PHOLUSCIOUS Vietnamese Noodles and Grill 10048 DARNESTOWN ROAD
No reviews yet
10048 Darnestown Road
Rockville, MD 20850
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
A1 Summer Rolls (2 rolls)
Steamed shrimp, lean pork, vermicelli & fresh vegetables rolled in rice paper served with a sweet peanut* sauce. (V Vegetarian option available upon request)
A2 Viet Spring Rolls (2 rolls)
Crispy rolls with pork, shrimp, vermicelli & fresh vegetables rolled in rice paper, served with fish sauce.
A3 Grilled Pork Rolls (2 rolls)
Sliced marinated grilled pork, vermicelli & fresh vegetables rolled in rice paper and served with a sweet peanut* sauce.
A4 Roasted Quail
A popular street food in Vietnam! Marinated and roasted tender quail, served with a hint of salt, pepper and fresh lime juice. Pairs well with Chardonnay.
A5 Grilled Lemongrass Beef
Marinated and grilled, topped with crushed peanuts* and served with fish sauce.
A6 Grilled Lemongrass Pork
Marinated and grilled, topped with crushed peanuts* and served with fish sauce.
A7 Grilled Beef in Grape Leaves
Marinated ground beef wrapped in grape leaves, topped with crushed peanuts* and served with fish sauce. Pairs well with Pinot Noir.
A8 Grilled Shrimp
Marinated and grilled, topped with crushed peanuts* and served with fish sauce.
A9 Grilled Lemongrass Chicken
Marinated and grilled, topped with crushed peanuts* and served with fish sauce.
A10 Pholuscious HotWings
Mouth-watering marinated hot wings stir fry with our house spicy sauce.
A11 Crispy Wings
Crispy chicken wings, marinated with salt and pepper.
A12 Sugarcane Grilled Shrimp Rolls
“Wrap-your-own-rolls” – is a classic grilled minced shrimp appetizer wrapped around a savory-sweet sugarcane. Pairs well with either Riesling or Sauvignon Blanc.
A13 Grilled Pork Belly
Grilled delicious and juicy pork belly, so mouth-watering!
A14 Crispy Tofu
A15 Spicy Wonton
A16 Spicy Beef Tendon
A classic Asian appetizer with a spicy kick.
A19 Popcorn Chicken
Main Courses
B1 Basil Beef
Stir fried sautéed with basil, onion and green pepper.
B2 Black Pepper Beef
Stir fried sautéed with black pepper, garlic, and tomato.
B3 Lemongrass Beef
Stir fried sautéed with lemongrass and onion.
B4 Vietnamese “Shaking” Beef
A popular Vietnamese dish that’s great as an appetizer or as a light entrée. Served over crisp lettuce, tomato and white onions.
B5 Beef Curry
This yellow curry tastes milder and redolent of warm dried spices. Aromatic curry spices sauce simmered in onion & jalapeño.
B6 Penang Beef Curry
Penang is a Northern Malaysian red curry carrying the tastes and aromas of warm, rich and spicier flavor.
Asian Broc Beef
Stir fried slices of beef with green long stem leafy Asian broccoli.
Cabbage Beef
Stir fried slices of beef with pickled cabbage will entice your appetize.
“Kung Pao*” Beef
Spicy, sweet and incredibly delicious with peanuts.
H1 Basil Pork
Stir fried sautéed with basil, onion and green pepper.
H2 Lemongrass Pork
Stir fried sautéed with lemongrass and onion.
H3 Pork & Bean Curd
Stir fry shredded pork or chicken and bean curd is a popular Szechuan dish.
H4 Smoked Pork Belly & Leeks
Stir fried slices of smoked pork belly with leeks.
H5 Salt & Pepper Pork Ribs
Slices of marinated tender pork, stir fried with hint of salt and pepper.
Minced Pork with Cellophane Noodles
Eggplant & Minced Pork in Garlic Sauce
Braised eggplant with minced pork in a spicy garlic sauce.
G1 Basil Chicken
Stir fried sautéed with basil, onion and green pepper.
G2 Black Pepper Chicken
Stir fried sautéed with black pepper, garlic, and tomato.
G3 Lemongrass Chicken
Stir fried sautéed with lemongrass and onion.
G4 Chicken Curry
A common delicacy dish in Southeast Asia. Aromatic curry spices sauce simmered in onion & jalapeño.
G5 Tamarind Glazed Chicken
Sweet and savory tamarind glazed that you can’t resist!
G6 Grilled Lemon Chicken Salad
Freshly grilled, served over crisp lettuce, tomato and white onions.
G7 Cast Pot Ginger Chicken
Braised sautéed ginger chicken cooked in a hot bubbling pot.
G8 Penang Chicken Curry
G9 Minced Chicken Lettuce Wrap**
A delicious chicken lettuce wrap with hint of tofu will have you making a meal of an appetizer!
3-Cup Chicken 三杯雞
A traditional Taiwanese dish, tender chicken is braised & sautéed with garlic and ginger in a rich sweet savory sauce.
Tri-Pepper Chicken
Stir fried slices of chicken with assorted dry chili peppers.
General Tso’s Chicken
“Kung Pao*” Chicken* 宮保雞丁
T1 Basil Shrimp
Stir fried sautéed with basil, onion and green pepper.
T2 Black Pepper Shrimp
Stir fried sautéed with black pepper, garlic, and tomato.
T3 Caramelized Fish
Filets of fish simmered in a tangy sweet, rich caramelized sauce.
T4 Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry
T5 String Beans & Shrimp Stir Fry
T6 Shrimp Curry
T9 Crispy Flounder Filets
Filets of crispy flounder accompany in a drooling sweet chili basil sauce.
T10 Penang Shrimp Curry*
Clay Pot Trio
Braised sautéed beef, chicken, shrimp and tofu cooked in a hot bubbling pot.
Black Bean Fish Fillets
Savory and flavorful in this black bean and garlic sauce fish fillets dish.
Salt & Pepper Fish Fillets
Stir fried crispy fish fillets with hint of salt and pepper.
Crispy Calamari
Cripsy Shrimp
Walnuts Prawn
Sautéed Peeled Shrimp
“Kung Pao* Shrimp*
Spicy, sweet and incredibly delicious with peanuts.
N1 Tofu Veggies Lovers
Stir fried fresh seasonal vegetables with fried tofu.
N2 Lemongrass Tofu
Stir fried lightly crisp lemongrass tofu.
N3 String Beans Stir-Fry
A light, simple and delicious stir fried bountiful string beans.
N4 Fresh Garden Salad
Fresh, leafy lettuce, onion and tomatoes served with our refreshing house vinaigrette dressing.
N5 Penang Curry String Beans*
N6 Belacan Vegetables Stir Fry
Belacan is a popular spicy Malaysian and Indonesian pungent ingredient in cookery. Its sauce is made in-house with minced dried shrimp, stir fry with fresh vegetable of the day.
N7 Asian Cabbage Stir Fry
N8 Tofu Stew with Tomato
Basil Eggplant
Lotus Mixed Veg
Pho Bo
Pho Bo Creations (BYO)
Phở Bò Creations (BYO)
Plain Noodles (one size only)
Plain Phở Noodle, one size only
P1
P1 – Phở Đặt Biệt** - Slices of beef eye-of-round steak**, well done beef flank steak, fatty beef brisket, soft beef tendon, and beef bible tripe.
P2
Slices of well-done beef brisket, well done beef flank steak, fatty beef brisket, soft beef tendon, and beef bible tripe.
P5
Slices of beef eye-of-round steak**, well done beef flank steak, soft beef tendon, and beef bible tripe.
P6
Slices of beef eye-of-round steak**, well done beef flank steak, and soft beef tendon.
P7
Slices of beef eye-of-round steak**, well done beef flank steak, and beef bible tripe.
P9 Pho Chin, Nam
P9 - Phở Chín, Nạm - Slices of well-done beef brisket, and well done beef flank steak.
P11 Pho Tai** Nam
P11 – Phở Tái**, Nạm - Slices of beef eye-of-round steak**, and well done beef flank steak.
P12 Pho Tai** Chin
P12 – Phở Tái**, Chín - Slices of beef eye-of-round steak**, and well done beef brisket.
P13 Pho Tai** Gan
P13 – Phở Tái**, Gân - Slices of beef eye-of-round steak**, and soft beef tendon.
P14 Pho Tai** Sach
P14 – Phở Tái**, Sach - Slices of beef eye-of-round steak**, and beef bible tripe.
P15 Pho Tai**
P15 – Phở Tái** - Slices of beef eye-of-round steak**
P16
Vietnamese style beef meatballs
P17 Pho Ga
P17 – Phở Gà - Slices of chicken white meat.
