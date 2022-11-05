  • Home
  • /
  • Rockville
  • /
  • PHOLUSCIOUS Vietnamese Noodles and Grill - 10048 DARNESTOWN ROAD
Restaurant header imageView gallery

PHOLUSCIOUS Vietnamese Noodles and Grill 10048 DARNESTOWN ROAD

review star

No reviews yet

10048 Darnestown Road

Rockville, MD 20850

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

A2 Viet Spring Rolls (2 rolls)
A1 Summer Rolls (2 rolls)
P17 Pho Ga

Appetizers

A1 Summer Rolls (2 rolls)

A1 Summer Rolls (2 rolls)

$5.50

Steamed shrimp, lean pork, vermicelli & fresh vegetables rolled in rice paper served with a sweet peanut* sauce. (V Vegetarian option available upon request)

A2 Viet Spring Rolls (2 rolls)

A2 Viet Spring Rolls (2 rolls)

$5.00

Crispy rolls with pork, shrimp, vermicelli & fresh vegetables rolled in rice paper, served with fish sauce.

A3 Grilled Pork Rolls (2 rolls)

A3 Grilled Pork Rolls (2 rolls)

$5.50

Sliced marinated grilled pork, vermicelli & fresh vegetables rolled in rice paper and served with a sweet peanut* sauce.

A4 Roasted Quail

A4 Roasted Quail

$12.50

A popular street food in Vietnam! Marinated and roasted tender quail, served with a hint of salt, pepper and fresh lime juice. Pairs well with Chardonnay.

A5 Grilled Lemongrass Beef

A5 Grilled Lemongrass Beef

$7.50

Marinated and grilled, topped with crushed peanuts* and served with fish sauce.

A6 Grilled Lemongrass Pork

A6 Grilled Lemongrass Pork

$7.00

Marinated and grilled, topped with crushed peanuts* and served with fish sauce.

A7 Grilled Beef in Grape Leaves

A7 Grilled Beef in Grape Leaves

$8.30

Marinated ground beef wrapped in grape leaves, topped with crushed peanuts* and served with fish sauce. Pairs well with Pinot Noir.

A8 Grilled Shrimp

A8 Grilled Shrimp

$9.50

Marinated and grilled, topped with crushed peanuts* and served with fish sauce.

A9 Grilled Lemongrass Chicken

A9 Grilled Lemongrass Chicken

$7.50

Marinated and grilled, topped with crushed peanuts* and served with fish sauce.

A10 Pholuscious HotWings

A10 Pholuscious HotWings

$10.50

Mouth-watering marinated hot wings stir fry with our house spicy sauce.

A11 Crispy Wings

A11 Crispy Wings

$10.50

Crispy chicken wings, marinated with salt and pepper.

A12 Sugarcane Grilled Shrimp Rolls

A12 Sugarcane Grilled Shrimp Rolls

$15.00

“Wrap-your-own-rolls” – is a classic grilled minced shrimp appetizer wrapped around a savory-sweet sugarcane. Pairs well with either Riesling or Sauvignon Blanc.

A13 Grilled Pork Belly

A13 Grilled Pork Belly

$9.50

Grilled delicious and juicy pork belly, so mouth-watering!

A14 Crispy Tofu

A14 Crispy Tofu

$8.50
A15 Spicy Wonton

A15 Spicy Wonton

$8.50
A16 Spicy Beef Tendon

A16 Spicy Beef Tendon

$9.50

A classic Asian appetizer with a spicy kick.

A19 Popcorn Chicken

$8.50

Main Courses

B1 Basil Beef

$16.00

Stir fried sautéed with basil, onion and green pepper.

B2 Black Pepper Beef

$16.00

Stir fried sautéed with black pepper, garlic, and tomato.

B3 Lemongrass Beef

$16.00

Stir fried sautéed with lemongrass and onion.

B4 Vietnamese “Shaking” Beef

$17.00

A popular Vietnamese dish that’s great as an appetizer or as a light entrée. Served over crisp lettuce, tomato and white onions.

B5 Beef Curry

$16.00

This yellow curry tastes milder and redolent of warm dried spices. Aromatic curry spices sauce simmered in onion & jalapeño.

B6 Penang Beef Curry

$16.00

Penang is a Northern Malaysian red curry carrying the tastes and aromas of warm, rich and spicier flavor.

Asian Broc Beef

$16.50

Stir fried slices of beef with green long stem leafy Asian broccoli.

