Middle Eastern

Taqueria De Beirut

36 Reviews

$$

1317 Connecticut Ave NW

Washington, DC 20036

Order Again

Popular Items

Any 3 Tacos
Spicy Curly Fries
Smoked Paprika Labne & Chips

Tacos

Chicken Poblanas

Chicken Poblanas

$3.50

Chicken Shawarma, Rajas Poblanas, Spicy Toum, Scallions, Radish

Beef De Beirut

Beef De Beirut

$4.00

Beef Shawarma, Taqueria Tahini, Tomatoes, Pickles, Cilantro, Scallions, Radish

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$3.50

Cauliflower, Lime Cilantro, Cilantro, Red Cabbage Slaw, Scallions, Radish

Shrimp

Shrimp

$4.00

Grilled shrimp marinated in Garlic and Corriander, Red Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro, Scallions, Radish

Crispy Chicken "Taouk"

Crispy Chicken "Taouk"

$4.00

Fried Chicken, Guacamole, Jalapenos, Red Cabbage Slaw, Scallions, Radish

Grilled Chicken "Taouk"

Grilled Chicken "Taouk"

$3.50

Grilled chicken, Harissa Aoili, Red Cabbage Slaw, Scallions, Radish

Crispy Eggplant

Crispy Eggplant

$3.50

Fried Eggplant, Guacamole, Lime Cilantro, Tomatoes, Scallions, Radish

Kafta Kabob

Kafta Kabob

$4.00

Grilled "Kafta" Kebob, Smoked Paprika Labne, Cilantro, Scallions, Radish

Any 3 Tacos

$10.00

Bowls (All bowls come with Sumac pico, scallions, radish and lime wedge)

All bowls come with: Sumac pico, scallions, radish and lime wedge

Beef de beirut bowl

$13.00

Beef, tomatoes, pickles, cilantro, Tahini

Chicken poblanas bowl

$12.00

Chicken, rajas. poblanas &. spicy toum

Grilled chicken "Taouk" bowl

$12.00

Grilled Taouk, red cabbage slaw & Harissa Aoili

Crispy chicken "Fried Taouk" bowl

$13.00

Crispy taouk, jalapenos, guacamole, red cabbage slaw, harissa aoili

Cauliflower bowl

$12.00

Cauliflower, red cabbage slaw, cilantro & Tahini

Shrimp bowl

$13.00

Shrimp, red cabbage slaw, cilantro & lime cilantro

Kafta Kabob bowl

$13.00

Kafta kabob, cilantro, smoked paprika labne

Crispy Eggplant bowl

$12.00

Breaded eggplant, guacamole, tomatoes & lime cilantro

Not Tacos

Roasted red pepper Hommus

Roasted red pepper Hommus

$4.00
Corn Salad

Corn Salad

$3.50
Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$6.00
Guacamole

Guacamole

$5.00
Spicy Curly Fries

Spicy Curly Fries

$4.00
Tumeric Rice

Tumeric Rice

$3.50
Roasted Pepper Hommus & Chips

Roasted Pepper Hommus & Chips

$5.00
Chips & Pico

Chips & Pico

$3.00
Smoked Paprika Labne & Chips

Smoked Paprika Labne & Chips

$5.50

Drinks

Mint Lemonade

$3.64

Coke

$2.00

Water

$1.50

Diet Coke

$2.00
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1317 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036

Directions

