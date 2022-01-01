Downtown Middle Eastern restaurants you'll love
Must-try Middle Eastern restaurants in Downtown
Little Sesame - Golden Triangle
1828 L St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Spice-Crusted Eggplant Pita
|$12.60
Pickled Cabbage, Green Schug & Tahini
|Seasonal Harissa Braised Grass Fed Beef Pita
|$13.95
Sumac Onion, Tahini & Amba
|Cauliflower Shawarma Pita
|$11.55
Roasted Onion Tahini & Kale Brussels "Caesar" Slaw
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • FALAFEL • CREPES
muncheez
1317 Connecticut ave, Washington
|Popular items
|Lahmaajin
|$7.75
Ground beef mixed with diced tomatoes, onions, lebanese spices & Lemon juice
|Nana's
|$7.75
Wild Thyme, Olive oil, Labne, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Olives & Mint
|Beef Shawarma..
|$9.95
Tomatoes, Sumac Onions, Mint, Pickles & Tahini
Little Sesame x Lunch Link
1828 L Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Classic Hummus Bowl
|$10.00
Tahini, Cilantro Jalapeño hot sauce & spices. Served w/ Warm Pita.
|Chicken Shawarma Pita
|$11.00
Green Tahini & Marinated Peppers
|Full Chicken Rotisserie Family Meal
|$48.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Any 2 Sauces, Any 2 Pints of Smallish Sides, Pint of Hummus & 5 Pita. Serves 3-4