Cabbage Beef

$16.00

Stir fried slices of beef with pickled cabbage will entice your appetize.

“Kung Pao*” Beef

$16.00

Spicy, sweet and incredibly delicious with peanuts.

H1 Basil Pork

$13.50

Stir fried sautéed with basil, onion and green pepper.

H2 Lemongrass Pork

$13.50

Stir fried sautéed with lemongrass and onion.

H3 Pork & Bean Curd

$13.50

Stir fry shredded pork or chicken and bean curd is a popular Szechuan dish.

H4 Smoked Pork Belly & Leeks

$16.90

Stir fried slices of smoked pork belly with leeks.

H5 Salt & Pepper Pork Ribs

$14.50

Slices of marinated tender pork, stir fried with hint of salt and pepper.

Minced Pork with Cellophane Noodles

$14.00

Eggplant & Minced Pork in Garlic Sauce

$14.50

Braised eggplant with minced pork in a spicy garlic sauce.

G1 Basil Chicken

$13.50

Stir fried sautéed with basil, onion and green pepper.

G2 Black Pepper Chicken

$13.50

Stir fried sautéed with black pepper, garlic, and tomato.

G3 Lemongrass Chicken

$13.50

Stir fried sautéed with lemongrass and onion.

G4 Chicken Curry

$13.50

A common delicacy dish in Southeast Asia. Aromatic curry spices sauce simmered in onion & jalapeño.

G5 Tamarind Glazed Chicken

$14.50

Sweet and savory tamarind glazed that you can’t resist!

G6 Grilled Lemon Chicken Salad

$13.50

Freshly grilled, served over crisp lettuce, tomato and white onions.

G7 Cast Pot Ginger Chicken

$14.00

Braised sautéed ginger chicken cooked in a hot bubbling pot.

G8 Penang Chicken Curry

$13.50

G9 Minced Chicken Lettuce Wrap**

$13.50

A delicious chicken lettuce wrap with hint of tofu will have you making a meal of an appetizer!

3-Cup Chicken 三杯雞

$14.50

A traditional Taiwanese dish, tender chicken is braised & sautéed with garlic and ginger in a rich sweet savory sauce.

Tri-Pepper Chicken

$14.50

Stir fried slices of chicken with assorted dry chili peppers.

General Tso’s Chicken

$14.00

“Kung Pao*” Chicken* 宮保雞丁

$14.50

T1 Basil Shrimp

$16.50

Stir fried sautéed with basil, onion and green pepper.

T2 Black Pepper Shrimp

$16.50

Stir fried sautéed with black pepper, garlic, and tomato.

T3 Caramelized Fish

$15.00

Filets of fish simmered in a tangy sweet, rich caramelized sauce.

T4 Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry

$16.50

T5 String Beans & Shrimp Stir Fry

$16.50

T6 Shrimp Curry

$16.50

T9 Crispy Flounder Filets

$15.50

Filets of crispy flounder accompany in a drooling sweet chili basil sauce.

T10 Penang Shrimp Curry*

$16.50

Clay Pot Trio

$16.00

Braised sautéed beef, chicken, shrimp and tofu cooked in a hot bubbling pot.

Black Bean Fish Fillets

$15.00

Savory and flavorful in this black bean and garlic sauce fish fillets dish.

Salt & Pepper Fish Fillets

$15.00

Stir fried crispy fish fillets with hint of salt and pepper.

Crispy Calamari

$16.50

Cripsy Shrimp

$16.50

Walnuts Prawn

$16.50

Sautéed Peeled Shrimp

$16.50

“Kung Pao* Shrimp*

$16.00

Spicy, sweet and incredibly delicious with peanuts.

N1 Tofu Veggies Lovers

$13.00

Stir fried fresh seasonal vegetables with fried tofu.

N2 Lemongrass Tofu

$13.00

Stir fried lightly crisp lemongrass tofu.

N3 String Beans Stir-Fry

N3 String Beans Stir-Fry

$13.00

A light, simple and delicious stir fried bountiful string beans.

N4 Fresh Garden Salad

$7.00

Fresh, leafy lettuce, onion and tomatoes served with our refreshing house vinaigrette dressing.

N5 Penang Curry String Beans*

$14.00
N6 Belacan Vegetables Stir Fry

N6 Belacan Vegetables Stir Fry

$14.00

Belacan is a popular spicy Malaysian and Indonesian pungent ingredient in cookery. Its sauce is made in-house with minced dried shrimp, stir fry with fresh vegetable of the day.

N7 Asian Cabbage Stir Fry

$12.50

N8 Tofu Stew with Tomato

$12.00

Basil Eggplant

$14.00

Lotus Mixed Veg

$14.00

Pho Bo

Pho Bo Creations (BYO)

$14.00

Phở Bò Creations (BYO)

Plain Noodles (one size only)

$10.50

Plain Phở Noodle, one size only

P1

$13.50

P1 – Phở Đặt Biệt** - Slices of beef eye-of-round steak**, well done beef flank steak, fatty beef brisket, soft beef tendon, and beef bible tripe.

P2

$13.50

Slices of well-done beef brisket, well done beef flank steak, fatty beef brisket, soft beef tendon, and beef bible tripe.

P5

$13.50

Slices of beef eye-of-round steak**, well done beef flank steak, soft beef tendon, and beef bible tripe.

P6

$13.50

Slices of beef eye-of-round steak**, well done beef flank steak, and soft beef tendon.

P7

$13.50

Slices of beef eye-of-round steak**, well done beef flank steak, and beef bible tripe.

P9 Pho Chin, Nam

$13.50

P9 - Phở Chín, Nạm - Slices of well-done beef brisket, and well done beef flank steak.

P11 Pho Tai** Nam

$13.50

P11 – Phở Tái**, Nạm - Slices of beef eye-of-round steak**, and well done beef flank steak.

P12 Pho Tai** Chin

$13.50

P12 – Phở Tái**, Chín - Slices of beef eye-of-round steak**, and well done beef brisket.

P13 Pho Tai** Gan

$13.50

P13 – Phở Tái**, Gân - Slices of beef eye-of-round steak**, and soft beef tendon.

P14 Pho Tai** Sach

$13.50

P14 – Phở Tái**, Sach - Slices of beef eye-of-round steak**, and beef bible tripe.

P15 Pho Tai**

$13.50

P15 – Phở Tái** - Slices of beef eye-of-round steak**

P16

$13.50

Vietnamese style beef meatballs

P17 Pho Ga

$13.50

P17 – Phở Gà - Slices of chicken white meat.

P18 Pho Chay

$13.50

P18 – Phở Chay - Fresh seasonal vegetables and tofu. Option to switch to vegetarian broth.

P19 Super Pho** (Serves 2)

$26.50

P19 – Super Phở** - “Super” includes our version of Phở Đặt Biệt**, meatballs & jumbo shrimp.

P20 Pho Seafood

$16.00

P20 – Phở Seafood - mixed with shrimp, mussel and scallop.

Canh Chua Spicy Sour Soup (Serves 2)

$16.00

Canh Chua Tôm hoặc Cá (Serves 2) - Vietnamese style spicy sour soup, choose from prawns or fish. (Noodles not included)

P21 Pho Back Rib

P21 Pho Back Rib

$16.50

Pho with a beef back rib

Noodle Soup (Other)

M1 Braised Beef Noodle Soup

$14.50

Vietnamese style braised beef stew with thin egg noodle soup.

M2 Spicy Chicken Noodle Soup

$14.00

Spicy chicken noodle soup with mix seasonal vegetables.

M3 Bun Bo Hue

$14.50

M3 Bún Bò Huế - Huế spicy beef rice noodle soup with pork knuckle, slices of beef and chả.

M6 Duck Noodle Soup

$14.50

Vietnamese style freshly roasted duck is the key in this dish! A roasted duck leg then simmered, served in a thin egg noodle soup.

M8 Bun Rieu

$14.50

M8 Bún Riêu - A Vietnamese style stewed tomato and crab paste noodle soup.

Stir Fried Noodle

M4 Pholuscious Noodles*

$13.00

Vietnamese style stir fried soft egg noodles with beef, chicken, shrimp, and topped with crushed peanuts**. (V Vegetarian option available upon request)

M5 Pad Thai*

$14.00

M5 – Pad Thái* - Stir fried rice noodles with shrimp, eggs, tofu and vegetables with a dash of peanuts**. (V Vegetarian option available upon request)

M7 Black Pepper Shrimp Noodles*

$17.00

Stir fried rice noodles with shrimp in a house black pepper sauce.

M9 Crispy Braised Beef Noodles

$16.00

Vietnamese style braised beef on crispy thin egg noodles.

M10 Drunken Noodles

$14.50

The sauce of this recipe is lighter in color and not as sweet as that of Pad See Ew (Thai Stir Fried Noodles). (V Vegetarian option available upon request)

M11 Pad See Ew

$14.50

Also known with this popular dish as “chow fun”. Stir fried rice noodles with beef and bean sprouts.

M12 Baparich Noodles

$17.00

Stir fried seafood rice noodles with shrimp, squid and scallops in a light egg sauce.

Salad Vermicelli Bowl

V1 Grilled Lemongrass Pork*

$12.50

served on soft rice vermicelli with fresh bean sprouts, cucumbers, lettuce & Asian basil; then topped with freshly grilled protein of your choice, crushed peanuts*, and accompanied by fish sauce.

V2 Grilled Lemongrass Beef*

$12.50

served on soft rice vermicelli with fresh bean sprouts, cucumbers, lettuce & Asian basil; then topped with freshly grilled protein of your choice, crushed peanuts*, and accompanied by fish sauce.

V3 Grilled Lemon Chicken*

$12.50

served on soft rice vermicelli with fresh bean sprouts, cucumbers, lettuce & Asian basil; then topped with freshly grilled protein of your choice, crushed peanuts*, and accompanied by fish sauce.

V4 Grilled Shrimp*

$14.00

served on soft rice vermicelli with fresh bean sprouts, cucumbers, lettuce & Asian basil; then topped with freshly grilled protein of your choice, crushed peanuts*, and accompanied by fish sauce.

V5 Stir Fried Lemongrass Chicken*

$12.50

served on soft rice vermicelli with fresh bean sprouts, cucumbers, lettuce & Asian basil; then topped with freshly grilled protein of your choice, crushed peanuts*, and accompanied by fish sauce.

V6 Bun 3 Mon Grilled 3*

$14.50

V6 Bún 3 Món Grilled 3* - Grilled chicken, pork and shrimp. **No Substitution** served on soft rice vermicelli with fresh bean sprouts, cucumbers, lettuce & Asian basil; crushed peanuts*, and accompanied by fish sauce.

V7 Tofu Veggies Curry

$13.00

served on soft rice vermicelli with fresh bean sprouts, cucumbers, lettuce & Asian basil; then topped with freshly grilled protein of your choice, crushed peanuts*, and accompanied by fish sauce.

V8 Grilled Lemongrass Chicken*

$12.50

served on soft rice vermicelli with fresh bean sprouts, cucumbers, lettuce & Asian basil; then topped with freshly grilled protein of your choice, crushed peanuts*, and accompanied by fish sauce.

V9 Vietnamese Spring Rolls*

$12.50

served on soft rice vermicelli with fresh bean sprouts, cucumbers, lettuce & Asian basil; then topped with freshly grilled protein of your choice, crushed peanuts*, and accompanied by fish sauce.

Com Dia Rice Plates

Com Dia Rice Plates (3 Proteins)

$12.50

Cỏm Ɖiã Rice Plate (3 Proteins) - Steamed jasmine rice, choose your 3 hearty protein below between R1 to R8, top with an Asian-style pickled radish and fish sauce on the side.

R9 Grilled Lemongrass Pork Chop*

$13.00

steamed jasmine rice, top with an Asian-style pickled radish and fish sauce on the side.

R10 Braised Beef Brisket

$13.00

R12 Pholuscious Fried Rice

$13.00

Chef’s own creation Vietnamese style fried rice with shrimp, chicken, beef and eggs. (V Vegetarian option available upon request)

R13 Belacan Fried Rice

$14.00

A popular Malaysian Belacan style fried rice with shrimp, chicken, beef and eggs.

R14 Boneless Chicken Hainan Style

$12.00

Hainan, a tropical island off of China's southern coast, this Hainan chicken is beloved by folks all over Asia.

R15 Supreme Seafood Fried Rice

$16.50

Stir fried with shrimp, scallops and fresh crab meats.

Brown Rice GF

$3.50

Desserts

S1 Caramel Flan de Leche*

$6.40Out of stock

Classy custard in caramel sauce, made in-house.

S2 Che Ba Mau*

$5.50

S2 – Chè Ba Màu GF* - Enjoy this yummy Vietnamese dessert filled with delicious kidney beans, mung beans, agar jello and coconut milk*.

S3 Che Thai*

$5.50

S3 – Chè Thái* - A classic Asian dessert drink. Sweetened red bean, milk, and vanilla ice cream.

S4 Red Beans Ice Cream Float

S4 Red Beans Ice Cream Float

$7.00

A classic Asian dessert drink. Sweetened red bean, milk, and vanilla ice-cream.

