Mumu Cafe 1924 N Uhle st

review star

No reviews yet

1924 N Uhle st

Arlington, VA 22201

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey Melt
Sausage Egg and Cheese
Mushroom Truffle Flatbread

Espresso

Single Shot

Single Shot

$2.50
Double Shot

Double Shot

$3.00
Small Latte

Small Latte

$4.00

12oz cup

Medium Latte

Medium Latte

$4.50

16oz cup

Large Latte

Large Latte

$5.00

20oz cup

Small White Mocha

Small White Mocha

$4.50

12oz

Medium White Mocha

Medium White Mocha

$5.00

16oz cup

Large White Mocha

Large White Mocha

$5.25

20oz cup

Small Mumu Mocha

$4.50

Medium Mumu Mocha

$5.00

Large Mumu Mocha

$5.25

Small Cappucino

$4.00

Medium Cappuccino

$4.50

Large Cappuccino

$5.00

Small Peppermint Mocha

$4.50

Medium Peppermint Mocha

$5.00

Large Peppermint Mocha

$5.25

Small Caramel Macchiato

$4.50

Medium Caramel Macchiato

$5.00

Large Caramel Macchiato

$5.25

Small Americano

$3.00

Medium Americano

$4.00

Large Americano

$5.00

Tea

Small Herbal Tea

$3.00

Medium Herbal Tea

$3.75

Large Herbal Tea

$4.00

Small London Fog

$3.50

Medium London Fog

$4.25

Large London Fog

$4.75

Small Medicine Ball

$3.50

Medium Medicine Ball

$4.25

Large Medicine Ball

$4.75

Drip Coffee

Small brewed Coffee

$2.75

Medium Brewed Coffee

$3.00

Large Brewed Coffee

$3.25

Small Misto

$2.75

Medium Misto

$4.25

Large Misto

$3.25

Box Coffee

$20.00

Other Drinks

Small Matcha

$4.50

Medium Matcha

$4.75

Large Matcha

$5.00

Small Chai

$4.50

Medium Chai

$4.75

Large Chai

$5.00

Small Mumu CB

$3.75

Medium Mumu CB

$4.25

Large Mumu CB

$5.25

Small CB with foam

$4.25

Medium CB with Foam

$4.50

Large CB with Foam

$5.75

Sm Lemonade

$3.50

Md Lemonade

$3.75

Lg Lemonade

$4.00

EGG SANDWICHES

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$6.50
Bacon Egg and Cheese

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$7.00
Pastrami Egg and Cheese

Pastrami Egg and Cheese

$8.00

Egg and Cheese

$5.00

AVOCADO TOAST

Caprese Toast

Caprese Toast

$12.00
Simple Avocado Toast

Simple Avocado Toast

$8.50
Smoked Salmon Toast

Smoked Salmon Toast

$13.00
Avocado Everything Toast

Avocado Everything Toast

$9.25
Egg Toast

Egg Toast

$10.00

SANDWICHES

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Pastrami Melt

$13.50

Sourdough, pastrami, grilled onion, cheddar cheese, mustard, pickle

Turkey Melt

$12.50

Seared Sourdough, shaved turkey, carmelized onion, cheddar cheese, mustard, pickle

Steak n Cheese Sandwich

$14.50

Seared Baguette, thinly shaved ribeye, provolone cheese, crispy lettuce, Caramelized onions, Tomato

Mumu Melt

$12.50Out of stock

Chicken Pesto Flatbread

$12.50

flatbread, chicken, pesto, shredded parmesan, shreded mozz, tomato

Chipotle Chicken Club Flatbread

$12.50

flatbread, chicken, romaine, pepper jack, chipotle mayo

Turkey club

$10.50

Bean Burger

$12.50

Flatbread Pizza

Cheese Flatbread

$8.50

Pepperoni Flatbread

$9.75

Veggie Lover Flatbread

$10.00

Meat lover Flatbread

$11.50

Mushroom Truffle Flatbread

$10.00

Margherita Flatbread

$9.25

Wraps

Ranch Bacon Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Vegan Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Smoothie

Medium Banana Strawberry Smoothie

$7.00

Large Banana Strawberry Smoothie

$8.00

Medium Avocado Kale Smoothie

$8.50

Large Avocado Kale Smoothie

$9.50

Medium Mumu Mango Chia Smoothie

$8.50Out of stock

Large Mumu Mango Chia Smoothie

$9.50

Medium Banana Chia

$8.50

Large Banana Chia

$9.50Out of stock

Acai Smoothie 16oz

$9.50

Green Mumu Smoothie 16oz

$9.00

Banana Power Smoothie 16oz

$11.25

Tropical Smoothie 16oz

$9.00

Pitaya Smoothie 16oz

$13.00

Acai Bowl

Mumu Bowl

$11.00

Acai base, Granola, banana, strawberry, blueberry

Tropical Bowl

$13.00

Pitaya Base, Pineapple, mango, coconut, mint

Nutella Bowl

$13.00

Acai Base, Nutella, Granola, banana, strawberry,

Make Your Own

$11.00

Pitaya Bowls

Pitaya

$13.00Out of stock

Make Your Own

$11.00Out of stock

Milkshakes

Sm Oreo milkshake

$7.00Out of stock

Md Oreo Milkshake

$8.00

Lg Oreo Milkshake

$8.75

Sm Vanilla Milkshake

$5.50Out of stock

Md Vanilla Milkshake

$6.00

Lg Vanilla Milkshake

$6.75

Sm Nutella Milkshake

$7.00Out of stock

Md Nutella Milkshake

$8.00

Lg Nutella Milkshake

$8.75

Ben & Jerry

American Dream

$6.50

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.50

The Tonight Dough

$6.50

Netflix & Chilll’d

$6.50

Milk & Cookies

$6.50

Cherry Garcia

$6.50

Half Baked

$6.50

Mint Chocolate Cookie

$6.50

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$6.50

Topped Chocolate Caramel Cookie Dough

$6.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$6.50

Phish Food

$6.50

Non Dairy Ben & Jerry

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$6.50

P.B & Cookies

$6.50

Tolenti

Salted Caramel Truffle

$7.50

Confetti Cookie

$7.50

Caramel Cookie Crunch

$7.50

Roman Raspberry Sorbet

$7.50

Popsicles

Spongebob

$2.85
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Made with love

1924 N Uhle st, Arlington, VA 22201