P18 Pho Chay
P18 – Phở Chay - Fresh seasonal vegetables and tofu. Option to switch to vegetarian broth.
P19 Super Pho** (Serves 2)
P19 – Super Phở** - “Super” includes our version of Phở Đặt Biệt**, meatballs & jumbo shrimp.
P20 Pho Seafood
P20 – Phở Seafood - mixed with shrimp, mussel and scallop.
Canh Chua Spicy Sour Soup (Serves 2)
Canh Chua Tôm hoặc Cá (Serves 2) - Vietnamese style spicy sour soup, choose from prawns or fish. (Noodles not included)
P21 Pho Back Rib
Pho with a beef back rib
Noodle Soup (Other)
M1 Braised Beef Noodle Soup
Vietnamese style braised beef stew with thin egg noodle soup.
M2 Spicy Chicken Noodle Soup
Spicy chicken noodle soup with mix seasonal vegetables.
M3 Bun Bo Hue
M3 Bún Bò Huế - Huế spicy beef rice noodle soup with pork knuckle, slices of beef and chả.
M6 Duck Noodle Soup
Vietnamese style freshly roasted duck is the key in this dish! A roasted duck leg then simmered, served in a thin egg noodle soup.
M8 Bun Rieu
M8 Bún Riêu - A Vietnamese style stewed tomato and crab paste noodle soup.
Stir Fried Noodle
M4 Pholuscious Noodles*
Vietnamese style stir fried soft egg noodles with beef, chicken, shrimp, and topped with crushed peanuts**. (V Vegetarian option available upon request)
M5 Pad Thai*
M5 – Pad Thái* - Stir fried rice noodles with shrimp, eggs, tofu and vegetables with a dash of peanuts**. (V Vegetarian option available upon request)
M7 Black Pepper Shrimp Noodles*
Stir fried rice noodles with shrimp in a house black pepper sauce.
M9 Crispy Braised Beef Noodles
Vietnamese style braised beef on crispy thin egg noodles.
M10 Drunken Noodles
The sauce of this recipe is lighter in color and not as sweet as that of Pad See Ew (Thai Stir Fried Noodles). (V Vegetarian option available upon request)
M11 Pad See Ew
Also known with this popular dish as “chow fun”. Stir fried rice noodles with beef and bean sprouts.
M12 Baparich Noodles
Stir fried seafood rice noodles with shrimp, squid and scallops in a light egg sauce.
Salad Vermicelli Bowl
V1 Grilled Lemongrass Pork*
served on soft rice vermicelli with fresh bean sprouts, cucumbers, lettuce & Asian basil; then topped with freshly grilled protein of your choice, crushed peanuts*, and accompanied by fish sauce.
V2 Grilled Lemongrass Beef*
served on soft rice vermicelli with fresh bean sprouts, cucumbers, lettuce & Asian basil; then topped with freshly grilled protein of your choice, crushed peanuts*, and accompanied by fish sauce.
V3 Grilled Lemon Chicken*
served on soft rice vermicelli with fresh bean sprouts, cucumbers, lettuce & Asian basil; then topped with freshly grilled protein of your choice, crushed peanuts*, and accompanied by fish sauce.
V4 Grilled Shrimp*
served on soft rice vermicelli with fresh bean sprouts, cucumbers, lettuce & Asian basil; then topped with freshly grilled protein of your choice, crushed peanuts*, and accompanied by fish sauce.
V5 Stir Fried Lemongrass Chicken*
served on soft rice vermicelli with fresh bean sprouts, cucumbers, lettuce & Asian basil; then topped with freshly grilled protein of your choice, crushed peanuts*, and accompanied by fish sauce.
V6 Bun 3 Mon Grilled 3*
V6 Bún 3 Món Grilled 3* - Grilled chicken, pork and shrimp. **No Substitution** served on soft rice vermicelli with fresh bean sprouts, cucumbers, lettuce & Asian basil; crushed peanuts*, and accompanied by fish sauce.
V7 Tofu Veggies Curry
served on soft rice vermicelli with fresh bean sprouts, cucumbers, lettuce & Asian basil; then topped with freshly grilled protein of your choice, crushed peanuts*, and accompanied by fish sauce.
V8 Grilled Lemongrass Chicken*
served on soft rice vermicelli with fresh bean sprouts, cucumbers, lettuce & Asian basil; then topped with freshly grilled protein of your choice, crushed peanuts*, and accompanied by fish sauce.
V9 Vietnamese Spring Rolls*
served on soft rice vermicelli with fresh bean sprouts, cucumbers, lettuce & Asian basil; then topped with freshly grilled protein of your choice, crushed peanuts*, and accompanied by fish sauce.
Com Dia Rice Plates
Com Dia Rice Plates (3 Proteins)
Cỏm Ɖiã Rice Plate (3 Proteins) - Steamed jasmine rice, choose your 3 hearty protein below between R1 to R8, top with an Asian-style pickled radish and fish sauce on the side.
R9 Grilled Lemongrass Pork Chop*
steamed jasmine rice, top with an Asian-style pickled radish and fish sauce on the side.
R10 Braised Beef Brisket
R12 Pholuscious Fried Rice
Chef’s own creation Vietnamese style fried rice with shrimp, chicken, beef and eggs. (V Vegetarian option available upon request)
R13 Belacan Fried Rice
A popular Malaysian Belacan style fried rice with shrimp, chicken, beef and eggs.
R14 Boneless Chicken Hainan Style
Hainan, a tropical island off of China's southern coast, this Hainan chicken is beloved by folks all over Asia.
R15 Supreme Seafood Fried Rice
Stir fried with shrimp, scallops and fresh crab meats.
Brown Rice GF
Desserts
S1 Caramel Flan de Leche*
Classy custard in caramel sauce, made in-house.
S2 Che Ba Mau*
S2 – Chè Ba Màu GF* - Enjoy this yummy Vietnamese dessert filled with delicious kidney beans, mung beans, agar jello and coconut milk*.
S3 Che Thai*
S3 – Chè Thái* - A classic Asian dessert drink. Sweetened red bean, milk, and vanilla ice cream.
S4 Red Beans Ice Cream Float
A classic Asian dessert drink. Sweetened red bean, milk, and vanilla ice-cream.
S5 Donut Puffs
As Asian egg pastry puff dessert sprinkled with pearl sugar.
Quenchers
C1 Bubble Tea
C2 Coconut Juice
C3 Hot Coffee*
C4 Iced Coffee*
C5 Iced Tea
C6 Green Tea
C7 Fruit Smoothie*
C8 Soft Drinks
C9 VOSS Bottled Artesian Water
C10 Soy Milk*
C11 Apple Juice
C12 Lemonade
C13 Mango Lassi*
An absolute heavenly refreshing smooth & creamy drink, also defined as a South Asian traditional non-alcoholic beverage.
C14 Hot Chocolate*
Classic rich, velvety decadent dark hot chocolate milk.
C15 PhoLuscious Boost
A natural energize boost drink blended with fruits and vegetable. Great for before & after your work-out!
C16 Almond Hot Milk Tea*
C17 San Pellegrino Mineral Water
C18 Kombucha
C19 Grapefruit Spritzer
Quenchers
C1 Bubble Tea
C2 Coconut Juice
C3 Hot Coffee*
C4 Iced Coffee*
C5 Iced Tea
C6 Green Tea
C7 Fruit Smoothie*
C8 Soft Drinks
C9 VOSS Bottled Artesian Water
C10 Soy Milk*
C11 Apple Juice
C12 Lemonade
C13 Mango Lassi*
An absolute heavenly refreshing smooth & creamy drink, also defined as a South Asian traditional non-alcoholic beverage.
C14 Hot Chocolate*
Classic rich, velvety decadent dark hot chocolate milk.
C15 PhoLuscious Boost
A natural energize boost drink blended with fruits and vegetable. Great for before & after your work-out!
C16 Almond Hot Milk Tea*
C17 San Pellegrino Mineral Water
C18 Kombucha
C19 Grapefruit Spritzer
C20 Honey Citrus Drink Hot
Beer
Budweiser
Bud Light
DosEquis (Mexico)
Heineken
Kronenbourg (French)
Lucky Buddha (Chinese)
Saigon Export (Vietnamese)
Samuel Adams
Singha (Thai)
Stella Artois (Belgium)
Tiger (Singapore)
Tsingtao (Chinese)
Yuengling
Seltzer
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Pholuscious Vietnamese Noodles and Grill is renowned as one of the best Vietnamese restaurants in Rockville MD, we serve fresh modern Vietnamese cuisine at this Rockville restaurant, such as Pho noodles and Asian entrees. Come in and enjoy!
10048 Darnestown Road, Rockville, MD 20850