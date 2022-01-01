Salmon in Rockville
Rockville restaurants that serve salmon
Pike & Rose - Call Your Mother Deli
11807 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda
|The No-Salmon Royal Palm
|$5.50
Plain Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion and Capers on an Everything bagel. Unfortunately, we are unable to accept modifications or substitutions at this time.
|Smoked Salmon 1/2lb
|$20.00
1/2 Pound
Fallsgrove
14929-D SHADY GROVE ROAD, Rockville
|Peppered Salmon & CC
|$9.50
Flaky hot-smoked salmon, with a choice of cream cheese/sliced cheese.
|Salmon Salad
|$9.50
Kippered salmon salad, with the choice of cream cheese or sliced cheese.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
12274-M Rockville Pike, Rockville
|Salmon Picatta D
|$27.00
|Grilled Salmon LP
|$18.00
|Grilled Salmon D
|$27.00
El Mariachi Restaurant
765 Rockville Pike, Rockville
|SALMON IN PACIFICO SAUCE
|$24.99
A fresh fillet of salmon topped with our light garlic and Spanish caper sauce. Served with rice and beans.
|SALMON CON SALSA DE CONGREJO
|$26.99
GRILLED SALMON FILLER TOPPED WITH OUR HOMEMAFE CRABMEAT SAUCE. SERVER WITH VEGETABLE AND A SIDE OF RICE
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
14921-J Shady Grove Road, Rockville
|Salmon Picatta D
|$27.00
|Blackened Grilled Salmon
|$16.00
|Side Salmon (1 Filet)
|$11.00
SANDWICHES
The Woodside Deli
4 N. Washington St, Rockville
|Salmon Stir-Fry
|$17.99