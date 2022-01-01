Sashimi in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve sashimi
More about Yume Sushi
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI
Yume Sushi
2121 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington
|Spicy Sashimi Salad
|$9.00
Assorted Raw Fish, Cucumber And Tomato Salsa With Spicy Homemade Chili Lime Sauce
|Sashimi Roll
|$12.00
Tuna, Salmon, White Fish, Fish Roe And Asparagus Wrapped In Sweet Chili Sauce And Tempura Bits
More about Takeshi Sushi
SUSHI • RAMEN
Takeshi Sushi
2424 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Sashimi Deluxe
|$32.00
Eighteen pieces
|Sashimi Regular
|$22.00
Twelve pieces
|Salmon sashimi
|$24.00
Twelve pieces
More about Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington
4251 Campbell Ave, Arlington
|Sashimi Supreme
|$39.95
21 pieces of sashimi. Served with a bowl of steamed rice. Served with miso soup and seaweed or green salad.
|Sashimi Appetizer
|$13.95
Six pieces.
|Wasabi Flying Fish Roe Sashimi
|$6.50
Wasabi Tobiko. Two pieces.