Downtown bakeries you'll love

More about Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Cold Brew (Keg)
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
|Coffee
Traditional batch brew made from Stumptown Hairbender Blend served hot.
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | West End
Tatte Bakery | West End
1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Turkey BLAT
|$11.00
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Cold Brew
|Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1275 K Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Cheese Danish Croissant
|$4.99
Paul French croissant meets American cheese danish in our original masterpiece, destined to become a new classic.
|Palmier Cookie
|$5.49
A crisp, butter puff pastry cookie, often called an "Elephant Ear." The puff pastry is rolled up with sugar, sliced, and baked so that the sugar caramelizes.
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.