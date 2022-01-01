Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve sashimi

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI

Yume Sushi

2121 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (933 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Sashimi Salad$9.00
Assorted Raw Fish, Cucumber And Tomato Salsa With Spicy Homemade Chili Lime Sauce
Sashimi Roll$12.00
Tuna, Salmon, White Fish, Fish Roe And Asparagus Wrapped In Sweet Chili Sauce And Tempura Bits
More about Yume Sushi
consumer pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Takeshi Sushi

2424 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1029 reviews)
Sashimi Deluxe$32.00
Eighteen pieces
Sashimi Regular$22.00
Twelve pieces
Salmon sashimi$24.00
Twelve pieces
More about Takeshi Sushi
consumer pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington

4251 Campbell Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (7793 reviews)
Sashimi Supreme$39.95
21 pieces of sashimi. Served with a bowl of steamed rice. Served with miso soup and seaweed or green salad.
Sashimi Appetizer$13.95
Six pieces.
Wasabi Flying Fish Roe Sashimi$6.50
Wasabi Tobiko. Two pieces.
More about Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington
banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Sushi Rock

1900 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (9376 reviews)
Sashimi Set$23.40
Chef selected small sashimi.
Sashimi Set$49.00
Chef selected Large sashimi.
Sashimi Salad$16.90
Mixed greens, grilled asparagus, avocado, sashimi, and house dressing.
More about Sushi Rock

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Chicken Curry

Lamb Gyros

Chocolate Cake

Chili

Lobsters

Garlic Knots

Tikka Masala

Chicken Marsala

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Crystal City

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Virginia Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston