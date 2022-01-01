Go
La Casina DC - Pinseria Romana

From the heart of Rome to Capitol Hill. The Authentic Pinsa Romana.
Pinsa is a healthier version of pizza, with a soft interior and a crispy crust that is highly digestible and low in calories.

327 7th st SE

Popular Items

La Milanese$16.90
Pomodoro sauce, pepperoni & salame Milano, mozzarella Fior di Latte, black pepper and chili-infused extra virgin olive oil.
La Cacio e Pepe$17.90
Cacio Romano cheese, mozzarella Fior di Latte, extra virgin olive oil and black pepper.
Olive Ripiene$8.00
Green Italian olives stuffed with mortadella, sausage and Grana Padano. Breaded and deep fried.
La Vegana$16.90
Zucchini, Italian eggplant, thinly sliced rainbow potatoes, fresh Datterino tomato and caper leaves. Finished with fresh basil leaves and homemade pesto. ---(contains pine nuts & cashews)
Margherita D.O.P.$19.90
San Marzano pomodoro sauce, mozzarella di Bufala, extra virgin olive oil, Grana Padano and fresh basil.
Supplì Romani di Carne$8.00
Fried risotto balls filled with rice & homemade ragú (meat-sauce) with a heart of fresh mozzarella. (2pcs.)
L’ Amatrice$17.90
Pomodoro sauce, guanciale (pork-cheek), pecorino romano, chili-infused extra virgin olive oil.
Tiramisù al Caffè - Take-out$4.50
A traditional Italian dessert made with a sweet creamy mascarpone mix and Ladyfingers dipped in coffee. --(contains eggs).
La Bufalina$17.90
Prosciutto San Daniele, mozzarella di Bufala, homemade pesto*, extra virgin olive oil, black pepper and fresh basil. ---*(contains pine nuts & cashews).
La Margherita della Casina$15.90
Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella Fior di Latte, extra virgin olive oil & fresh basil.
327 7th st SE

Washington DC

Sunday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

