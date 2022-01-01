Restaurant header imageView gallery

B Live 2854 wilson blvd

review star

No reviews yet

2854 Wilson Boulevard

Arlington, VA 22201

Order Again

DRINKS

$5 MUG

$5.00

$6 RAILS

$6.00

MUG NIGHT BEER

$2.50

Promo Beer

DRAFT

Bud Light

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Modelo

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

VooDoo Juicy Haze

$8.00

Sam Seasonal Summer Ale

$8.00

DB Vienna

$8.00

Corona Premiere

$8.00

Mango Cart

$8.00

Angry Orchard

$8.00

CANNED

Mich Ultra

$7.00

Corona

$8.00

Claw

$8.00

Topo Chico

$8.00

BUD LIGHT NEXT CANS

$5.00

Solace Little Bit Cloudy

$8.00

Port City Optimal Wit

$10.00

Guinness

$8.00

DB Orange Smash

$11.00

DB Grape Smash

$11.00

Aslin Lager

$8.00

BM Hopwork Orange

$8.00

BM Kolsch

$8.00

Starr Hill Sonic Haze IPA

$8.00

Three Notch'd Minute Man

$8.00

Radeberger

$10.00

Volcano Sauce

$10.00Out of stock

Schofferhofer

$10.00

Deschuttes Porter

$8.00

PITCHER

Bud Lite PITCHER

$24.00

Miller Lite PITCHER

$24.00

Modelo PITCHER

$30.00

Pacifico PITCHER

$30.00

Blue Moon PITCHER

$30.00

DB Vienna PITCHER

$30.00

Voodoo IPA PITCHER

$30.00

Lagunitas PITCHER

$30.00

Sam Seasonal PITCHER

$30.00

Mango Cart PITCHER

$30.00

COORS pitche

$20.00

COCKTAILS

SPICE SPICE BABY

$12.00

NASHVILLE SKYLINE

$14.00

COLD AS ICE

$12.00

PURPLE RAIN

$12.00

HAVANA DAYDREAM

$13.00

SWEET LADY

$14.00

IT GIVES YOU WINGS

$13.00

LITTLE RED CORVETTE

$13.00

FUNFETTI CAKE BY THE OCEAN

$14.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

THE O.G.

$12.00

Steakhouse

$12.00

Oh My Truffle

$12.00

Put A Ring On It

$12.00

Mushroom Melt

$12.00

Turkey Club

$14.00

Late Night

The Original

$9.75

Steakhouze

$10.25

Oh My Truffle

$10.25

Put A Ring On It

$10.00

Tenders

$10.00

Magic Melt

$10.00

Onion Rings

$3.50

Seasoned Fries

$3.50

Loaded Cheese Fries

$6.50

Shareables

Mac n Cheese Croquettes

$12.00

Tenders

$14.00

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Peruvian Wings

$12.00

Ceasar Salad

$12.00

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Sweets

Melba Cup

$9.00

Banana Cream Pie

$9.00

Christal's Cookies

$9.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$9.00

WINE BTG

White Blend- Est!

$8.00

Brut

$8.00

Sauv Blanc- The Seeker

$9.00

Chard- Ryder Estate

$9.00

White Blend- Roxanne

$13.00

Red Blend- Dreaming Tree

$8.00

Cab- J Lohr

$12.00

Cab- Unrated

$12.00

Pinot Noir - Uncaged

$12.00

Malbec- Alta Vista

$12.00

Red Blend- Roxanne

$13.00

Rose- Band Of Roses

$8.00

Berne Inspiration Rosé

$13.00

WINE BTB

Dreaming Tree Red Blend BTL

$35.00

J Lohr Cabernet BTL

$55.00

Unrated Cabernet BTL

$55.00

Uncaged Pinot Noir BTL

$55.00

Alta Vista Malbec BTL

$55.00

Roxanne Red Blend BTL

$60.00

Est! White Blend BTL

$35.00

The Seeker Sauv Blanc BTL

$40.00

Ryder Chard BTL

$40.00

Roxanne White Blend BTL

$60.00

Band of Roses Rose BTL

$35.00

Chateau de Berne Inspiration Rose BTL

$60.00

Omelettes

Parisienne

$11.00

Bayside

$16.00

Greek

$14.00

Smoked

$16.00

BMC

$14.00

Flair

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

B Breakfast

$16.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$16.00

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Hangover Burger

$20.00

Egg Sammy

$14.00

Bennies

Classic

$14.00

Florentine

$16.00

Lox

$16.00

Cali

$15.00

Toasts

French

$14.00

PB&J

$16.00

BLT

$15.00

Croque Madame

$15.00

Stacks

Berries & Cream

$15.00

Jack Johnson

$15.00

Chocolate Trip

$15.00

High Society

$16.00

Sides

Home Fries

$5.00

Biscuits

$5.00

Yogurt & Granola

$5.00

Virginia Ham

$5.00

Turkey Sausage

$5.00

Bacon

$5.00

Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Small Stack

$5.00

Two Eggs

$5.00

BOTTOMLESS

1ST MIMOSA CARAFE

$19.00

ADDITIONAL MIMOSA CARAFE

$0.01

Cocktails

Espresso White Russian

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Iced Cold Brew

$12.00

FUNFETTI CAKE BY THE OCEAN

$14.00

LITTLE RED CORVETTE

$13.00

IT GIVES YOU WINGS

$13.00

French 75

$12.00

Patron Tree

$50.00

Marg-Mosa

$10.00

Mimosas

House

$5.00

Elderflower Grapefruit

$10.00

Man-mosa

$10.00

Cadillac

$14.00

Mimosa BTL

$20.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Marg Mosa

$10.00

Bloodys

B Smoked Bloody

$14.00Out of stock

Crabby Mary

$14.00

BYO Bloody

$11.00

House Bloody

$9.00

Cereal Shooters

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$12.00

Fruity Pebbles

$12.00

Lucky Charms

$12.00

Cocoa Pebbles

$12.00

NA BEV

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Redbull

$6.00

Coffee

$3.00

DRINKS

HH BUD LIGHT

$4.00

HH MILLER LITE

$4.00

HH MICH ULTRA

$4.00

HH $5 CRAFT

$5.00

HH $4 ROTATING CRAFT

$4.00

HH HOUSE WINE

$5.00

HH VODKA

$6.00

HH GIN

$6.00

HH RUM

$6.00

HH TEQUILA

$6.00

HH WHISKEY

$6.00

HH Lil Red

$8.00

HH Skyline

$8.00

HH PURPLE RAIN

$8.00

HH FROZEN LEMONADE

$8.00

FOOD

TUESDAY PERUVIAN WINGS

$6.00

HH MAC N CHEESE SKILLET

$5.00

HH TURKEY MEATBALL

$8.00

HH MUSSELS

$12.00

HH FRIED CALAMARI

$12.00

HH FRIED SHRIMP

$12.00

HH CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.00

HH CHEESE STICKS

$6.00

B Burger MNM$10

$10.00

Snacks

Deviled Eggs

$11.00

Turkey Meatball

$13.00

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Mac n Cheese Croquettes

$13.00

Grilled Peruvian Wings

$13.00

Fried Shrimp

$17.00

Tenders

$15.00

Fried Cheese Sticks

$11.00

Salads

Cobb

$15.00

Caesar

$15.00

Charleston

$15.00

Sammies

Po Boy

$19.00

French Dip

$17.00

Pastrami Sandwhich

$15.00

B Burger

$19.00

B Chicken

$17.00

B Cheese

$15.00

Turkey Club

$15.00

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Coleslaw

$9.00

Mac n Cheese

$9.00

Bourbon Cream of Corn

$9.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Sweets

Melba Cup

$10.00

Banana Cream Pie

$10.00

Christal's Cookies

$10.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2854 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22201

Directions

