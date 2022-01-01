Go
The Queen Vic

Everyone's Favorite Neighborhood Pub! We offer a traditional British menu along with a daily chalkboard of specials. We are proud to serve DC's largest selection of British Beers in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere, perfect for good banter.

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

1206 H Street NE • $$

Avg 4.5 (1402 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork Belly Poutine$18.00
With Curds & Gravy
10 Asian Spiced Wings$14.00
Chicken Pot Pie$19.00
Mashed Potatoes, Gravy & a Side Salad
Hand Cut Chips$8.00
Vegetarian. Served with House Aioli
Fish & Chips$19.00
Mushy Peas, Lemon & Tartar Sauce
Spicy Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Vegan. Fried with Thai Peanut Sauce
Big-A$$ Fish Sandwich$17.00
Coleslaw, aged cheddar, tartare sauce & pickles with chips
Chicken Tikka Masala$19.00
With Saffron Rice, Vegan Raita & Naan
Sticky Toffee Pudding$11.00
Vegetarian. With Cream & Caramel Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1206 H Street NE

Washington DC

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am
