Fire Pit Brazilian BBQ 804 Rockville Pike, Rockville MD 20852

No reviews yet

804 Rockville Pike

Rockville, MD 20852

Individual Meals

Smoky, Slow Cooked
Beef Ribs + 2 sides

Beef Ribs + 2 sides

$16.90

Smoky slow cooked beef ribs with your choice of two sides.

Pork Ribs + 2 sides

Pork Ribs + 2 sides

$15.90

Smoky slow cooked pork ribs with your choice of two sides.

Picanha + 2 sides

Picanha + 2 sides

$16.90

Grilled top sirloin cap with your choice of two sides.

Chicken + 2 sides

Chicken + 2 sides

$14.90

Grilled juicy boneless & skinless thighs with your choice of two sides.

ON THE BUN

Beef Ribs Sandwich

Beef Ribs Sandwich

$14.90

Smoky slow cooked beef ribs meat, arugula salad, provolone cheese and Pit sauce on a sub bun

Pork Ribs Sandwich

$14.90

Smoky slow cooked Pork Ribs meat, arugula salad, provolone cheese and the Pit sauce on a Sub bun.

Extra sides

White rice

White rice

$2.50

White Jasmine rice seasoned with garlic

Potato salad

Potato salad

$2.50

Brazilian style potato salad with homemade mayonnaise and special spices

Farofa

Farofa

$2.50

Toasted cassava flour with bacon, onions and special spices

Black Beans

Black Beans

$2.50

Black beans with beef ribs meat and special spices

Vinaigrette Salad

Vinaigrette Salad

$2.50

Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Black beans

Drinks

Guarana

Guarana

$2.50

Guarana flavored Brazilian soda 12oz

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.00

12oz Coca cola can

Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.00
Botlled Juice

Botlled Juice

$2.30

Flavors and brands may vary, 12oz

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Fast casual Brazilian BBQ

Location

804 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852

