

Avg 4 (2782 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bang Bang Chicken and Shrimp$17.00
Hand-battered chicken breast & shrimp tossed in our house-made sweet chili & chipotle mayo sauce
Wing Flight$13.00
An assortment of our delicious wings served in three different sauces carolina bbq, jerk, honey bourbon, with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Jim's Basket$15.00
Your choice of fresh golden fried shrimp, oyster, catfish, or crawfish meat served with cajun fries and dipping sauce.
More about Po Boy Jim
Smokin' Pig image

 

Smokin' Pig

1208 H St. NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Legendary Ribs WHOLE RACK$29.00
Pulled Pork Platter$14.00
Memphis Sweet & Spicy
More about Smokin' Pig
The Queen Vic image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

The Queen Vic

1206 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1402 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Big-A$$ Fish Sandwich$17.00
Coleslaw, aged cheddar, tartare sauce & pickles with chips
Sticky Toffee Pudding$11.00
Vegetarian. With Cream & Caramel Sauce
Potato & Sauerkraut Pierogis$14.00
With Beef Gravy
More about The Queen Vic
Little Miner Taco image

 

Little Miner Taco

1110 Congress St NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tamales (5pk, 10pk, 25pk)
Pre-Order today and pick up on Thursday!
Please ONLY order tamales for this pre-order.
All additional items will be null and voided.
Birria de Res Quesotacos$17.00
three corn tortillas filled with slow braised beef, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
Birria de Res Munchwrap$16.00
large flour tortilla, slow braised beef, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream
More about Little Miner Taco

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Mac And Cheese

French Fries

Dumplings

Fish Sandwiches

Brisket

Grilled Chicken

