NOSTOS GREEK RESTAURANT

4,716 Reviews

$$$

8100 Boone Blvd

Vienna, VA 22182

Order Again

Popular Items

SPANAKOPITA
HORIATIKI
KOTOPOULO SOUVLAKI

TODAY'S SPECIALS

KOLOKITHOKEFTEDES

$14.00

zucchini fritters served with tzatziki

GIGANTES

$15.00

large white beans braised in tomato sauce, onions and parsley served with feta cheese

MELITZANA FOURNOU

$14.00Out of stock

layers of baby eggplant baked with tomato sauce onions and feta cheese

BAKALIARO

$29.00

Icelandic fried cod served with beets, scordalia (potato garlic dip) and mixed vegetables

ROCKFISH FILLET

$37.00

Broiled served with lemony artichokes, potatoes and peas

ARNI RIGANATO

$29.00

Lamb shoulder baked with oregano and tomatoes served with roast potatoes and grilled asparagus

DIPS

TZATZIKI

TZATZIKI

$10.00

Greek yogurt with cucumber, garlic and herbs

TYROKAFTERI

TYROKAFTERI

$10.00

Feta cheese and hot peppers spread

TARAMOSALATA

TARAMOSALATA

$10.00

Lemony mousse of fish roe

FAVA SANTORINIS

$9.00

Fava beans pureed and topped with olive oil and onions

COMBINATION OF THREE

COMBINATION OF THREE

$19.00

Choose any three dips

SALADS/SOUPS

HORIATIKI

HORIATIKI

$12.00

The authentic Greek salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, kalamata olives, onions and capers

TAVERNA

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers, feta cheese and kalamata olives

MANOURI

MANOURI

$12.00

Mixed organic greens topped with apples, almonds and manouri cheese

PANTZARIA FOURNOU

$13.00

Marinated beets topped with arugula, kefalograviera cheese and almonds

SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN

$21.00

Choose any salad

SALAD WITH GRILLED SALMON

$23.00

Choose any salad

SALAD WITH OCTOPUS

$25.00

SALAD WITH SHRIMP

$22.00

SALAD WITH SWORDFISH

$24.00

Choose any salad

SALAD WITH HALIBUT

$27.00
AVGOLEMONO

AVGOLEMONO

$10.00

Traditional chicken soup with chicken and egg lemon finish

SOUP OF THE DAY

$11.00

VEGETARIAN

DOLMADAKIA YIALANTZI

$11.00

Grape leaves stuffed with rice, pine nuts, spring onions and aromatic herbs served with tzatziki

GREEK BEANS

$10.00

Northern beans with scallions, parsley, olive oil and lemon

SPANAKOPITA

SPANAKOPITA

$12.00+

Crisp layers of phyllo filled with spinach, feta cheese and scallions

VEGETARIAN PLATTER

VEGETARIAN PLATTER

$25.00

vegetarian mousaka, stuffed tomato with rice and herbs, spanakopita and fasolakia

CHEESE

GREEK CHEESE PLATTER

$18.00

Assortment of Greek cheeses served with dry fruits and walnuts

FETA SAGANAKI

$14.00

Sesame crusted and pan fried topped organic greek honey and almonds

SEAFOOD

HTAPODI

HTAPODI

$25.00

Grilled octopus served with fava puree

XIFIAS SOUVLAKI

XIFIAS SOUVLAKI

$18.00

Swordfish skewers served with small arugula salad

GARIDES SAGANAKI

GARIDES SAGANAKI

$18.00

Sauteed shrimp with feta cheese, tomatoes, onions, pine nuts and raisins °

KALAMARAKIA

KALAMARAKIA

$16.00

fresh fried kalamari served with seafood based tomato sauce

BAKALIARAKIA

$16.00

fried pieces of cod fish served over beets and topped with potato garlic dip

MEAT

grilled lamb chops

BIFTEKAKIA

$13.00

Greek style beef meatballs served with potatoes and tzatziki

FILETO SOUVLAKI

$22.00

Two filet mignon skewers served with potatoes, tomatoes and feta cheese

KOTOPOULO SOUVLAKI

KOTOPOULO SOUVLAKI

$13.00

Two Chicken skewers served with potatoes and tzatziki

PAIDAKIA

PAIDAKIA

$44.00

New Zealand, grilled, lamb chops served with asparagus and potatoes Due to the rising price and disruption in availability we are not able to find Colorado lamb chops

KREATOMEZES

$26.00+

Biftekakia, chicken skewers, lamb chops, served with potatoes and asparagus (one of each in the small and two in the large)

DAILY FISH

LAVRAKI - BRANZINO

LAVRAKI - BRANZINO

$42.00Out of stock

Whole mediterranean bass served with brocollini and potatoes. We recommend taking it home whole to keep its moisture and warmth.

