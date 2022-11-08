Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Mariachi Restaurant

861 Reviews

$$

765 Rockville Pike

Rockville, MD 20852

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

QUESADILLA
FAJITAS NORTENAS AL CARBON
ENCHILADAS*

ANTOJITOS

CEVICHE DE PESCADO

$16.49

Tender white fish, marinated with fresh lime juice, onions, peppers, and cilantro.

CHILE CON QUESO

$9.50

Homemade queso dip! Fresh and hot!

GUACAMOLE DIP

$12.99

Made Fresh! No preservatives!

MUSSELS AL GENGIBRE

$13.99

Mussels in Sherry Wine with ginger and garlic.

NACHOS

NACHOS

$10.99+

Corn tortilla chips covered with beans and melted cheese served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

PLATANOS

$7.50

Fried ripe plantains served with sour cream.

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$10.99+

Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

QUESO FUNDIDO CON CHORIZO

$11.99

Zesty Chichuahua cheese and chorizo sausage fondue served piping hot with flour tortillas.

SOPA DE LIMA YUCATECA

$6.99

A native Yucatan soup made with a rich chicken broth, shredded chicken, and fresh lime.

TAMALES DE POLLO

$8.50

Two tamales stuffed with chicken.

TAMALES DE ELOTE

$6.50

Sweet corn cake served with sour cream. A favorite in Mexico.

Tostones

$6.50

ENSALADA

BRAZILIAN SALAD

$13.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, hearts of palm, red onions, eggs, and our homemade house dressing.

EL MARIACHI SALAD

$12.99

Crisp mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced red onions, cucumbers, radishes and avocado. Served with house dressing.

ENSALADA DE GUACAMOLE

$15.99

Fresh avocado salad garnished with tomatoes, radishes, and egg wedges. Served with tostadas.

ENSALADA EXOTICA

ENSALADA EXOTICA

$21.99

Spring Mix lettuce topped with diced red tomatoes, cucumbers, strawberries, mango, apples, chicken, beef, and shrimp. Served with Passion Fruit dressing.

TEX-MEX PLATTERS

All dishes are served with rice and homemade pinto beans.

CHILES RELLENOS

$18.99

Green poblano chile pepper filled with white cheese and seasoned beef, then dipped in egg batter and lightly fried.

CHIHUAHUA PLATTER*

$18.99

Two cheese enchiladas and a chile relleno.

ENCHILADAS*

$15.99+

Two fresh corn tortillas, wrapped around your choice of chicken, beef, or cheese, and baked with our green tomatillo sauce and red chili sauce and cheese.

CHIMICHANGA*

CHIMICHANGA*

$17.99+

A large four tortilla wrapped around your choice of chicken or beef. Then deep-fried until golden and crispy. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

FAJITAS NORTENAS AL CARBON

FAJITAS NORTENAS AL CARBON

$22.99+

Tender strips of steak or chicken, charcoal grilled and served sizzling hot with tortillas, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, and beans

TRIO FAJITAS

TRIO FAJITAS

$28.99

Jumbo shrimp partnered with tender strips of steak & chicken served sizzling hot over a bed of onions and green peppers. Served with tortillas, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, and beans

PUEBLA PLATTER

$20.99

Cheese chile relleno, fajita steak, rice and black beans.

MOLE ENCHILADAS*

$16.99

Two fresh corn tortillas wrapped around shredded chicken and topped with a traditional Mole sauce, cheese, pickled onions, and jalapeños.

SANTAFE PLATTER*

$18.99

Cheese chile relleno, chicken enchilada and tamale.

SACRAMENTO PLATTER*

$19.99

Beef enchilada, cheese chile relleno, and chicken tacos.

SALTADO DE POLLO

$18.99

SEAFOOD ENCHILADA

$24.99

Two flour tortillas with melted Monterey cheese and covered with shrimp scallops in a creamy seafood sauce.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA DELUX

$15.99

TACOS AL CARBON

$20.99+

Two fresh soft flour tortilla wrapped around your choice of grilled chicken breast or fajita steak. Served with cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo.

BEEF QUESADILLA DELUX

$17.99

PLATO NORTEÑO

$14.99

BURRITO

$14.99

SEAFOOD BURRITO

$23.99

A large flour tortilla wrapped around shrimp and scallops and topped with a creamy seafood sauce. Served with beans, rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

SEAFOOD CHIMICHANGA

$24.99

A large flour tortilla wrapped around shrimp and scallops then fried to a golden crisp. Served with beans, rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

CENA

All dishes are served with rice and black beans.

MARISCADA IN GULF SAUCE

$27.99

A combination of scallops, shrimp, squid, mussels, and fish (catch of the day) cooked in a casserole with sherry wine and herbs.

LENGUA AL VINO

$23.99

Slices of beef tongue in a rich Spanish sherry wine sauce.

LOMO SALTADO

$24.99

Sautéed strips of prime sirloin with fresh tomatoes, cilantro, red onions, green peppers and a special Peruvian sauce.

CARNE ASADA A LA MEXICANA

$25.99

Charcoal grilled steak served with guacamole and rice.

PECHUGA A LA PARRILLA

$19.99

Boneless grilled chicken breast - seasoned with fresh lemon and herbs and served in homemade Durango sauce.

POC CHUC YUCATECO

$19.99

Charcoal broiled pork, marinated in imported Mayan spices, served with black beans.

MASITAS DE PUERCO

$19.99

Cuban style morsels of pork, marinated in criolla sauce and roasted in Sevillas’s bitter oranges.

PESCADO ACAPULCO

$25.99

Fresh broiled trout topped with shrimp, scallops and Acapulco sauce.

POLLO ASADO

$18.99

Roasted, boneless half chicken marinated in Caribbean marination and topped with sweet Spanish onions.

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

CAMARONES AL CANCUN

$24.99

One-half pound of shrimp seasoned with spices, then broiled and served on a sizzling platter with Mexican butter. Served with rice and beans.

MARISCOS SALTADOS

$26.99

Shrimp, scallops, and squids with cilantro, jalapeño peppers, tomatoes, and onions in a Peruvian sauce. Served with rice and beans.

PATO IN OLIVE

$24.99

Half a duck, roasted and topped with brown sherry wine sauce, and green olives. Served with rice and beans.

PESCADO CRIOLLO

$21.99

A fresh trout, broiled and topped with fresh tomatoes, cilantro, red onions, jalapeño peppers, and our special Criolla sauce. Served with rice and beans.