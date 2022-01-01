Island Pride Jamaican Restaurant
570 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
823 Hungerford Drive, Rockville, MD 20850
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Rockville
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Congressional
4.7 • 6,711
1625 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurant
Mamma Lucia - Rockville - Federal Plaza
4.5 • 2,794
12274-M Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurant
A&J Restaurant - 1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C
4.2 • 1,590
1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurant