Restaurant header imageView gallery

Silver and Sons BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

.

., MD 20852

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mac and Cheese
Sandwich Platter
Prime Brisket Sandwich

Week of November 2-6 (SELECT ONE)

WEDNESDAY 11/2: Captins Market

FRIDAY 11/4: Lost Generation Brewery

SATURDAY 11/5: Rocklands Farm Winery

SUNDAY 11/6: Windridge Vineyards

Tuesday, November 22 THANKSGIVING ONLY

S&S Kitchen 11am-6pm

Wednesday, November 23 THANKSGIVING ONLY

S&S Kitchen 11am-6pm

N/A Beverages

Poland Springs Water

$2.00

Coca Cola Classic

$2.00

Kutztown Sarsaparilla

$2.00

Spindrift Half Tea Half Lemon Sparkling Water

$2.00

Spindrift Grapefruit Sparkling Water

$2.00

Mains

All mains come with challah buns, pickles, and choice of sauce.
Freebird Farms Smoked Chicken

Freebird Farms Smoked Chicken

$14.00+

24-hour brine, smoked paprika, garlic powder, white peppercorn

Creekstone Farms Prime Brisket

Creekstone Farms Prime Brisket

$16.00+

Mix of fatty and lean brisket, blend of five peppercorns

Pulled Lamb Shoulder

$18.00+

Garlic-ginger crusted lamb, cumin, fennel seed, oregano

Short Rib Pastrami

Short Rib Pastrami

$18.00+

7-day brine, coriander and five peppercorn crust

Baby Back Beef Ribs

Baby Back Beef Ribs

$32.00+

Full 7-bone rack has approximately 2 pounds of meat (cooked weight)

Pastrami Spiced Mushrooms

Pastrami Spiced Mushrooms

$14.00

Half pound smoked mushrooms. Garlic, coriander, five peppercorn blend

Olya Party Adult Plate

Olya Party Kids Plate

Sandwiches

Your choice of protein and sauce comes on a freshly baked challah bun with house pickles on the side
Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Smoked and shredded chicken with bbq sauce on a challah bun

Prime Brisket Sandwich

Prime Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Sliced combination of fatty and lean brisket with bbq sauce on a challah bun

Pulled Lamb Shoulder Sandwich

Pulled Lamb Shoulder Sandwich

$13.00

Garlic and spice crusted pulled lamb shoulder with bbq sauce on a challah bun

Short Rib Pastrami Sandwich

$13.00

Coriander and five blend peppercorn crusted short rib pastrami, sliced with bbq sauce on a challah bun

Pastrami Spiced Mushrooms Sandwich

Pastrami Spiced Mushrooms Sandwich

$12.00

Smoked mushrooms with garlic, coriander and peppercorns with bbq sauce on a challah bun

Platters

Sandwich Platter

$18.00

Choice of main, sauce, side and sweet. Served on a challah bun with pickles.

2x2 Platter

$24.00

Choose 2 mains (1/4 lb each), sauce, and 2 sides/desserts. Comes with challah bun and pickles. Recommended for 1

Sampler Platter

$49.00

Choose four mains (1/4 lb each), bbq sauces, two sides, and two desserts. Comes with challah buns and pickles. Recommended for 2-3

Pitmaster Platter

$79.00

Choice of four mains (1/2 lb each), sauces, four sides, and two desserts. Comes with challah buns and pickles. Recommended for 4-6

Sides

Chickpea Napa Cabbage Slaw

Chickpea Napa Cabbage Slaw

$5.00

Cucumber, red onion, roasted peppers, lemon vinaigrette

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Sharp cheddar, garlic breadcrumbs

Lemon Schmaltz Potatoes

Lemon Schmaltz Potatoes

$5.00

Rendered schmaltz, fresh lemon juice, dry oregano

Smoked Deviled Eggs

Smoked Deviled Eggs

$4.00

Smoked egg yolks, roasted garlic aioli, pimenton

Harissa Smoked Carrots

$8.00

Pistachio dukkah, cucumber yogurt tzatziki

Tzatziki

$8.00

Cucumber, Greek Yogurt, Lemon, Garlic, Dill

Walnut Muhammara Dip

$8.00

Roasted peppers, fire roasted tomatoes, confit garlic, pomegranate molasses

Babaganoush

$8.00Out of stock

Smoked eggplant, tahina, pine nuts

S&S Brisket Chili

$10.00

Frozen pint of chili made from brisket burnt ends, charred poblano peppers, fire roasted tomatoes, chickpeas.

Butternut Squash Soup

$10.00
Challah Bun

Challah Bun

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Extra Pickles

$1.00

4 oz house pickled cauliflower, carrot, and celery

Sweets

Smoked Walnut Baklava

$6.00

Smoked walnuts and almonds, flaky phyllo dough, butter, cinnamon sugar

S'mores Rice Krispies Treat

$5.00

Smoked marshmallows, dark chocolate, brown butter

Apple Bread Pudding

$8.00

brown sugar, bourbon vanilla, oat crumble

Chocolate Pudding Pot de Creme

$8.00

bourbon caramel, yogurt whipped cream

Savory Pies

Chicken Pot Pie - Frozen

$25.00

Smoked chicken, classic béchamel, handmade made crust. Four servings

Lamb Shepherd's Pie - Frozen

$32.00

Smoke lamb shoulder, red wine bone broth, parmesan mashed potatoes.

Dinner For 8

10-12lb Turkey, challah rolls, gravy, cranberry sauce, stuffing, mashed potatoes, roasted root vegetables, choice of pie

Dinner for 8

$340.00

turkey, rolls, cranberry sauce, gravy, stuffing, root vegetables, mashed potatoes, choice of pie

Starters and Extras

Tzatziki (pint)

$22.00

Greek yogurt, shredded cucumber, garlic, lemon, dill

Hummus (pint)

$22.00

Chickpeas blended with tahini, garlic, lemon, olive oil and cumin

Muhammara (pint)

$22.00

Stewed peppers with garlic, onions, pomegranate molasses and walnuts

Babaganoush (pint)

$22.00

Smoked eggplant blended with tahini, cumin, sherry vinegar, garlic and olive oil

Butternut Squash Soup (quart)

$20.00

Roasted butternut squash blended with onions, garlic and vegetable stock. Served with roasted squash, curry spiced pumpkin seeds, and smoked yogurt

Extra Gravy (quart)

$15.00

Cranberry Sauce (pint)

$10.00

cranberries braised with star anise, cinnamon and orange zest

Sides and Veg (serves 3-4 or 10-12

Silky Mashed Potatoes

$22.00+

Russet potatoes mashed with butter and cream

Mac and Cheese

$22.00+

Egg custard base, sharp cheddar, garlic breadcrumb topping

Roasted Root Vegetables

$22.00+

Celery root, rutabaga, butternut squash, baby carrots, parsnips, lemon glaze

Fall Harvest Salad

$18.00+

baby head lettuce, shaved root vegetables, pomegranate, spiced walnuts

Stuffing

$18.00+

Toasted challah bread, gravy, dry cherries, mirepoix

Brown Butter Mushroom Couscous

$22.00+

Roasted butternut squash, pickled fresno chilies, shallots

Mains

Pennsylvania Heritage Tukey

$140.00

10-12 lb turkey, 24-hour brine, smoked and served quartered with 1 quart gravy

Mushroom Moussaka

$80.00

Smoked mushrooms, tomato sauce, roasted eggplant, béchamel

Pies

Sweet Potato, Ras El Hanout and Bourbon

$40.00

A collaboration project with Dini's Divine Pies

Chocolate Mousse, Graham Cracker, with Tahini Caramel

$40.00

Dark chocolate mousse pie with a graham cracker crust. Served with a tahini caramel to pour on top

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Please refer to our website to confirm the correct delivery location. SilverandSonsBBQ.com

Website

Location

., ., MD 20852

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Roaming Rooster - (Pike & Rose)
orange starNo Reviews
11586 Old Georgetown Road North Bethesda, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Call Your Mother Deli - Pike & Rose
orange starNo Reviews
11807 Grand Park Ave North Bethesda, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
JULII
orange star4.6 • 561
11915 Grand Park Ave Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Little Miner Taco Bethesda
orange starNo Reviews
967 Rose Ave North Bethesda, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Owens Ordinary
orange starNo Reviews
11820 Trade St North Bethesda, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Call Your Mother Deli - Maryland Catering
orange starNo Reviews
11807 Grand Park Avenue North Bethesda, MD 20852
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in .

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Congressional
orange star4.7 • 6,711
1625 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Mamma Lucia - Rockville - Federal Plaza
orange star4.5 • 2,794
12274-M Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Mamma Lucia - Fallsgrove
orange star4.2 • 1,996
14921-J Shady Grove Road Rockville, MD 20850
View restaurantnext
A&J Restaurant - 1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C
orange star4.2 • 1,590
1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Quincy's South Bar & Grille
orange star4.4 • 1,312
11401 Woodglen Dr Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
El Mariachi Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 861
765 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near .
Derwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Gaithersburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Olney
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Silver Spring
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston