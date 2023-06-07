Restaurant header imageView gallery

Social Circle Rockville

review star

No reviews yet

1 Helen Heneghan Way

Rockville, MD 20850

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Breakfast M-F

Breakfast starters

Yogurt

$8.00

granola sesonal berries

Cold Cereal

$6.00

Fresh Seasonal Fruit salad

$9.00

Steel Cut oatmeal

$8.00

oats, strawberries, blueberries

Breakfast sandwiches

BLT & E Sandwich

$14.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.50

Breakfast Main

Cambria Egg White omlet

$15.00

Poached Eggs Benedict

$15.00

The Everyday

$14.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$14.00

Breakfast Sides

Egg your Way

$3.50

Bacon

$4.50

Ham

$4.50

Pork Sausage

$4.50

Turkey Sausage

$4.50

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.50

White Bread

$4.50

Wheat Bread

$4.50

Fresh Fruit

$6.00

Dinner

Salads

Ceasar Salad

$8.00

romaine lettuce , tomatoes , parmesean cheese and crutons tossed in ceasar dressing

Cobb Salad

$12.00

turkey , ham , bacon , bleu cheese , corn , tomato , balsalmic vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$8.00

tomatoes , bleu cheese crumbles , bacon , bleu cheese dressing

Shareables

Shrimp cocktail

$15.00

5 pc. Lemon butter shrimp , chilled , served with lemon butter sauce

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

4pc. Topped wih bacon and parsley

Fried Oyster deviled eggs

$15.00

4pc. Topped with fried oyster and parsley

Margherita Flatbread

$12.00

mozzarella , tomatoes, basil

Pepperoni Flatbread

$15.00

pepperoni , mozzarella , basil , oregeno

Wings

$15.00

8pc. Buffalo , lemon pepper , honey old bay , garlic parmesean

Burgers/sandwiches

Cambria Burger

$15.00

BLT+E Burger

$17.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.00

Lemon Seared Chicken

$17.00

Large Plate

Blackened Salmon

$20.00

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Steak & frites

$25.00

Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

dinner sides

Side of fries

$5.00

Side of Onion Rings

$5.00

Spinach

$6.00

Broccoli

$6.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$6.00

NA Beverages

coke

$3.00

sprite

$3.00

lemonade

$3.00

ginger ale

$3.00

iced tea

$3.00

diet coke

$3.00

hot tea

$3.50

coffee

$3.50

orange juice

$4.00

cranberry juice

$4.00

apple juice

$4.00

milk

$3.00
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Relax at our full-service, on-site restaurant and bar inside the Cambria Hotel Rockville. Relish classic American dishes, signature cocktails, wines and local craft beers while you socialize with friends and newly made acquaintances.

1 Helen Heneghan Way, Rockville, MD 20850

