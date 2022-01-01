Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve cheesecake

A Modo Mio image

 

A Modo Mio

5555 Langston Blvd. Formally 5555 Lee Highway, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Margherita pizza Family- 16''$23.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil
Pepperoni Family- 16''$29.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil, pepperoni
Pepperoni Personal - 12''$16.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil, pepperoni
A Modo Mio
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Panini$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta$24.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
Blackened Salmon$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
Busboys and Poets
Troy's Italian Kitchen image

 

Troy's Italian Kitchen

2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Vegan steak, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mayo.
Vegan Cheese Bread$7.99
French Fries$4.99
Troy's Italian Kitchen
Yume Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI

Yume Sushi

2121 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (933 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake$12.00
Yuzu Cheesecake$12.00
Yume Sushi
Green Pig Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Green Pig Bistro

1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cavatelli with Italian Meatballs$26.00
Crispy Brussels$8.00
Bibb & Blue Cheese Salad$13.00
Green Pig Bistro
Item pic

 

Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery

1550 Crystal Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Heavenly Cheesecake (Slice)$7.00
light and creamy, this cheesecake whispers with a hint of lemon zest and vanilla bean. nestled into a graham cracker crumb crust, this creamy confection will please even the toughest of palates.
"absolutely best cheesecakes in new york" - ny magazine
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
Item pic

 

rogi @ Ballston

4238 Wilson Blvd , #145, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blueberry Cheesecake$8.99
Blueberry, Lemon & Thyme swirled with sweet Cream Cheese. Topped with powdered sugar.
rogi @ Ballston
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Clarendon

2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake$6.50
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
Old Dominion Pizza Company image

PIZZA

Old Dominion Pizza Company

4514 Lee Highway, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (89 reviews)
Takeout
10"Patriot$16.00
Tomato Sauce , Pepperoni, Mikes Hot Honey, Fresh Oregano
16" The Patriot$19.00
Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Mikes Hot Honey, Fresh Oregano
Caesar Salad$8.00
Chopped Romaine , croutons , shredded parmesan and Caesar dressing
Old Dominion Pizza Company
Chasin' Tails image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Chasin' Tails

2200 N Westmoreland Street STE103, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (4828 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Noodles*$11.00
Savory sauteed noodles topped with the perfect amount of fried garlic and parmesan
Chasin' Tails
The Melting Pot image

SOUPS • SALADS • FONDUE

The Melting Pot

1110 N Glebe Rd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (3516 reviews)
Sd Salted Caramel Cheesecake
The Melting Pot
consumer pic

BURRITOS

Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant

922 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
Cheesecake$5.45
Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant
consumer pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • SEAFOOD

City Kabob & Curry House- Arlington

3007 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1338 reviews)
Cheesecake$4.95
City Kabob & Curry House- Arlington
consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

La Bettola Italiano

558 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1426 reviews)
Creamy Cheesecake$8.99
La Bettola Italiano
consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

King Of Koshary

5515 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (546 reviews)
New York Cheesecake$3.99
A rich and creamy New York style cheesecake cooked with honey-gram crust
King Of Koshary
banner pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sidekick Bakery

4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4 (144 reviews)
Blueberry Cheesecake Ted's Tarts$4.00
Sidekick Bakery
banner pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

2010 Crystal Dr, Arlington

Avg 3.9 (4549 reviews)
Seasonal Cheesecake$11.00
Chef selection
McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks
banner pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Dudley’s Sport And Ale

2766 S Arlington Mill Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (656 reviews)
Cheesecake$8.00
Traditional Cheesecake: choose either Plain, Oreo Cookie Crumbs, or Salted Caramel Served with whipped cream
Dudley's Sport And Ale
banner pic

SOUPS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Thai Curry

307 N Glebe Rd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (5656 reviews)
New York Cheesecake$6.95
New York Cheesecake$6.95
Thai Curry
banner pic

RAMEN

Hanabi Ramen Clarendon

3024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1159 reviews)
Strawberry Cheesecake$5.49
Japanese style Strawberry Cheesecake using Amaoh Strawberry from Fukuoka, Japan.
Hanabi Ramen Clarendon
banner pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Nando's PERi-PERi

1800 N Lynn St, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (250 reviews)
Raspberry Cheesecake $8.69
Raspberry sauce swirled through a creamy white chocolate cheesecake. Lightly caramelized on top
Nando's PERi-PERi
banner pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Wiseguy Pizza

1735 N Lynn St, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (695 reviews)
Red Velvet Cheesecake (1 Slice)$10.99
"A traditional favorite with a Junior's twist. Homemade moist Red Velvet cake is layered with our Original New York cheesecake and our famous cream cheese icing. Adorned with even more icing and cake crumbs"
Carrot Cake Cheesecake (1 Slice)$10.99
"Our Original New York cheesecake is layered with a traditional carrot cake, made with fresh carrots and cinnamon. Frosted with Juniors own cream cheese frosting"
Wiseguy Pizza

