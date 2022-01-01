Restaurant header imageView gallery

Island Pride Jamaican Restaurant

570 Reviews

$

823 Hungerford Drive

Rockville, MD 20850

Order Again

Catering

Cabbage Half Pan

$40.00

Cabbage Full Pan

$80.00

Collard Greens Half Pan

$40.00

Collard Greens Full Pan

$80.00

Sweet Potates Half Pan

$40.00

Sweet Potates Full Pan

$80.00

Creamed Spinach Half Pan

$40.00

Creamed Spinach Full Pan

$80.00

Mac & Cheese Half Pan

$40.00

Mac & Cheese Full Pan

$80.00

Fried Plantains Half Pan

$40.00

Fried Plantains Full Pan

$80.00

White Rice Half Pan

$40.00

White Rice Full Pan

$80.00

Rice & Peas Half Pan

$40.00

Rice & Peas Full Pan

$80.00

Jerk Chk Caesar Half Pan

$45.00

Jerk Chk Caesar Full Pan

$90.00

Jerk Fish Tilapia Full Pan

$180.00

Jerk Fish Tilapia Half Pan

$90.00

King Fish Half Pan

$150.00

Snapper Full Pan

$350.00

Snapper Half Pan

$175.00

Full pan King fish

$350.00

BrownStew Chicken Full Pan

$180.00

BrownStew Chicken Half Pan

$90.00

Curried Chicken Full Pan

$180.00

Curried Chicken Half Pan

$90.00

Goat Full Pan

$250.00

Goat Half Pan

$120.00

Jerk Chicken Full Pan

$180.00

Jerk Chicken Half Pan

$90.00

Jerk Pork Full Pan

$180.00

Jerk Pork Half Pan

$90.00

Jerk Wings Full Pan

$250.00

Jerk Wings Half Pan

$100.00

Oxtail Full Pan

$300.00

Oxtail Half Pan

$150.00

Desserts

Banana Bread

$4.00

Bread Pudding

$4.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Christmas Cake Lrg

$85.00

Christmas Cake Sml

$55.00

Cinnamon Roll

$1.50

Coconut Drops

$4.00

Rainbow Cake

$6.00

Rum Cake

$10.00

Rum Cake Md

$65.00

Sweet Potato Pudding

$5.00

Gizzada

$4.00

Rum Cake Tin Lg

$45.00

Rum Cake Tin Sm

$35.00

Sweet Potato Tin

$10.00

Baked Toto

$5.00

Red Velvet Cake

$4.00

Banana Bread Loaf

$10.00

Grocery

2lb White Bread

$6.50

Breadfruit Chips

$2.00

Bulla

$5.30

Butterkist Cookies

$1.60

Chippies Banana Chips

$4.85

Excelsior Crackers

$2.50

Jerk Seasoning

$4.99

Large Bun

$10.00

Ovaltine Biscuits

$2.79

Round Spice Bun

$3.55

Shirley Biscuits

$1.99

Small Bun

$7.00

Wheat Bread

$4.50

Tastee Tin Cheese 8oz

$8.75

Sm White Slice Bread

$5.25

Rock Cake

$2.75

Totoes

$4.00

Green Plantain Chips

$2.00

JCS Bun Small

$4.75

JCS Bun Large

$9.75

St Mary Banana Chips

$3.00

Tutti Fruiti

$3.15

Sugar Bun

$3.50

Nutmeg Bread

$4.50

Easter Bun Large Krust

$19.50

Easter Bun Small

$16.99

Tin Cheese

$24.00

Cinnamonn Bun

$4.00

Vanilla Sanwich Cookie

$0.75

National Bread

$6.00

National Round Bun

$2.50

Ginger Biscuits

$1.00

HTB Round Bun

$3.75

HTB Medium Bun

$8.50

HTB Box Bun

$11.00

Nic's Pastries

$3.50

35 Oz. Yummy Spice Bun

$13.50

Miss Birdie Easter Bun

$18.99

Golden Crust Easter Bun 45oz

$19.99

Fresh Daily Easter Bun

$12.99

Jamaican Patties and Coco Bread

Beef

$3.50

Chicken

$4.00

Coco Bread

$2.50

Frozen Patties

$3.00

Frozen Spinach

$3.00

Jerk Chicken Patties

$3.50

Spinach Patty

$3.50

Veggie

$3.50

Jerk Wings

6 Wings

$10.00

12 Wings

$20.00

18 Wings

$30.00

24 Wings

$40.00

1 Whole Jerk Chicken

$45.00

Half Jerk Chicken

$20.00

Single Wing

$2.00

Lunch Specials

Boneless Jerk Fish

$14.00

Boneless Jerk Pork

$14.00

BrownStew Chicken

$13.00

Calaloo & Codfish

$15.00

Curried Chicken

$13.00

Curried Goat

$18.00

Jerk Chicken Dark Meat

$13.00

Jerk Chicken White Meat

$14.00

Jerk Wings Meal

$14.00

Ox-Tail

$18.00

Veggie Meal

$15.00

Meats Only

Ackee & Saltfish Lg

$30.00

Ackee & Saltfish Supersize

$50.00

Brownstew Chicken Lg

$13.00

Brownstew Chicken Supersize

$25.00

Curried Chicken Lg 16oz

$13.00

Curried Chicken Supersize 32oz

$25.00

Goat Lg 16 oz

$20.00

Goat Supersize 32oz

