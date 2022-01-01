Go
Toast

Ben's Chili Bowl H ST

For the finest Chili Dogs, Chili Burgers, Ben's Original Half Smokes and Thick Milkshakes, all served with a touch of class. Great vegetarian options too. Ben's has been a Washington DC Landmark since 1958.

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1001 H St NE • $

Avg 4.2 (841 reviews)

Popular Items

Chili Cheese Fries$7.25
Ben's Original Chili Cheese Fries. There is nothing better. Get a generous portion of golden fries, topped with our famous chili sauce and nacho cheese.
Junior Dog$4.99
Enjoy our Classic Junior Chili Dog served on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our spicy homemade chili sauce.
Veggie Dog$7.69
All the Ben's goodness without the meat.
Enjoy the taste of our veggie chili dog. We recommend it with mustard, onions and our vegan veggie chili.
Spicy Half Smoke$7.69
The spicy version of our Original Half Smoke. Enjoy on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our homemade spicy chili sauce
Jumbo Beef Dog$7.69
Enjoy this jumbo 1/4 lb. All-Beef Dog served on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our spicy homemade chili sauce.
French Fries$4.25
A generous portion of our classic french fries.
Ben's Famous Chili Burger
100% Angus beef burgers cooked to order with your choice of toppings. We recommend mayonnaise, lettuce and our spicy homemade chili sauce.
Milkshakes$6.29
Our shakes are cold, thick, delicious and a fan favorite. Choose your favorite flavor and enjoy.
Original Half Smoke$7.69
Enjoy Ben's Original Half Smoke served on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our homemade spicy chili sauce
Jumbo Turkey Dog$7.69
Our Jumbo Turkey Dog is a healthy alternative to beef but still packs 1/4 pound of meaty goodness. We recommend with mustard, onions and your choice of beef or veggie chili
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1001 H St NE

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kitsuen Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Wasted Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

&pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sospeso

No reviews yet

Inspired by the recipes of our grandparents and great-grandparents, as well as the sun-drenched countries and seas of Southern Europe, the Eastern Mediterranean, and North Africa, we choose fresh local ingredients to prepare simple and modern artisan dishes with beautifully defined flavors.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston