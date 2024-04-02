Restaurant info

Welcome to Downtown Brew's, a vibrant culinary destination located in the heart of Rockville MD. Step into a world where the aroma of freshly brewed coffee mingles with the tantalizing flavors of authentic Peruvian cuisine, all set against the backdrop of a carefully curated selection of wines and craft beers. Immerse yourself in the vibrant energy of our bustling café and bar as you embark on a culinary journey unlike any other. From the bold richness of our artisanal coffee to the exquisite flavors of our Peruvian-inspired dishes, every visit to Downtown Brew's is an exploration of taste and culture. Join us and experience the perfect blend of coffee, cuisine, and conviviality, right here in the heart of the city.

