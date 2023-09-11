Restaurant info

Some people are sweet, some are salty, and everybody knows someone who is a little spicy. Others might be considered downright bitter or sour. In the art of Thai street cuisine, those five fundamental tastes are balanced into each dish or the overall meal. Kiin Imm Thai offers a unique menu reflecting the traditions of Thai street food cooking that still thrives in the Far East, with selections the whole family can enjoy. Diversify your meal and indulge in all the fundamental flavors at Kiin Imm Thai restaurant !.