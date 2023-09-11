Popular Items

Drunken Noodles

$11.95

Choice of Meat | Stir-Fried Wide Rice Noodles | Chili Garlic Sauce | Bell Pepper | Chili Pepper | Onion | Green Bean | Tomato | Basil

Food Menu

Appetizer

Veggie Spring Rolls

$5.95

3 Pieces | Glass Noodles | Cabbage | Carrot | Celery | Taro | Sweet & Sour Pineapple Dipping Sauce

Kanom Jeeb Dumpling

$6.95

5 Pieces | Minced Shrimp & Chicken | Cilantro | Corn | Wonton Skin | Garlic | Scallion | Honey Soy Sauce

Crispy Chive Cakes

$5.95

4 Pieces | Chive Leaves in Rice Flour Dough | Garlic Bits | Honey Soy Dipping Sauce

Chicken Satay

$7.95

4 Skewers of Grilled Chicken | PEANUT Sauce | Toast | Cucumber & Onion Relish

Grilled Pork Skewers

$8.95

4 Skewers of Marinated Pork | Sticky Rice | Tamarind Sauce

Curry Puff

$5.95

2 Crisp Pastry Pockets | Curried Potato | Carrot | Pea | Cucumber & Onion in Sweet Vinegar Sauce

Laotian Beef Jerky

$7.95
Kiin Imm Nuggets

$7.95

4 Pieces of Fried Shrimp & Chicken Blend | Bread Crumb | Cucumber & Onion Relish In Sweet Chili Sauce

Golden Veg Dumpling

$5.95

8 Pieces of Crispy Veggie Dumpling (Fried) - Crispy Potato Starch Dumpling | Cabbage | Carrot | Chestnut | Corn | Mushroom | Spinach | Vermicelli | Honey Soy Dipping Sauce

Soup

Tom YUM Soup

$5.95

Thai Style Spicy & Sour Lemongrass Soup | Mushroom | Tomato | Cilantro

Tom KHA Soup

$6.50

Coconut Milk Broth Flavored With Galangal & Lemongrass | Mushroom | Tomato | Cilantro

Wonton Soup

$5.95

Lightly Seasoned Broth | Minced Shrimp & Chicken Filled Wontons | Cabbage | Scallion | A Hint of Garlic

Tofu Soup

$5.95

Soft White Tofu | Carrot | Celery | Cabbage | Scallion | Clear Broth | A Hint of Garlic

Salad

Papaya Salad

$7.95

Shredded Green Papaya | Carrot | Green Bean | Tomato | Lettuce | PEANUT | Spicy Tamarind & Lime Dressing

Brussels Sprout Salad

$7.95

Flash Fried Brussels Sprouts | Carrot | Celery | Cilantro | Red Onion | Scallion | Tomato | Lettuce | CASHEW NUT | Spicy Tamarind & Lime Dressing

Larb Chicken

$7.95

Minced Chicken | Cilantro | Red Onion | Scallion | Lettuce | Roasted Rice Powder | Spices | Fresh Lime Juice

Larb Tofu

$7.95

Fried Tofu | Cilantro | Red Onion | Scallion | Lettuce | Roasted Rice Powder | Spices | Fresh Lime Juice

Pineapple Beef Salad

$8.95

3.5 oz. of Sliced Grilled Beef | Pineapple | Tomato | Cilantro | Red Onion | Scallion | Lettuce | Spices | Fresh Lime Juice

Waterfall Salad

$13.95

( NEUA NAM TOK ) 7 oz. Grilled Beef | Basil | Chili Oil | Lettuce | Mint | Red Onion | Roasted Rice Powder | Scallion | Fish Sauce & lime Juice | Served With Sticky Rice

Pawpaw Pike & Pork

$13.95

Fish Sauce Marinated Sliced Pork Butt | Shredded Green Papaya | Carrot | Green Bean | Tomato | Lettuce | PEANUT | Pork Rind | Spicy Tamarind & Lime Dressing | Served With A Side Of Sticky Rice

Curry

Panang Curry

$12.95

Choice of Meat | Panang Curry Paste | Coconut Milk | Crushed PEANUT | Bell Pepper | Broccoli | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice Note : Peanut Is Inclusive In The Curry ; Cannot Leave it out !.

Green Curry

$12.95

Choice of Meat | Green Curry Paste | Coconut Milk | Bamboo Shoots | Basil | Bell Pepper | Chili Pepper | Thai Eggplant | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice

Massaman Curry

$16.95

Braised Chicken Thigh | Massaman Curry Paste | Coconut Milk | Cinnamon & Star Anise | Shallot | Chick Pea | Tamarind Juice | Tomato | Peanut | Served With A Side Of Rice Note : Peanut Is Inclusive In The Curry ; Cannot Leave it out !.

Wok Saute

Ka Prow ( Basil Stir Fry )

$12.95

Choice of Meat | Basil | Bell Pepper | Chili Pepper | Garlic | Onion | Thai Traditional Chili and Garlic Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice

Ginger Blossom Stir Fry

$12.95

Choice of Meat | Ginger | Bell Pepper | Cauliflower | Celery | Onion | Scallion | Wood Ear Mushroom | Garlic Soy Bean Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice

Cashew Nut Stir Fry

$12.95

Choice of Meat | CASHEW NUT | Bell Pepper | Carrot | Onion | Scallion | Traditional Light Garlic Brown Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice

V6 Delight

$12.95

Choice of Meat | Broccoli | Carrot | Cauliflower | Green Bean | Green Cabbage | Napa Cabbage | Light Brown Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice

Mushroom Forest

$12.95

Choice of Meat | Fried Tofu | Shiitake | White Mushroom | Wood Ear Mushroom | Carrot | Scallion | Light Brown Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice

Double Garlic Pepper

$12.95

Choice of Meat | Garlic | Black & White Pepper Powder | Broccoli | Cilantro | Thai Traditional Brown Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice

Chili Basil Eggplant

$12.95

Choice of Meat OR Eggplant Only | Chinese Eggplant | Bell Pepper | Chili Pepper | Basil | Chili & Garlic Soy Bean Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice

BKK Fusion

Twilight Beef In Bangkok

$14.95

Sliced Beef | Broccoli | Carrot | Onion | Scallion | SESAME Seeds | Fusion Teriyaki Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice

Spicy Crispy Chicken

$13.95

Crispy Chicken | Bell Pepper | Chili Pepper | Cilantro | Scallion | Coated with Spicy Chili Garlic Glaze | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice

Chicken Little's Treasure

$14.95

Crispy Chicken | Walnut | Bell Pepper | Carrot Mushroom | Onion | Scallion | Asian Caramel Glaze | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice

Spicy Catfish

$16.95

Sautéed Crispy Catfish Fillet | Basil | Bell Pepper | Chili Pepper | Green Bean |Thai Eggplant | Peppercorn | Finger Root | Red Curry Glaze | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice

Night Bazaar Chili Flounder

$18.95

Battered & Fried Flounder Filet| Basil | Bell Pepper | Broccoli | Cauliflower | Chili Pepper | Chili Garlic Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice

Red-Light Underground

$18.95

Crispy Filet Flounder | Bell Pepper | Broccoli | CASHEW NUT | Pineapple | Onion | Scallion | | Tomato | Asian Sweet & Sour Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice

Noodles & Rice

Pad Thai

$11.95

Choice of Meat | Stir-Fried Thin Rice Noodles | Egg | Bean Sprouts | Firm Red Tofu | Preserved Radish | Scallion | Crushed PEANUT

Pad See Ew Noodles

$11.95

Choice of Meat | Stir-Fried Wide Rice Noodles | Egg | Chinese Broccoli | Black Bean Paste | Sweet Soy Sauce

Classic Fried Rice

$11.95

Choice of Meat | White Rice | Carrot | Egg | Onion | Scallion | Tomato | Soy Sauce

Basil Fried Rice

$11.95

Choice of Meat | White Rice | Egg | Bell Pepper | Onion | Green Bean | Tomato | Basil | Chili Pepper Sauce and Garlic

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.95

Choice of Meat | White Rice | Pineapple | Carrot | CASHEW NUT | Egg | Onion | Scallion | Raisin | Tomato | Soy Sauce

Godzilla Fried Rice

$18.95

Crab Meat | Shrimp | Squid | Broccoli | Carrot | Cilantro | Egg | Onion | Scallion | Tomato | Light Soy Sauce | Spicy Seafood Sauce On The Side

Chef's Specials

Baby Monster ( Spicy Pork Bones Soup )

$17.95

Pork Spare Ribs | Cilantro | Chili & Chili Oil | Lime Juice | Fish Sauce | Scallion | Soy Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice & Spicy Leng Zaeb Sauce

Burn Slow

$17.95

Pork Spare Ribs | Minced Pork | Spicy Southern Chili Paste | Bell Pepper | Broccoli | Cilantro | Lime Leaf | Asian Spices | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice | Note : Spicy, Cannot be toned down!

Street Food

Chop Chop Basil

$12.95

Served Over Rice With A Fried Egg | Basil | Bell Pepper | Chili Pepper | Green Bean | Brown Sauce

Basil Pork Crisp

$15.95

Crispy Pork Belly Stir Fry | Chili Pepper | Bell Pepper | Green Bean | Basil | Chili Garlic Sauce | Served With A Side of Jasmine Rice

Dancing Pork Belly & Chinese Broccoli

$15.95

Crispy Pork Belly Sautéed | Chinese Broccoli | Bean Paste | Oyster Garlic Brown Sauce | Served With A Side of Jasmine Rice

Khao Kha Moo ( Braised Pork Leg )

$17.95

( Braised Pork Leg in Five Spiced Soy Sauce ) | Tender Pork Leg Stewed with Assorted Herbs | Chinese Broccoli | Pickled Mustard Green | Cilantro | Spicy Vinegar Relish** | Served With A Side of Jasmine Rice

Boat Noodle Soup

$14.95

Thin Rice Pho Noodles | Sliced Beef | Tender Beef Chunk | Homemade Pork Ball | Bean Sprouts | Chinese Broccoli | Cilantro | Scallion | Spices | Pork Rind | Cinnamon & Star Anise | Concentrated Beef Broth

Kua Gai Noodles

$14.95

( Chinatown Wok-Charred Noodles ) Charred Wide Rice Noodles | Chicken | Squid | Egg | Scallion | Chinese Salted Cabbage | Soy Sauce | Lettuce | A Side of Sriracha Hot Sauce**

Moon River Crossing

$13.95

( Wonton Noodle Soup ) | Flat Wonton Noodles | Minced Shrimp & Chicken Wonton | Minced Chicken | Fish Ball | Boiled Egg | Cilantro | Scallion |Napa Cabbage | Fried Garlic | Clear Broth

Spicy Yum Yum Noodles

$13.95

Thin Rice Pho Noodles | Shrimp | Minced Chicken | Fish Ball | Bean Sprouts | Boiled Egg | Cilantro | Scallion | Wonton Chip | PEANUT | Spicy & Sour Broth

Chiang Mai Khao Soi Noodles

$14.95

( Northern Thai Style Curry Noodles ) | Flat Wonton Noodles in Light Turmeric Yellow Curry | Coconut Milk | Red Onion | Cilantro | Scallion | Pickled Green Mustard | Crispy Egg Noodles | Lime

Thai Dessert

Mango & Sticky Rice (Seasonal)

$5.95Out of stock

Mango ■ Green Sticky Rice ■ Coconut Milk ■ Sesame Seeds

Thai Taro Coconut Custard

$5.95

Malanga Coco ■ Coconut Milk ■ Egg ■ Fried Taro Strips

Longan Jelly

$5.95

Vegan Agar Agar Powder ■ Seedless Longan

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$1.50

Jasmine rice is a long-grain variety of fragrant rice (also known as aromatic rice)

Brown Rice

$2.50

Brown rice is a whole-grain rice with the inedible outer hull removed | We put a mixture of ricebery rice along with brown rice.

Sticky Rice

$2.00

Glutinous rice ,also called sticky rice, is a type of rice grown mainly in Southeast and East Asia and the eastern parts of South Asia, which has opaque grains, very low amylose content, and is especially sticky when cooked.

Side Fried Egg

$1.50

Asian-Style Fried Egg.

Side Pork Rind

$1.00
Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Steamed American broccoli

Steamed Mixed Veggies

$3.00

Side order of steamed mixed vegetables ( Broccoli | Carrot | Cauliflower | Green cabbage | Napa Cabbage | Green Bean )

Steamed Thin Rice Noodles

$3.00

Steamed straight flat noodle sticks; used in Pad Thai

Steamed Wide Rice Noodles

$3.00

Big,flat rice noodles; used in Drunken Noodles and Pad See Ew Noodles

Steamed Wonton Noodles

$3.00

Medium Sized Egg Noodles

Side Chili Basil Sauce 6-8 oz

$3.00

Side Panang Curry 10 oz

$5.00

Side Green Curry 10 oz

$5.00

Side Peanut Sauce 1.5 oz

$1.00

Side Spring Roll Sauce 1.5 oz

$0.50

Side Dumpling Sauce 1.5 oz

$0.50

Side Cucumber Sauce 1.5 oz

$0.50

Side Tamarind Sauce 1.5 oz

$0.50

Side Asian Zing Sauce 1.5 oz

$0.50

Drink Menu

Iced Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$3.00

Homemade Thai Tea Style | Half and Half | Sugar

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.00

Homemade Thai Coffee Style | Half and Half | Sugar

Kiin Imm Iced Green Tea

$3.00

Imported Thai Green Tea Style With Floral Note | Half and Half | Sugar

Lemon Thai Iced Tea

$3.00

Homemade Thai Tea Style| Lemonade | Sugar

Lemonade

$3.00

Powdered drink mix with no artificial flavors or sweeteners

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Black Tea | Lemonade | Sugar

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Maraschino Cherries | Grenadine Syrup | Sprite

Coconut Juice

$3.50

Sweetened Coconut Juice With Coconut Meat

Canned / Bottled Drinks

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

$2.00
Ginger Ale

$2.00
Perrier ( Lime )

$3.00
Bottled Water

$1.25