Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Rockville

Go
Rockville restaurants
Toast

Rockville restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Pike & Rose - Call Your Mother Deli

11807 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The No-Salmon Royal Palm$5.50
Plain Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion and Capers on an Everything bagel. Unfortunately, we are unable to accept modifications or substitutions at this time.
Smoked Salmon 1/2lb$20.00
1/2 Pound
More about Pike & Rose - Call Your Mother Deli
Cava Mezze image

 

Cava Mezze

9713 Traville Gateway Drive, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wild Sockeye Salmon$16.00
More about Cava Mezze
Consumer pic

 

Fallsgrove

14929-D SHADY GROVE ROAD, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Peppered Salmon & CC$9.50
Flaky hot-smoked salmon, with a choice of cream cheese/sliced cheese.
Salmon Salad$9.50
Kippered salmon salad, with the choice of cream cheese or sliced cheese.
More about Fallsgrove
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

12274-M Rockville Pike, Rockville

Avg 4.5 (2794 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Picatta D$27.00
Grilled Salmon LP$18.00
Grilled Salmon D$27.00
More about Mamma Lucia
El Mariachi Restaurant image

 

El Mariachi Restaurant

765 Rockville Pike, Rockville

Avg 4.5 (861 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SALMON IN PACIFICO SAUCE$24.99
A fresh fillet of salmon topped with our light garlic and Spanish caper sauce. Served with rice and beans.
SALMON CON SALSA DE CONGREJO$26.99
GRILLED SALMON FILLER TOPPED WITH OUR HOMEMAFE CRABMEAT SAUCE. SERVER WITH VEGETABLE AND A SIDE OF RICE
More about El Mariachi Restaurant
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

14921-J Shady Grove Road, Rockville

Avg 4.2 (1996 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Picatta D$27.00
Blackened Grilled Salmon$16.00
Side Salmon (1 Filet)$11.00
More about Mamma Lucia
The Woodside Deli image

SANDWICHES

The Woodside Deli

4 N. Washington St, Rockville

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Stir-Fry$17.99
More about The Woodside Deli
Spicy Salmon Roll image

 

Sushi Oma

967 Rose ave, North Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Salmon Roll$7.50
Spicy Salmon, Scallion, Crunchy
Ikura ( Salmon Roe)$9.75
Salmon Belly$8.75
More about Sushi Oma

Browse other tasty dishes in Rockville

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Rigatoni

Fried Zucchini

White Pizza

Cheeseburgers

Home Fries

Chicken Pizza

Sicilian Pizza

Map

More near Rockville to explore

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (163 restaurants)

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Olney

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1310 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1577 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston