Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Tall Boy

review star

No reviews yet

1239 9th St. NW

Washington, DC 20001

Popular Items

8 Wings
Boneless Wings
12 Wings

Appetizers

$13.00

8 crispy fried boneless wings

Fried Pickles

$8.00

fried pickle chips with a side of comeback sauce

Fries

$6.00

basket of fries

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

seven mozz sticks

Sandwiches

Smash Burger

$14.00

TallBoy's Signature Smash Burger - Stacked with TWO 3oz patties, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and our Special Sauce.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Delicious Fried Chicken on a brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomato Onion and Special Sauce!

Turkey Club

$10.00

turkey, bacon, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato, mayo, & mustard

Hot Dog

$7.00
OG

$7.00

just cheddar

Beverages

Coke - 12oz

$1.50
Diet Coke - 12oz

$1.50
Sprite- 12oz

$1.50

To Go Wings

8 Wings

$13.50

12 Wings

$20.00

20 Wings

$34.00
Boneless Wings

$13.00

8 crispy fried boneless wings

Sauce

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Comeback Sauce

$1.00

Tomato Dipper

$0.50

Side of Wing Sauce

$0.50

Marinara Sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:45 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:45 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:45 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:45 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:45 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:45 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:45 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1239 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

