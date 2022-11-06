Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern

Maydan DC

4,842 Reviews

$$

1346 Florida Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20009

Order Again

Popular Items

Mixed Vegetable Meal - Package
Kebab Meal - Package
Le Berceau Bottle To Go

Packages

Turmeric Roasted Whole Chicken - Package

Turmeric Roasted Whole Chicken - Package

$65.00Out of stock

A whole chicken roasted with turmeric and garlic toum. Accompanied by our tonne bread, hummus, tabbouleh, and pickled vegetables. Served with all the following condiments: harissa, tahina, chermoula, ezme, & toum. Serves 2 people.

Kebab Meal - Package

Kebab Meal - Package

$85.00

A kebab platter made up of our koobideh and chicken shish taouk kebabs. Accompanied by our tonne bread, hummus, tabbouleh, and labne. Served with the following condiments: harissa, tahina, chermoula, ezme, & toum. Serves 2 people.

Mixed Vegetable Meal - Package

Mixed Vegetable Meal - Package

$50.00

Fire-roasted eggplant, zucchini and carrots accompanied by our tonne bread, hummus, tabbouleh, mouneh, and walnut casik. Served with the following condiments: harissa, tahina, chermoula, ezme, & toum. Serves 2 people.

Wine

Le Berceau Bottle To Go

$60.00

France | Chardonnay / Chenin A historically significant sparkler, green apple, pear, and breadliness. Like a bone dry apple tart.

Matic Bottle To Go

$60.00

Stajerska, Slovenia | Pinot Gris Limited skin contact. Crispy white cherry and melon, lemon zest and mineral. Blurring the lines between white, rose and amber wines.

St. Thomas Bottle To Go

$60.00

Bekaa Valley, Lebanon | Obeidy The frst Lebanese wine to use 100% indigenous grapes. Crisp white peach, citrus and pear. Truly unique.

Karam “Les Raretes” Bottle To Go

$76.00

Jezzine, Lebanon | Syrah, Cab Sauvignon, Cab Franc From a former Lebanese Air Force Captain whose fights over the country spawned a love of topography and agriculture. Blueberries, violet, fresh roasted coffee.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

When you enter our town square—our “Maydān”—we want you to feel a sense of wonder.

Location

1346 Florida Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

