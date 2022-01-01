Rockville sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Rockville restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Rockville

bon fresco image

SANDWICHES

bon fresco

534 Gaither Rd, Rockville

Avg 4.8 (193 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CAESAR SALAD$5.95
romaine, parmesan, croutons, ciabatta roll & Caesar dressing on side
CORNED BEEF$8.95
lean corned beef brisket, dijon mustard, Swiss cheese, ciabatta *oven-warmed
PICANTE CHICKEN$8.95
grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, grilled veggies, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, ciabatta *oven-warmed
More about bon fresco
Vignola Gourmet image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Vignola Gourmet

11612 Boiling Brook Pl, Rockville

Avg 4.5 (301 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Eggplant Parmigiana$55.00
Layers of Sliced Eggplant, Pomodoro Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmigiana Cheeses
Sausage Baked Ziti$55.00
House Made: Sausage, Ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmigiana Cheeses, Bechamel and Pomodoro Sauce
Porchetta$55.00
*GF* Pork Shoulder, Rolled and Slow Roasted with Garlic, Hot Pepper and Fresh Herbs.
More about Vignola Gourmet
Mike & Sons Sub Shop image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Mike & Sons Sub Shop

5404 Randolph Rd, Rockville

Avg 4.4 (724 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings
served spicy, mild or bbq
Philly Steak & Cheese Sub$7.99
served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and hot pepper relish
Italian Hoagie$8.49
cold cuts served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and hot pepper relish
More about Mike & Sons Sub Shop
The Woodside Deli image

SANDWICHES

The Woodside Deli

4 N. Washington St, Rockville

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Toast$8.99
Chicken Noodle Soup$5.99
No Napkins Or Utensils
More about The Woodside Deli
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Corned Beef King Truck 2

-, Rockville

Avg 4.3 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Reuben$14.00
Hot Corned Beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese,  russian dressing on grilled rye bread.
Corned Beef on Rye$15.00
Hot Corned Beef, deli mustard on rye bread. Add Swiss or Provolone Cheese .75
Knish$5.50
Corned beef, redskin potato, melted swiss and grilled onion in a puff pastry with Russian sauce on the side
More about Corned Beef King Truck 2

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Rockville

Quesadillas

Tacos

Eggplant Parm

Chicken Parmesan

Baked Ziti

Greek Salad

Meatball Subs

Spaghetti

Map

More near Rockville to explore

Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Olney

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston