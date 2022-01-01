Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve coleslaw

Flavors Food Truck image

 

Flavors Food Truck

1234 Nothern VA Area, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRIED CATFISH PLATTER$16.00
A healthy portion of fresh catfish, hand-battered & deep-fried crisp!
FRIED WHITING PLATTER$16.00
Fresh, hand-battered Whiting Fish filets.
“Crusty, perfectly seasoned fried fish…” Washingtonian Magazine.
FRIED PORK CHOPS PLATTER$16.00
“Fried Pork Chops with a seasoned crust, are so succulent, one wonders why they’re cooked any other way.” Washingtonian Magazine.
More about Flavors Food Truck
Crafthouse image

 

Crafthouse

901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Craft Your Own Burger$13.99
beef patty • lettuce • tomato
Turkey Club$15.99
turkey breast • bacon • lettuce• tomato • mayo •sour dough
Bavarian Pretzel$12.99
giant bavarian pretzel
add house-made beer cheese
More about Crafthouse
Meridian Pint image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Meridian Pint

6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smash Burger$15.99
Meridian Pint Bowl's
Classic Burger$15.99
More about Meridian Pint
Rocklands BBQ Arlington image

 

Rocklands BBQ Arlington

3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Three Meat$14.99
Our 3 most popular meats! Pulled Chicken, Chopped Pork and Beef Brisket.
Baked Beans
Mac & Cheese
More about Rocklands BBQ Arlington
Earl's Sandwiches image

 

Earl's Sandwiches

2605 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork and Fries
(Fries are served inside the sandwich)
Pork loin, chipotle mayo, french fries, roasted red peppers, sweet pickles and chopped onions on grilled ciabatta.
Turkey Cranberry
Turkey breast, cranberry relish, mayo and lettuce on grilled multigrain.
Honorary Doctorate
Freshly roasted turkey breast, provolone, avocado, mixed greens and sundried tomato aioli on grilled sourdough.
More about Earl's Sandwiches
Item pic

 

Hot Lola's

4238 Wilson Blvd, Alrlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coleslaw$3.00
Creamy Coleslaw 8oz
More about Hot Lola's
Ruthie's All-Day image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Ruthie's All-Day

3411 5th St S, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coleslaw GF$3.00
More about Ruthie's All-Day
Cowboy Cafe image

 

Cowboy Cafe

4792 Lee Hwy, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Big Zac$14.50
Beef patty with american cheese, shredded lettuce, thousand island & relish.
The Duke$14.50
Bacon and cheddar cheese.
Buffalo Chicken$14.00
Fried or grilled marinated chicken, jack cheese, and TNT sauce on a toasted roll with avocado ranch.
More about Cowboy Cafe
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

1851 N. Moore St, Arlington

Avg 4 (125 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw (1/2 Lb)$2.25
More about Bethesda Bagels
Consumer pic

 

Texas Jack's Barbecue

2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Spare Ribs$37.00
Carved to order. (Approx - Qtr Rack is one serving)
Prime Brisket$28.00
USDA Prime - Lean and Moist. Carved to Order. (Approx .33 lb - .5 lb is one serving)
Slider Rolls - Per Piece$0.35
Individually priced rolls
More about Texas Jack's Barbecue
consumer pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bob & Edith's Diner

5050 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4 (42 reviews)
Homemade Coleslaw$3.59
Bar-B-Que with Coleslaw$11.99
More about Bob & Edith's Diner
consumer pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bob & Edith's Diner

539 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (2540 reviews)
Bar-B-Que with Coleslaw$11.99
Homemade Coleslaw$3.59
More about Bob & Edith's Diner
banner pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crisp & Juicy

4540 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4 (914 reviews)
Coleslaw$3.95
Medium
More about Crisp & Juicy
consumer pic

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ricky's Pub & Grill

237 N Glebe Rd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (362 reviews)
Coleslaw$3.00
More about Ricky's Pub & Grill
banner pic

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Super Pollo

5011 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2067 reviews)
Coleslaw$2.50
More about Super Pollo
banner pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Crystal Bonsai Sushi

553 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1883 reviews)
Coleslaw$4.59
More about Crystal Bonsai Sushi
banner pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Crystal City Sports Pub

529 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1883 reviews)
Coleslaw$4.59
More about Crystal City Sports Pub
banner pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Nando's PERi-PERi

1800 N Lynn St, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (250 reviews)
Coleslaw$3.59
House-made crunchy slaw with onion and carrots in a creamy mayo dressing.
More about Nando's PERi-PERi
banner pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

World of Beer - Arlington

4300 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (522 reviews)
Apple &amp; Kale Coleslaw$3.59
More about World of Beer - Arlington

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Meatball Subs

Burritos

Shawarma

Chili

Cheeseburgers

Huevos Rancheros

Penne

Prosciutto

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Crystal City

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Virginia Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston