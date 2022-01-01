Downtown Middle Eastern restaurants you'll love

Must-try Middle Eastern restaurants in Downtown

Little Sesame - Golden Triangle image

 

Little Sesame - Golden Triangle

1828 L St NW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (580 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spice-Crusted Eggplant Pita$12.60
Pickled Cabbage, Green Schug & Tahini
Seasonal Harissa Braised Grass Fed Beef Pita$13.95
Sumac Onion, Tahini & Amba
Cauliflower Shawarma Pita$11.55
Roasted Onion Tahini & Kale Brussels "Caesar" Slaw
More about Little Sesame - Golden Triangle
muncheez image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • FALAFEL • CREPES

muncheez

1317 Connecticut ave, Washington

Avg 4.5 (539 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lahmaajin$7.75
Ground beef mixed with diced tomatoes, onions, lebanese spices & Lemon juice
Nana's$7.75
Wild Thyme, Olive oil, Labne, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Olives & Mint
Beef Shawarma..$9.95
Tomatoes, Sumac Onions, Mint, Pickles & Tahini
More about muncheez
Little Sesame x Lunch Link image

 

Little Sesame x Lunch Link

1828 L Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Hummus Bowl$10.00
Tahini, Cilantro Jalapeño hot sauce & spices. Served w/ Warm Pita.
Chicken Shawarma Pita$11.00
Green Tahini & Marinated Peppers
Full Chicken Rotisserie Family Meal$48.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Any 2 Sauces, Any 2 Pints of Smallish Sides, Pint of Hummus & 5 Pita. Serves 3-4
More about Little Sesame x Lunch Link
Taqueria De Beirut image

 

Taqueria De Beirut

1317 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 3.9 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Chicken "Taouk"$3.50
Grilled chicken, Harissa Aoili, Red Cabbage Slaw, Scallions, Radish
Any 3 Tacos$10.00
More about Taqueria De Beirut

