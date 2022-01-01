Coleslaw in Arlington
Flavors Food Truck
1234 Nothern VA Area, Arlington
|FRIED CATFISH PLATTER
|$16.00
A healthy portion of fresh catfish, hand-battered & deep-fried crisp!
|FRIED WHITING PLATTER
|$16.00
Fresh, hand-battered Whiting Fish filets.
“Crusty, perfectly seasoned fried fish…” Washingtonian Magazine.
|FRIED PORK CHOPS PLATTER
|$16.00
“Fried Pork Chops with a seasoned crust, are so succulent, one wonders why they’re cooked any other way.” Washingtonian Magazine.
Crafthouse
901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington
|Craft Your Own Burger
|$13.99
beef patty • lettuce • tomato
|Turkey Club
|$15.99
turkey breast • bacon • lettuce• tomato • mayo •sour dough
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$12.99
giant bavarian pretzel
add house-made beer cheese
Meridian Pint
6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Smash Burger
|$15.99
|Meridian Pint Bowl's
|Classic Burger
|$15.99
Rocklands BBQ Arlington
3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Three Meat
|$14.99
Our 3 most popular meats! Pulled Chicken, Chopped Pork and Beef Brisket.
|Baked Beans
|Mac & Cheese
Earl's Sandwiches
2605 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Pork and Fries
(Fries are served inside the sandwich)
Pork loin, chipotle mayo, french fries, roasted red peppers, sweet pickles and chopped onions on grilled ciabatta.
|Turkey Cranberry
Turkey breast, cranberry relish, mayo and lettuce on grilled multigrain.
|Honorary Doctorate
Freshly roasted turkey breast, provolone, avocado, mixed greens and sundried tomato aioli on grilled sourdough.
Ruthie's All-Day
3411 5th St S, Arlington
|Coleslaw GF
|$3.00
Cowboy Cafe
4792 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Big Zac
|$14.50
Beef patty with american cheese, shredded lettuce, thousand island & relish.
|The Duke
|$14.50
Bacon and cheddar cheese.
|Buffalo Chicken
|$14.00
Fried or grilled marinated chicken, jack cheese, and TNT sauce on a toasted roll with avocado ranch.
Bethesda Bagels
1851 N. Moore St, Arlington
|Coleslaw (1/2 Lb)
|$2.25
Texas Jack's Barbecue
2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Pork Spare Ribs
|$37.00
Carved to order. (Approx - Qtr Rack is one serving)
|Prime Brisket
|$28.00
USDA Prime - Lean and Moist. Carved to Order. (Approx .33 lb - .5 lb is one serving)
|Slider Rolls - Per Piece
|$0.35
Individually priced rolls
Bob & Edith's Diner
5050 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Homemade Coleslaw
|$3.59
|Bar-B-Que with Coleslaw
|$11.99
Bob & Edith's Diner
539 23rd St S, Arlington
|Bar-B-Que with Coleslaw
|$11.99
|Homemade Coleslaw
|$3.59
Crisp & Juicy
4540 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Coleslaw
|$3.95
Medium
Ricky's Pub & Grill
237 N Glebe Rd, Arlington
|Coleslaw
|$3.00
Super Pollo
5011 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Coleslaw
|$2.50
Crystal Bonsai Sushi
553 23rd St S, Arlington
|Coleslaw
|$4.59
Crystal City Sports Pub
529 23rd St S, Arlington
|Coleslaw
|$4.59
Nando's PERi-PERi
1800 N Lynn St, Arlington
|Coleslaw
|$3.59
House-made crunchy slaw with onion and carrots in a creamy mayo dressing.