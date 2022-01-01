Vienna cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Vienna
More about TeaDM Mini
SMOOTHIES
TeaDM Mini
142 Maple Ave W, Vienna
|Popular items
|Seasalt Coffee RTD
|$5.00
Light Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk served with seasalt cream (RECOMMENDED FOR FIRST TIME CUSTOMERS)
|Green Iceland
|$4.75
Green apple and lychee
|Pass&Go
|$4.75
Passion fruit and mango
More about Crepe Amour
SMOKED SALMON • ICE CREAM • GELATO • CREPES
Crepe Amour
407 Maple Ave East, Vienna
|Popular items
|Carnivale
|$9.95
Hazelnut chocolate, freshly sliced strawberries & bananas. Topped with powdered sugar, strawberry sauce & chocolate sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.
|Monsieur
|$10.10
Sliced country ham, shredded cheddar, sautéed garlic mushrooms. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.
|Bombay Dhaba
|$10.95
Tandoori marinated chicken, roasted red peppers, spicy curry aioli (medium spice), chopped cilantro. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.
More about Teas'n You
MACARONS
Teas'n You
8032 Leesburg Pike, Vienna
|Popular items
|Herbal Hibiscus
Herbal Hibiscus Tea topped with mixed berries and lychee jelly.
*Caffeine-Free
|Fusion Fruit Tea
Strawberry Passion Fruit Tea topped with lychee, strawberries and lychee jelly.
|Garlic Parmesan Fries
|$5.50
Made to order, may take 10-12 minutes!
More about Sweet Leaf -
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sweet Leaf -
262 Maple Ave, Vienna
|Popular items
|(seasonal) Butternut Squash + Apple
|$12.31
roasted butternut squash, local apples, organic quinoa, goat cheese, antibiotic-free chicken breast, toasted almonds, organic baby spinach, maple-balsamic vinaigrette
|Chicken Caesar
|$12.09
shredded kale, chopped romaine, grape tomato, shaved parmesan, all-natural chicken breast, house-made crouton, parmesan crisp, caesar dressing
|Kale Kobb
|$12.94
shredded kale, chopped romaine, goat cheese, ripe avocado, grape tomato, thick-cut bacon, all-natural chicken breast, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette