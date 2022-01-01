Cheesecake in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve cheesecake
A Modo Mio
5555 Langston Blvd. Formally 5555 Lee Highway, Arlington
|Margherita pizza Family- 16''
|$23.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil
|Pepperoni Family- 16''
|$29.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil, pepperoni
|Pepperoni Personal - 12''
|$16.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil, pepperoni
Busboys and Poets
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
|Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta
|$24.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
Troy's Italian Kitchen
2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Vegan Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Vegan steak, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mayo.
|Vegan Cheese Bread
|$7.99
|French Fries
|$4.99
Yume Sushi
2121 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$12.00
|Yuzu Cheesecake
|$12.00
Green Pig Bistro
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington
|Cavatelli with Italian Meatballs
|$26.00
|Crispy Brussels
|$8.00
|Bibb & Blue Cheese Salad
|$13.00
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
1550 Crystal Drive, Arlington
|Heavenly Cheesecake (Slice)
|$7.00
light and creamy, this cheesecake whispers with a hint of lemon zest and vanilla bean. nestled into a graham cracker crumb crust, this creamy confection will please even the toughest of palates.
"absolutely best cheesecakes in new york" - ny magazine
rogi @ Ballston
4238 Wilson Blvd , #145, Arlington
|Blueberry Cheesecake
|$8.99
Blueberry, Lemon & Thyme swirled with sweet Cream Cheese. Topped with powdered sugar.
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington
|Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake
|$6.50
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Old Dominion Pizza Company
4514 Lee Highway, Arlington
|10"Patriot
|$16.00
Tomato Sauce , Pepperoni, Mikes Hot Honey, Fresh Oregano
|16" The Patriot
|$19.00
Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Mikes Hot Honey, Fresh Oregano
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Chopped Romaine , croutons , shredded parmesan and Caesar dressing
Chasin' Tails
2200 N Westmoreland Street STE103, Arlington
|Garlic Noodles*
|$11.00
Savory sauteed noodles topped with the perfect amount of fried garlic and parmesan
The Melting Pot
1110 N Glebe Rd, Arlington
|Sd Salted Caramel Cheesecake
Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant
922 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington
|Cheesecake
|$5.45
City Kabob & Curry House- Arlington
3007 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Cheesecake
|$4.95
La Bettola Italiano
558 23rd St S, Arlington
|Creamy Cheesecake
|$8.99
King Of Koshary
5515 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|New York Cheesecake
|$3.99
A rich and creamy New York style cheesecake cooked with honey-gram crust
Sidekick Bakery
4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Blueberry Cheesecake Ted's Tarts
|$4.00
McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks
2010 Crystal Dr, Arlington
|Seasonal Cheesecake
|$11.00
Chef selection
Dudley’s Sport And Ale
2766 S Arlington Mill Dr, Arlington
|Cheesecake
|$8.00
Traditional Cheesecake: choose either Plain, Oreo Cookie Crumbs, or Salted Caramel Served with whipped cream
Thai Curry
307 N Glebe Rd, Arlington
|New York Cheesecake
|$6.95
Hanabi Ramen Clarendon
3024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$5.49
Japanese style Strawberry Cheesecake using Amaoh Strawberry from Fukuoka, Japan.
Nando's PERi-PERi
1800 N Lynn St, Arlington
|Raspberry Cheesecake
|$8.69
Raspberry sauce swirled through a creamy white chocolate cheesecake. Lightly caramelized on top
Wiseguy Pizza
1735 N Lynn St, Arlington
|Red Velvet Cheesecake (1 Slice)
|$10.99
"A traditional favorite with a Junior's twist. Homemade moist Red Velvet cake is layered with our Original New York cheesecake and our famous cream cheese icing. Adorned with even more icing and cake crumbs"
|Carrot Cake Cheesecake (1 Slice)
|$10.99
"Our Original New York cheesecake is layered with a traditional carrot cake, made with fresh carrots and cinnamon. Frosted with Juniors own cream cheese frosting"