SALMON

$25.00

BROILED IN OLIVE OIL AND LEMON

SEABASS FILLET

SEABASS FILLET

$44.00

Broiled with olive oil and lemon over spinach and rice

TSIPOURA-DORADO

$42.00

Whole Mediterranean fish, mild and tender, sweet flavor served with Swiss chard and beet

ENTREES

ARNI YOUVETSI

ARNI YOUVETSI

$43.00

Lamb shank braised in wine tomato sauce served over greek style orzo

KOTOPOULO

KOTOPOULO

$29.00

Semi boneless organic half chicken – grilled and served with baby carrots and potatoes

MOUSAKA

MOUSAKA

$26.00

Layers of thinly sliced baby eggplant, potatoes and seasoned ground beef topped with a rich bechamel

PAIDAKIA

PAIDAKIA

$44.00

New Zealand, grilled, lamb chops served with asparagus and potatoes Due to the rising price and disruption in availability we are not able to find Colorado lamb chops

YOUVETSI ME THALASSINA

$35.00

shrimp, calamari, octopus, fish of the day and orzo cooked in a light tomato sauce with a touch of ouzo and dill

SIDES

ORZO

ORZO

$6.00

orzo cooked in tomato sauce

POTATOES

POTATOES

$6.00

oven brown potatoes

SPANAKORIZO

SPANAKORIZO

$6.00

lemony spinach and rice

VEGETABLE OF THE DAY

$8.00

CUCUMBER SIDE

DESSERT

TRADITIONAL BAKLAVA

TRADITIONAL BAKLAVA

$10.00

phyllo layered with crushed walnuts, honey and cinnamon

GALAKTOBOUREKO

GALAKTOBOUREKO

$9.00

semolina custard wrapped in phyllo, sprinkled with honey and cinnamon

PORTOKALOPITA

PORTOKALOPITA

$10.00

orange cake

YIAOURTI ME MELI KAI KARYDIA

$9.00

greek yogurt topped with honey and walnuts

GREEK CHEESECAKE

$12.00

cheesecake with greek yogurt, philadelphia and feta cheese topped with chocolate

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$10.00
RIZOGALO

RIZOGALO

$8.00

rice pudding

CREME CARAMEL

$9.00

kid's ice cream

$6.00

ekmek kantaifi

$9.00Out of stock

BEER

STPTEM PILSNER

$7.00

ALFA Beer

$7.00

WINE 50%

Aidani, Monemvasia, METHEA 2019

Aidani, Monemvasia, METHEA 2019

$23.00

Fresh, light body with aromas of citrus fruit.

Paleos Ambelos 2018

Paleos Ambelos 2018

$24.00

A beautifully balanced blend of Sauvignon blanc and Chardonnay.

Chardonnay Barrel Migas, 2017

Chardonnay Barrel Migas, 2017

$40.00

Elegant and complex aromas with notes of flowers and wood. Perfectly Balanced oak.

IAMA RED, syrah, vradiano 2018

IAMA RED, syrah, vradiano 2018

$24.00

Intense ruby color. Complex aromas of cherry, sour cherry, almond and spices. Soft palate , well structured tannins.

Syrah, Domaine Migas, 2014

Syrah, Domaine Migas, 2014

$40.00

Aromas of black wild fruits, notes of vanilla and tobacco.

SUR LIES, ASSYRTIKO 2019

SUR LIES, ASSYRTIKO 2019

$45.00

Intense vivid aromas of exotic fruits lay in a mineral background.

PANTRY

Toplou Monastery Honey

Toplou Monastery Honey

$24.00

Wild Forest and Thyme Honey. Pure, raw, all natural honey from Vordonia, a small village in the Peloponnese outside Sparta.

Premium Cork Screw

Premium Cork Screw

$15.00

Designed in Greece. Wise Products for wine lovers. Top quality stainless steel. by COOCOUVAYIA

ERWTOKRITOC Olive Oil 500ml

$24.00
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Website

Location

8100 Boone Blvd, Vienna, VA 22182

Directions

