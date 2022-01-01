Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern
Vegan

Shouk Rockville

review star

No reviews yet

5568 Randolph Road

North Bethesda, MD 20852

Shouk Burger
Mushroom Shawarma
Spice Fries

Pitas

Fall Falafel *NEW*

Fall Falafel *NEW*

$12.95

Chickpea & herb falafel, cucumber, roasted red pepper, pickled red onion, almond feta, tahina, mint. (contains nuts)

Falafel

Falafel

$11.95

Chickpea & herb falafel, pickled green cabbage, Israeli salad, pickle, tahina

Mushroom Shawarma

Mushroom Shawarma

$13.25

Oyster mushroom shawarma, pickled green cabbage, cucumber & onion salad, arugula, tahina.

Shouk Burger

Shouk Burger

$13.25

Our famous homemade veggie burger, roasted tomato, pickled turnip, arugula, charred onion, tahina.

Shouk Sausage

Shouk Sausage

$10.50

House-made veggie sausage, roasted tomato, charred onion, pickled cabbage, harissa mayo, tahina.

Za'atar Cauliflower

Za'atar Cauliflower

$10.95

Za'atar-roasted cauliflower, chickpeas, roasted red pepper, greens, hummus, lemony-schug, tahina.

Fried Shouk'n

Fried Shouk'n

$12.95Out of stock

Crispy oyster mushroom, green cabbage, pickles, harissa vegan mayo (or classic vegan mayo)

Bowls

Fall Falafel *NEW*

Fall Falafel *NEW*

$12.95

Chickpea & herb falafel, cucumber, roasted red pepper, pickled red onion, almond feta, tahina, mint. (GF) (contains nuts)

Falafel

Falafel

$11.95

Chickpea & herb falafel, pickled green cabbage, Israeli salad, pickle, tahina (GF)

Mushroom Shawarma

Mushroom Shawarma

$13.25

Oyster mushroom shawarma, pickled green cabbage, cucumber & onion salad, arugula, tahina (GF)

Shouk Burger

Shouk Burger

$13.25

Our famous homemade veggie burger, roasted tomato, pickled turnip, arugula, charred onion, tahina. (GF)

Shouk Sausage

Shouk Sausage

$11.50

House-made veggie sausage, roasted tomato, charred onion, pickled cabbage, harissa mayo, tahina.

Za'atar Cauliflower

Za'atar Cauliflower

$12.95

Za'atar-roasted cauliflower, chickpeas, roasted red pepper, greens, hummus, lemony-schug, tahina. (GF)

Fried Shouk'n

Fried Shouk'n

$12.95Out of stock

Crispy oyster mushroom, green cabbage, pickles, harissa vegan mayo (or classic vegan mayo)

Hummus

Classic Hummus

Classic Hummus

$10.50

Topped with spices and your choice of lemon & olive oil OR lemony schug sauce.

Cauliflower Hummus

Cauliflower Hummus

$13.95

Za'atar-roasted cauliflower, chickpeas, roasted red pepper, lemony-schug, tahina.

Falafel Hummus

Falafel Hummus

$13.25

Chickpea & herb falafel, pickled green cabbage, Israeli salad (tomato/cucumber/onion), pickle, tahina.

Shawarma Hummus

Shawarma Hummus

$14.25

Oyster mushroom shawarma, pickled green cabbage, cucumber & onion salad, arugula, tahina.

Small Hummus

Small Hummus

$6.25

Garnished with lemon, olive oil & spices. (GF no pita)

On the Side

Red Lentil Soup

Red Lentil Soup

$3.75

(gf)

Za'atar Cauliflower

Za'atar Cauliflower

$7.00

Za'atar-roasted cauliflower, chickpeas, roasted red pepper, lemony-schug. (GF)

Falafel Balls

Falafel Balls

$5.25

(gf)

Spice Fries

Spice Fries

$4.75

(not GF)

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

(gf)

Extra Sauces

Extra Sauces

Rice Side

Rice Side

$2.50
Pita

Pita

$1.50

Fresh whole wheat pita

Sweets

Choco-cardamom Cookie

Choco-cardamom Cookie

$2.95

Made with dark chocolate, coconut oil, and cardamom. (contains nuts)

Drinks

San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00
San Pellegrino Blood Orange

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$3.00

Maine Root Orange Mandarin

$3.00Out of stock
Tangerine Juice

Tangerine Juice

$5.50

Utensils

Utensils

Utensils

Help us combat waste. We've got utensils, when you need them.

Burger Packs

Shouk Burger Patties - 4 pack

Shouk Burger Patties - 4 pack

$10.99Out of stock

4-pack of frozen Shouk Burger patties, ready-made for your grill, pan, and bun.

MAKE YOUR IMPACT

Plant a Tree

Plant a Tree

$1.00

Join us in renewing the trees that are used to make your food packaging. One dollar plants a tree.

Pita Trays

Classic Pita Tray

Classic Pita Tray

$69.00+

10 or 16 half pitas (Serves 5-7 or 8-10)

Deluxe Pita Tray

Deluxe Pita Tray

$138.00

10 half pitas / mixed greens salad / 8 cookies Serves 8-10

Supreme Pita Tray

Supreme Pita Tray

$205.00

16 half pitas / 2 mixed greens salads / 12 cookies (Serves 12-15)

Shouk Meals

Pita Meal

Pita Meal

$99.00

Your choice of a pita sandwich. Served with a side salad and a cookie. Serves 5.

Bowl Meal

Bowl Meal

$99.00

Your choice of a rice & lentil bowl. Served with a side salad and a cookie. Serves 5.

The Shouk Bar

The Shouk Bar

The Shouk Bar

$285.00

Two signature hot items, served with warm rice & lentils, fresh pita triangles, hummus, tahina, Israeli salad, pickled cabbage, and our hot sauces. Serves 15 - 20.

Sides

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$47.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, roasted red peppers, chickpeas, Shouk vinaigrette. (GF)

Hummus + Pita

Hummus + Pita

$45.00

Serves 8-10. gf (no pita)

Falafel Balls + Tahina

Falafel Balls + Tahina

$55.00

Serves 8-10. gf

Xtra Pitas

Xtra Pitas

$7.50

Add some fresh whole wheat pitas. Rip into them whole or get them quartered. 5 pitas per order.

Xtra Sauces

Xtra Sauces

Just a little bit goes a long way. 5 oz serving.

Sweets + Drinks

Choco-Cardamom Cookies

Choco-Cardamom Cookies

$28.00

Everyone has a sweet tooth. Don’t deny it. Or them. 10 cookies. (contains nuts)

Drinks

Drinks

$3.00

Assorted mix of bottles water, sparkling water and sodas.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Modern Israeli Street Food

5568 Randolph Road, North Bethesda, MD 20852

