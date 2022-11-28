El Patio Restaurant 5240 Randolph Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
El Patio Argentine Restaurant was opened in Rockville in 2001. We are a family owned restaurant that serves traditional home-style meals from Argentina in a casual dining atmosphere. With authentic recipes from our country El Patio is like a little piece of Argentina in Rockville.
Location
5240 Randolph Rd, Rockville, MD 20852
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Filo Cafe - 4836 Boiling Brook Pkwy
No Reviews
4836 Boiling Brook Pkwy Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Rockville
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Congressional
4.7 • 6,711
1625 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurant
Mamma Lucia - Rockville - Federal Plaza
4.5 • 2,794
12274-M Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurant
A&J Restaurant - 1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C
4.2 • 1,590
1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurant