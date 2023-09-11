Kiin Imm Thai Restaurant - Rockville
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Some people are sweet, some are salty, and everybody knows someone who is a little spicy. Others might be considered downright bitter or sour. In the art of Thai street cuisine, those five fundamental tastes are balanced into each dish or the overall meal. Kiin Imm Thai offers a unique menu reflecting the traditions of Thai street food cooking that still thrives in the Far East, with selections the whole family can enjoy. Diversify your meal and indulge in all the fundamental flavors at Kiin Imm Thai restaurant !.
Location
785 Rockville Pike Suite D, Rockville, MD 20852
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fire Pit Brazilian BBQ - 804 Rockville Pike, Rockville MD 20852
No Reviews
804 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurant
Damso Korean BBQ - 1321 Rockville Pike Unit C
No Reviews
1321 Rockville Pike Unit C Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Rockville
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Congressional
4.7 • 6,711
1625 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurant
Mamma Lucia - Rockville - Federal Plaza
4.5 • 2,794
12274-M Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurant
A&J Restaurant - 1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C
4.2 • 1,590
1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurant