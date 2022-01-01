Rockville sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Rockville
More about bon fresco
SANDWICHES
bon fresco
534 Gaither Rd, Rockville
|Popular items
|CAESAR SALAD
|$5.95
romaine, parmesan, croutons, ciabatta roll & Caesar dressing on side
|CORNED BEEF
|$8.95
lean corned beef brisket, dijon mustard, Swiss cheese, ciabatta *oven-warmed
|PICANTE CHICKEN
|$8.95
grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, grilled veggies, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, ciabatta *oven-warmed
More about Vignola Gourmet
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Vignola Gourmet
11612 Boiling Brook Pl, Rockville
|Popular items
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$55.00
Layers of Sliced Eggplant, Pomodoro Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmigiana Cheeses
|Sausage Baked Ziti
|$55.00
House Made: Sausage, Ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmigiana Cheeses, Bechamel and Pomodoro Sauce
|Porchetta
|$55.00
*GF* Pork Shoulder, Rolled and Slow Roasted with Garlic, Hot Pepper and Fresh Herbs.
More about Mike & Sons Sub Shop
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Mike & Sons Sub Shop
5404 Randolph Rd, Rockville
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
served spicy, mild or bbq
|Philly Steak & Cheese Sub
|$7.99
served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and hot pepper relish
|Italian Hoagie
|$8.49
cold cuts served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and hot pepper relish
More about The Woodside Deli
SANDWICHES
The Woodside Deli
4 N. Washington St, Rockville
|Popular items
|French Toast
|$8.99
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.99
|No Napkins Or Utensils
More about Corned Beef King Truck 2
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Corned Beef King Truck 2
-, Rockville
|Popular items
|Turkey Reuben
|$14.00
Hot Corned Beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, russian dressing on grilled rye bread.
|Corned Beef on Rye
|$15.00
Hot Corned Beef, deli mustard on rye bread. Add Swiss or Provolone Cheese .75
|Knish
|$5.50
Corned beef, redskin potato, melted swiss and grilled onion in a puff pastry with Russian sauce on the side