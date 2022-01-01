Ben's Chili Bowl H ST
For the finest Chili Dogs, Chili Burgers, Ben's Original Half Smokes and Thick Milkshakes, all served with a touch of class. Great vegetarian options too. Ben's has been a Washington DC Landmark since 1958.
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1001 H St NE • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1001 H St NE
Washington DC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Kitsuen Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
Wasted Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
&pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Sospeso
Inspired by the recipes of our grandparents and great-grandparents, as well as the sun-drenched countries and seas of Southern Europe, the Eastern Mediterranean, and North Africa, we choose fresh local ingredients to prepare simple and modern artisan dishes with beautifully defined flavors.