El Mariachi Restaurant
861 Reviews
$$
765 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD 20852
Popular Items
ANTOJITOS
CEVICHE DE PESCADO
Tender white fish, marinated with fresh lime juice, onions, peppers, and cilantro.
CHILE CON QUESO
Homemade queso dip! Fresh and hot!
GUACAMOLE DIP
Made Fresh! No preservatives!
MUSSELS AL GENGIBRE
Mussels in Sherry Wine with ginger and garlic.
NACHOS
Corn tortilla chips covered with beans and melted cheese served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
PLATANOS
Fried ripe plantains served with sour cream.
QUESADILLA
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
QUESO FUNDIDO CON CHORIZO
Zesty Chichuahua cheese and chorizo sausage fondue served piping hot with flour tortillas.
SOPA DE LIMA YUCATECA
A native Yucatan soup made with a rich chicken broth, shredded chicken, and fresh lime.
TAMALES DE POLLO
Two tamales stuffed with chicken.
TAMALES DE ELOTE
Sweet corn cake served with sour cream. A favorite in Mexico.
Tostones
ENSALADA
BRAZILIAN SALAD
Lettuce, tomatoes, hearts of palm, red onions, eggs, and our homemade house dressing.
EL MARIACHI SALAD
Crisp mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced red onions, cucumbers, radishes and avocado. Served with house dressing.
ENSALADA DE GUACAMOLE
Fresh avocado salad garnished with tomatoes, radishes, and egg wedges. Served with tostadas.
ENSALADA EXOTICA
Spring Mix lettuce topped with diced red tomatoes, cucumbers, strawberries, mango, apples, chicken, beef, and shrimp. Served with Passion Fruit dressing.
TEX-MEX PLATTERS
CHILES RELLENOS
Green poblano chile pepper filled with white cheese and seasoned beef, then dipped in egg batter and lightly fried.
CHIHUAHUA PLATTER*
Two cheese enchiladas and a chile relleno.
ENCHILADAS*
Two fresh corn tortillas, wrapped around your choice of chicken, beef, or cheese, and baked with our green tomatillo sauce and red chili sauce and cheese.
CHIMICHANGA*
A large four tortilla wrapped around your choice of chicken or beef. Then deep-fried until golden and crispy. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
FAJITAS NORTENAS AL CARBON
Tender strips of steak or chicken, charcoal grilled and served sizzling hot with tortillas, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, and beans
TRIO FAJITAS
Jumbo shrimp partnered with tender strips of steak & chicken served sizzling hot over a bed of onions and green peppers. Served with tortillas, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, and beans
PUEBLA PLATTER
Cheese chile relleno, fajita steak, rice and black beans.
MOLE ENCHILADAS*
Two fresh corn tortillas wrapped around shredded chicken and topped with a traditional Mole sauce, cheese, pickled onions, and jalapeños.
SANTAFE PLATTER*
Cheese chile relleno, chicken enchilada and tamale.
SACRAMENTO PLATTER*
Beef enchilada, cheese chile relleno, and chicken tacos.
SALTADO DE POLLO
SEAFOOD ENCHILADA
Two flour tortillas with melted Monterey cheese and covered with shrimp scallops in a creamy seafood sauce.
CHICKEN QUESADILLA DELUX
TACOS AL CARBON
Two fresh soft flour tortilla wrapped around your choice of grilled chicken breast or fajita steak. Served with cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo.
BEEF QUESADILLA DELUX
PLATO NORTEÑO
BURRITO
SEAFOOD BURRITO
A large flour tortilla wrapped around shrimp and scallops and topped with a creamy seafood sauce. Served with beans, rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
SEAFOOD CHIMICHANGA
A large flour tortilla wrapped around shrimp and scallops then fried to a golden crisp. Served with beans, rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
CENA
MARISCADA IN GULF SAUCE
A combination of scallops, shrimp, squid, mussels, and fish (catch of the day) cooked in a casserole with sherry wine and herbs.
LENGUA AL VINO
Slices of beef tongue in a rich Spanish sherry wine sauce.
LOMO SALTADO
Sautéed strips of prime sirloin with fresh tomatoes, cilantro, red onions, green peppers and a special Peruvian sauce.
CARNE ASADA A LA MEXICANA
Charcoal grilled steak served with guacamole and rice.
PECHUGA A LA PARRILLA
Boneless grilled chicken breast - seasoned with fresh lemon and herbs and served in homemade Durango sauce.
POC CHUC YUCATECO
Charcoal broiled pork, marinated in imported Mayan spices, served with black beans.
MASITAS DE PUERCO
Cuban style morsels of pork, marinated in criolla sauce and roasted in Sevillas’s bitter oranges.
PESCADO ACAPULCO
Fresh broiled trout topped with shrimp, scallops and Acapulco sauce.
POLLO ASADO
Roasted, boneless half chicken marinated in Caribbean marination and topped with sweet Spanish onions.
HOUSE SPECIALTIES
CAMARONES AL CANCUN
One-half pound of shrimp seasoned with spices, then broiled and served on a sizzling platter with Mexican butter. Served with rice and beans.
MARISCOS SALTADOS
Shrimp, scallops, and squids with cilantro, jalapeño peppers, tomatoes, and onions in a Peruvian sauce. Served with rice and beans.
PATO IN OLIVE
Half a duck, roasted and topped with brown sherry wine sauce, and green olives. Served with rice and beans.
PESCADO CRIOLLO
A fresh trout, broiled and topped with fresh tomatoes, cilantro, red onions, jalapeño peppers, and our special Criolla sauce. Served with rice and beans.