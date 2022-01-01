Vienna cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in Vienna

TeaDM Mini image

SMOOTHIES

TeaDM Mini

142 Maple Ave W, Vienna

Avg 4 (171 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seasalt Coffee RTD$5.00
Light Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk served with seasalt cream (RECOMMENDED FOR FIRST TIME CUSTOMERS)
Green Iceland$4.75
Green apple and lychee
Pass&Go$4.75
Passion fruit and mango
More about TeaDM Mini
Crepe Amour image

SMOKED SALMON • ICE CREAM • GELATO • CREPES

Crepe Amour

407 Maple Ave East, Vienna

Avg 4.4 (1284 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Carnivale$9.95
Hazelnut chocolate, freshly sliced strawberries & bananas. Topped with powdered sugar, strawberry sauce & chocolate sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.
Monsieur$10.10
Sliced country ham, shredded cheddar, sautéed garlic mushrooms. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.
Bombay Dhaba$10.95
Tandoori marinated chicken, roasted red peppers, spicy curry aioli (medium spice), chopped cilantro. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.
More about Crepe Amour
Teas'n You image

MACARONS

Teas'n You

8032 Leesburg Pike, Vienna

Avg 4.5 (1819 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Herbal Hibiscus
Herbal Hibiscus Tea topped with mixed berries and lychee jelly.
*Caffeine-Free
Fusion Fruit Tea
Strawberry Passion Fruit Tea topped with lychee, strawberries and lychee jelly.
Garlic Parmesan Fries$5.50
Made to order, may take 10-12 minutes!
More about Teas'n You
Consumer pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sweet Leaf -

262 Maple Ave, Vienna

Avg 4.5 (515 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
(seasonal) Butternut Squash + Apple$12.31
roasted butternut squash, local apples, organic quinoa, goat cheese, antibiotic-free chicken breast, toasted almonds, organic baby spinach, maple-balsamic vinaigrette
Chicken Caesar$12.09
shredded kale, chopped romaine, grape tomato, shaved parmesan, all-natural chicken breast, house-made crouton, parmesan crisp, caesar dressing
Kale Kobb$12.94
shredded kale, chopped romaine, goat cheese, ripe avocado, grape tomato, thick-cut bacon, all-natural chicken breast, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Sweet Leaf -

