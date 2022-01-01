Go
&pizza image
Pizza
Vegan

&pizza

Open today 6:00 AM - 5:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1118 H Street, NE

Washington, DC 20002

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Thursday12:30 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 12:30 am
Friday4:30 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 4:30 am
Saturday4:30 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 4:30 am

Location

1118 H Street, NE, Washington DC 20002

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Kingsway (Plus Jollof) Ghost Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chupacabra Latin Kitchen

No reviews yet

Thank you for coming and let us cater your next event. Contact us at events@districtrg.com

Sospeso

No reviews yet

Inspired by the recipes of our grandparents and great-grandparents, as well as the sun-drenched countries and seas of Southern Europe, the Eastern Mediterranean, and North Africa, we choose fresh local ingredients to prepare simple and modern artisan dishes with beautifully defined flavors.

Cusbah

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

&pizza

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston