Stellina Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy! Our menu is simple, spirited, and celebrates the humble, yet robust street food culture of the southern Italian coast

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

399 Morse Street N.E. • $$

Avg 4.7 (3122 reviews)

Popular Items

Cavolini di Bruxell$13.00
Fried brussels sprouts mixed with honey-balsamic glaze.
Paccheri all’Avellinese$17.00
House-made paccheri, meat ragú, parmigiano reggiano.
Piccante$18.00
Tomato sauce, house-made spicy sausage, spicy soppressata, salami, ‘nduja jam, mozzarella
Margherita$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, topped with parmigiano cheese
Cacio & Pepe Pasta$17.00
House-made tonnarelli, cacio di Roma, pecorino Romano, toasted black pepper
Basilico alla Genovese$17.00
Genovese basil pesto, mozzarella, zucchini, sun dried tomato pesto, toasted taralli crumbles, fresh mint, pistachio
Arancini di Riso$13.00
Classic Sicilian rice balls, meat ragù, mozzarella, tomato sauce
Cotto & Funghi$17.00
Tomato sauce, wild mushrooms, mozzarella, prosciutto cotto, topped with parmigiano cheese
Corazziere$18.00
Mozzarella, wild mushrooms, Calabrian pepper, provolone cheese, sausage, red bell pepper coulis
Cacio & Pepe Pizza$16.00
Cacio di Roma, pecorino Romano, buffalo mozzarella, toasted black pepper
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

399 Morse Street N.E.

Washington DC

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