$45.00

Half Jerk Chk

$20.00

Jerk Chk White Meat 16 oz

$18.00

Jerk Chk White Meat Supersize 32 oz

$35.00

Jerk Fish Tilapia Lg

$17.00

Jerk Fish Tilapia Sm

$14.00

Jerk Fish Tilapia Supersize

$25.00

Jerk Pork Lg

$18.00

Jerk Pork Supersize

$30.00

King Fish 16oz

$20.00

Oxtail 16OZ

$25.00

Oxtail Supersize 32 oz

$50.00

Qrtr Jerk Chkn

$10.00

Salmon Fish each piece

$16.00

Snapper Fish single

$16.00

Whole Jerk Chicken

$45.00

King fish supersize 32 oz

$45.00

8 oz Saltfish

$13.00

16 oz Saltfish

$22.00

Roti

Boneless Jerk Pork

$17.00

Curried Chicken

$15.00

Curried Goat

$20.00

Jerk Chicken

$18.00

Oxtail Roti

$28.00

Roti Skin

$6.00

Vegetarian Roti

$12.00

Salads

Caesar

$6.00

Jerk Chicken Caesar

$15.00

Jerk Pork Caesar

$17.00

Sandwiches

Jerk Fish

$11.00

Jerk Chicken

$10.50

Jerk Pork

$12.00

Side Orders

Cabbage

$4.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

Fried Dumpling

$1.00

Fried Plantains

$4.00

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Rice and Peas

$4.00

Spinach

$4.00

Sweet Potatoes

$4.00

White Rice

$4.00

Yam

$4.00

Saltfish Fritters

$3.50

Boiled Dumplng

$1.00

3 Festival

$1.00

2 Piece of Bammy

$6.00

Canberry Rice

$4.00

Cabbage

$8.00

Collard Greens

$8.00

Fried Plantains

$8.00

Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Rice and Peas

$8.00

Spinach

$8.00

Sweet Potatoes

$8.00

White Rice

$8.00

Ground Provision each piece

$8.00

Cabbage

$12.00

Collard Greens

$12.00

Fried Plantains

$12.00

Mac N Cheese

$12.00

Rice and Peas

$12.00

Spinach

$12.00

Sweet Potatoes

$12.00

White Rice

$12.00

Turkey Menu

Small Turkey with two 32 oz sides up to 15 lbs

$100.00

Medium Turkey with 3 / 32 oz sides up to 20 lbs

$135.00

Large Turkey with 4 / 32 oz sides up to 25 lbs

$175.00

Value Meals

Additional Chicken

$8.00

Additional Meat

$10.00

Boneless Jerk Fish

$14.00

Brown Stew Chicken

$13.00

Curried Chicken

$13.00

Curried Goat

$18.00

Fried Chicken

$12.00

Jerk Pork

$14.00

Jerk Wings

$14.00

Leg and Thigh

$13.00

Ox-Tail

$18.00

White Meat

$14.00

Ackee and Codfish meal

$20.00

Additional Chicken

$8.00

Additional Meat

$10.00

Brown Stew Chicken

$16.00

Callaloo N Saltfish

$17.00

Curried Chicken

$16.00

Curried Goat

$22.00

Fish(Red Snapper)

$22.00

Jerk Chicken Breast White Meat

$17.00

Jerk Chicken Leg and Thigh Dark Meat

$16.00

Jerk Fish Tipila

$17.00

Jerk Pork

$18.00

Jerk Wings

$17.00

King Fish

$19.00

Ox-Tail

$25.00

Salmon

$20.00

Vegetarian Meal

$15.00

Mackerel Rundown

$18.00

Snapper & Bammy Special

$25.00

Cooked Saltfish

$18.00

Drinks

Ital Roots

$6.00

Ben Ash Sea Moss

$6.00

Bottle Water

$1.50

Calyso

$3.00

Carrot Juice

$5.00

Cran Wata

$2.00

D &G Soda

$3.00

Everfresh

$3.00

Farmer Brown

$5.00

Bottled Soda

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.25

Fruit Punch

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Sorrel

$4.00

Irish Moss

$6.00

Peanut Punch

$6.50

Grace Coco Water Box

$3.10

Grace Coco Water Can

$3.00

Jamaican Style Ginseng

$6.99

Mint Lemonade

$3.00

Lion Power Roots

$7.00

Supligen

$3.50

Rip It

$1.50

Sorrel Gal

$40.00

Soursop Juice

$8.00

T- Man Roots Lg

$10.00

T-Man Roots Smll

$7.00

Ting

$3.25

Total Body Remedy

$9.00

Tropical Rythms

$3.00

Ginseng Up

$3.00

Soursop

$6.00

Guava Juice

$6.00

Frozen Coconut Water

$5.99

Loty Coconut Water

$2.99

Gallon Ginger Beer

$40.00

Oh Fresh

$3.50

Tonic

$35.00

Canned Soda

$1.50

Snapple

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Grace Coconut Water 1L

$6.00

1L Tropical Rhythm

$5.00

Vita Malt

$2.99

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

823 Hungerford Drive, Rockville, MD 20850

Directions