S5 Donut Puffs

S5 Donut Puffs

$6.50

As Asian egg pastry puff dessert sprinkled with pearl sugar.

Quenchers

C1 Bubble Tea

$5.50

C2 Coconut Juice

$3.50

C3 Hot Coffee*

$3.90

C4 Iced Coffee*

$3.90

C5 Iced Tea

$4.00

C6 Green Tea

$1.90

C7 Fruit Smoothie*

$6.00

C8 Soft Drinks

$2.50

C9 VOSS Bottled Artesian Water

$3.00

C10 Soy Milk*

$2.70

C11 Apple Juice

$3.00

C12 Lemonade

$3.50

C13 Mango Lassi*

$5.50

An absolute heavenly refreshing smooth & creamy drink, also defined as a South Asian traditional non-alcoholic beverage.

C14 Hot Chocolate*

$4.00

Classic rich, velvety decadent dark hot chocolate milk.

C15 PhoLuscious Boost

$7.00

A natural energize boost drink blended with fruits and vegetable. Great for before & after your work-out!

C16 Almond Hot Milk Tea*

$4.00

C17 San Pellegrino Mineral Water

$3.00

C18 Kombucha

$3.00

C19 Grapefruit Spritzer

$5.00

Quenchers

C1 Bubble Tea

$5.50

C2 Coconut Juice

$3.50

C3 Hot Coffee*

$3.90

C4 Iced Coffee*

$3.90

C5 Iced Tea

$4.00

C6 Green Tea

$1.90

C7 Fruit Smoothie*

$6.00

C8 Soft Drinks

$2.50

C9 VOSS Bottled Artesian Water

$3.00

C10 Soy Milk*

$2.70

C11 Apple Juice

$3.00

C12 Lemonade

$3.50

C13 Mango Lassi*

$5.50

An absolute heavenly refreshing smooth & creamy drink, also defined as a South Asian traditional non-alcoholic beverage.

C14 Hot Chocolate*

$4.00

Classic rich, velvety decadent dark hot chocolate milk.

C15 PhoLuscious Boost

$7.00

A natural energize boost drink blended with fruits and vegetable. Great for before & after your work-out!

C16 Almond Hot Milk Tea*

$4.00

C17 San Pellegrino Mineral Water

$3.00

C18 Kombucha

$3.00

C19 Grapefruit Spritzer

$5.00

C20 Honey Citrus Drink Hot

$3.90

Beer

Budweiser

$4.50Out of stock

Bud Light

$4.50Out of stock

DosEquis (Mexico)

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Kronenbourg (French)

$5.00

Lucky Buddha (Chinese)

$5.50

Saigon Export (Vietnamese)

$5.00

Samuel Adams

$5.00

Singha (Thai)

$5.00

Stella Artois (Belgium)

$5.00

Tiger (Singapore)

$5.00

Tsingtao (Chinese)

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Seltzer

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Pholuscious Vietnamese Noodles and Grill is renowned as one of the best Vietnamese restaurants in Rockville MD, we serve fresh modern Vietnamese cuisine at this Rockville restaurant, such as Pho noodles and Asian entrees. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10048 Darnestown Road, Rockville, MD 20850

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Starr Hill Biergarten - Tysons
orange starNo Reviews
1803 Capital One Drive Tysons, VA 22102
View restaurantnext
Kumbia
orange starNo Reviews
100 Gibbs Street Rockville, MD 20850
View restaurantnext
Supreme Barbeque - 6920 Braddock Rd. Annandale VA
orange starNo Reviews
6920 Braddock Road Springfield, VA 22032
View restaurantnext
Sloppy Mama's Arlington - 5731 Langston Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
5731 Langston Boulevard Arlington, VA 22207
View restaurantnext
The Bronson Bierhall
orange starNo Reviews
4100 Fairfax Drive Arlington, VA 22203
View restaurantnext
Paris In Town D.C.
orange starNo Reviews
4903 Cordell Avenue Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rockville

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Congressional
orange star4.7 • 6,711
1625 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Mamma Lucia - Rockville - Federal Plaza
orange star4.5 • 2,794
12274-M Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Mamma Lucia - Fallsgrove
orange star4.2 • 1,996
14921-J Shady Grove Road Rockville, MD 20850
View restaurantnext
A&J Restaurant - 1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C
orange star4.2 • 1,590
1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Quincy's South Bar & Grille
orange star4.4 • 1,312
11401 Woodglen Dr Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
El Mariachi Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 861
765 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rockville
Derwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Gaithersburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Olney
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Silver Spring
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston