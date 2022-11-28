Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Patio Restaurant 5240 Randolph Rd

review star

No reviews yet

5240 Randolph Rd

Rockville, MD 20852

Order Again

Empanadas

Chicken Empanada

$2.20

Chicken, onions and green peppers

Beef Empanada

$2.20

Beef, onions, olives and egg

Ham and Cheese Empanada

$2.20

Ham and mozzarella cheese (contains eggs)

Cheese and Onions Empanada

$2.20

Mozzarella cheese and onions

Corn Empanada

$2.20

Corn, onions and bechamel sauce

Spinach Empanada

$2.20

Spinach, onions and parmesan cheese

Sweet Beef Empanada

$2.20

Beef, sugar, olives and eggs

Chicken Empanada (Hot)

$2.20

Beef Empanada (Hot)

$2.20

Ham and Cheese Empanada (Hot)

$2.20

Cheese and Onions Empanada (Hot)

$2.20

Corn Empanada (Hot)

$2.20

Spinach Empanada (Hot)

$2.20

Sweet Beef Empanada (Hot)

$2.20

Fried Empanadas

Empanada Tucumana

$3.95

Fried empanada filled with beef, olives and raisins

Empanada Saltena

$3.95

Fried empanada filled with chicken, peppers, onion and eggs

Cold Plates (Picadas)

Picada Antipasto

$13.90

Cold Antipasto Platter served with Salame, Mortadella, Prosciutto, Stuffed Beef, Olives, Mozzarella Cheese, Asiago Cheese and Bread.

Appetizers

Chorizo Argentino

$3.70

Argentine Grilled Sausage

Morcilla Argentina

$3.70

Argentine Grilled Blood Sausage

Molleja

$6.95

Sweetbread

Chinchulin

$5.95

Grilled small beef intestine

Provoleta

$8.70

Grilled Provolone Cheese sprinkled with Oregano and served with bread slices

Choripan

$4.80

Grilled Argentine Sausage Sandwich

Calamares Fritos

$8.90

Fried Calamari served with Salsa Golf

Lengua a la Vinagreta

$8.95

Cow tongue marinated in vinaigrette sauce served with argentine style potato salda

Camarones al Ajillo

$12.90

Sauteed shrimps (9) in a garlic sauce and served on top of fresh sliced bread

Soups, Quiches and Omelettes

Soup of the Day

$5.90

Home-made soup of the day

Sausage and Chickpeas Soup

$6.95

Home-made chickpeas & sausage soup

Lentils Soup

$6.95

Home-made lentils soup

Locro Stew

$6.55

Home-made stew made with beef, pork, corn and vegetables

Argentine Quiche (Tarta)

$4.65

Home-made traditional argentine quiches

Spanish Omelets (Tortillas)

$4.45

Home-made spanish omelettes

Salads and Pizza

Pizzeta

$6.95Out of stock

Home-made personal size cheese pizza sprinkled with oregano

House Salad (Mixta)

$8.55

Green salad with lettuce, tomato, onions and hard-boiled eggs

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Salad with lettuce, tomato and onions.

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Caesar Salad with croutons and parmesan cheese

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.90

Grilled chicken Caesar Salad with croutons and parmesan cheese

Side Orders

French Fries

$3.45

French Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

Ensalada Rusa (Potato Salad)

$3.55

Potato Salad with carrots, peas and mayo

House Salad (Mixta)

$4.95

Green Salad with lettuce, tomato, onions and hard-boiled eggs

Tomato & Onions Salad

$5.45

Fresh sliced tomato and onion salad

Mashed Potato

$4.95

Home-made mashed potato

Rice with Vegetables

$4.95

Yellow rice with vegetables

Grilled Vegetable Kabobs

$4.95

Grilled vegetables skewers

Steamed Vegetables

$4.35

Steam vegetables Medley

Quinoa Salad

$4.65

Quinoa Salad made with minced vegetables, cramberries and toasted almonds

Yuca Fries

$4.35

Yuca Fries (Fried Cassava)

SM Regular Chimichurri (12oz)

$4.95

LG Regular Chimichurri (16oz)

$8.50

SM Spicy Chimichurri (12oz)

$4.95

LG Spicy Chimichurri (16oz)

$8.50

Pan Baguette

$1.85

Feshly baked Baguette bread

On The Grill

Parrillada Buenos Aires

$64.90

Buenos Aires BBQ - Short Beef Ribs, NY Steak, Skirt Steak, Argentine Sausage, Blood Sausage, Molleja, Chinchulines, Bread, Chimichurri Sauce and two large sides

Parrillada Para Dos

$57.90

Para Dos BBQ - Short Beef Ribs,Skirt Steak, Chicken, Argentine Sausage, Blood Sausage, Molleja, Chinchulines, Bread, Chimichurri Sauce and two large sides

Personal Parrillada

$33.95

Mini Personal BBQ - Short Beef Rib (1), NY Steak (6oz) Argentine Sausage, Blood Sausage, Molleja, Chinchulines, Bread, Chimichurri Sauce and two small sides

Grilled Skirt Steak (Entrana)

$22.95

Grilled Skirt Steak on top of grilled peppers and onions served with two small sides

Churrasco a Caballo

$21.95

Grilled NY Steak (12 oz) topped with two sunny-side up eggs and served with two small sides

Grilled Rib Eye Steak (Ojo de Bife)

$19.95

Grilled Rib Eye Steak (12 oz) served with two small sides

Grilled NY Steak (Bife de Chorizo)

$19.95

Grilled NY Steak (12 oz) served with two small sides

Grille T-Bone Steak (Costeleta)

$19.90

Grilled T-Bone Steak served with two small sides

Grilled Short Beef Ribs (Tira de Asado)

$18.95

Grilled Argentine Style Short Beef Ribs served with two small sides

Grilled Chicken - White

$14.95

Grilled Chicken (Dark or White Meat) served with two small sides

Grilled Chicken - Dark

$13.95

Grilled Chicken (Dark or White Meat) served with two small sides

Grilled Tilapia

$14.95

Grilled Tilapia served with two small side order

Platters

Milanesa Plato (Breaded Beef)

$17.90

Milanesa (Breaded Steak) or Suprema (Breaded Chicken) served with two small sides

Milanesa a la Napolitana (Breaded Beef)

$18.95

Milanesa (Breaded Steak) or Suprema (Breaded Chicken) topped with melted cheese, ham and tomato sauce served with two small sides

Milanesa a Caballo (Breaded Beef)

$18.95

Milanesa (Breaded Steak) or Suprema (Breaded Chicken) topped with two sunny-side up eggs served with two small sides

Suprema Platter (Breaded Chicken)

$17.90

Milanesa (Breaded Steak) or Suprema (Breaded Chicken) served with two small sides

Suprema a la Napolitana (Breaded Chicken)

$18.95

Milanesa (Breaded Steak) or Suprema (Breaded Chicken) topped with melted cheese, ham and tomato sauce served with two small sides

Suprema a Caballo (Breaded Chicken)

$18.95

Milanesa (Breaded Steak) or Suprema (Breaded Chicken) topped with two sunny-side up eggs served with two small sides

Breaded Tilapia Milanesa

$15.30

Breaded Tilapia served with two small sides

Matambre al Plato (Cold Beef Cut)

$14.95

Traditional Argentine Steak Stuffed (Cold Cut Style) with vegetables and eggs

Pastas

Beef Cannelloni

$15.35

Spinach Cannelloni

$15.35

Spinash or Beef Cannelloni topped with Bechamel sauce and melted cheese

Noquis Caseros

$15.95

Home-made Hnocchi served with any of our home-made sauce

Fettuccini de Pollo

$15.95

Chicken Fettuccine served on a chicken cream sauce

Fettuccini de Camarones

$15.90

Shrimp Fettuccine served on a white sauce

Fettucini Mixto

$18.95

Chicken and Shrimp Fetticcine served on a white sauce

Pasta del dia

$14.95

Fettuccine, Spaghetti or Ravioli served with any of our home-made sauce.

Sandwiches

Choripan

$4.80

Grilled Argentine Sausage Sandwich

Lomito Sandwich

$14.90

Grilled Steak sandwich served with fries

Lomito Completo Sandwich

$17.40

Grilled Steak sandwich with ham, cheese and fried egg served with fries

Lomito Recoleta Sandwich

$18.90

Grilled NY Steak sandwich served with fries

Lomito Recoleta Completo Sandwich

$21.40

Grilled NY Steak sandwich with ham, cheese and fried egg served with fries

Milanesa Sandwich (Breaded Beef)

$13.95

Breaded Steak sandwich served with fries

Milanesa Completo Sandwich (Breaded Beef)

$16.45

Breaded Steak sandwich with ham, cheese and fried egg served with fries

Suprema Sandwich (Breaded Chicken)

$13.95

Breaded Chicken sandwich served with fries

Suprema Completa Sandwich (Breaded Chicken)

$16.45

Breaded Chicken sandwich with ham, cheese and fried egg served with fries

Chivito Sandwich

$19.90

Grilled Rib Eye Steak with bacon, ham, mozzarella, sauteed bell peppers and onions, olives and hard-boiled eggs served with fries

Grilled Hamburger

$13.90

Grilled Hamburger with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo served with fries

Grilled Hamburger Completa

$16.40

Grilled Hamburger with ham, cheese, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo served with fries

Sandwich de Pollo a la Parrilla

$14.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich topped with chimichurri sauce, bacon, ham, mozzarella, sauteed bell peppers and onions, lettuce, tomato served with fries

Simples

$4.35+

Argentine style ham and cheese tea sandwiches

Triples

$5.30+

Argentine style ham, tomato, lettuce and hard-boiled egg tea sandwiches

Tostados

$4.60+

Traditional Argentine toasted tea sandwiches made with ham and cheese

Specials El Patio

Carne Salteada

$17.95

Sauteed Steak with sauteed vegetables served on top of Rice, Mashed Potato, French Fries or Sweet Potato Fries.

Pollo Salteado

$17.95

Sauteed Chicken with sauteed vegetables served on top of Rice, Mashed Potato, French Fries or Sweet Potato Fries.

Pique-a-lo-macho

$18.95

Spicy Sauteed Steak with spicy sausage, jalapeno and sauteed vegetables served on top of Rice, Mashed Potato, French Fries or Sweet Potato Fries.

All Day Breakfast

Tostados de Jamon y Queso

$4.60+

Toasted Simples ham and cheese tea sandwiches

Ham, eggs & Cheese Croissant

$6.95

Ham, eggs and cheese croissant

Ham, eggs and cheese omelet

$7.35

Ham, eggs and cheese omelet

Revuelto de Salchicha

$8.35

Scrambled eggs with hotdogs, tomatoes and fries.

Revuelto de Chorizo

$8.35

Scrambled eggs with sausage, tomatoes and fries

Revuelto de Gramajo

$8.35

Scrambled eggs with ham, cheese and fries

Omelet de Verduras

$8.35

Broccoli, zuccini and carrots omelet

Kid's Menu

Chorizo en Tajadas

$8.95

Fried sliced argentine sausage served with a small side and a small soft drink

Chicken Fingers

$9.25

Chicken fingers served with a small side and a small soft drink

Small Pasta

$8.95

Choose from fettuccinie or spaghetti served with any of our homemade sauces and a small soft drink

Mini Entranita

$9.75

Mini Grilled Steak served with a small side and a small soft drink

Desserts

Budin de Pan Slice

$5.65

Home-made bread pudding

Flan

$5.65

Home-made Flan

Panqueque de Dulce de Leche

$7.90

Home-made crepe with milk caramel filling

Panqueque de Manzana

$8.95

Home-made apple caramel pancake topped with vanilla ice cream

Milhojas Slice

$5.65

Light puff pastry cake with milk caramel filling

Chocotorta Slice

$5.60

Layers of chocolate cookies and our home-made dulce de leche and cream cheese filling

Torta Tres Leches

$5.25

Home-made three milk cake

Chaja Slice

$5.65

Light puff pastry cake with milk caramel, whipped cream, merengue and peach

Pionono Slice

$4.50

Sweet roulades filled with milk caramel

7 Layers Chocolate Cake Slice

$5.65

Chocolate cake with milk caramel filling

Dulce y Queso

$5.25

One slice of Batata or Membrillo (sweet potato jam or quince jam) with fresh mozzarella cheese

Pastafrolita

$4.40

Argentine pie filled with Batata or Membrillo (sweet potato jam or quince jam)

Rogel Slice

$5.25

Layers of crispy dough and milk caramel topped with italian meringue

Napoleon Slice

$5.25

Layers of puff pastry and custard pastry cream or layers of layers of puff pastry and chocolate mousse.

Vanilla Cake Slice

$4.95

Vanilla Cake filled with milk caramel and peach chunks

Chocolate Cake Slice

$4.95

Chocolate cake filled with milk caramel and peach chunks

COLD Drinks

Water Cup

Soft Drinks (16 oz)

$2.95

Soft Drinks (16 oz)

Canned Drinks

$2.45

Canned Drinks

Bottled Drinks

$4.10

Bottled Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.85

Apple Juice

Orange Juice

$3.25

Orange Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.85

Cramberry Juice

Bottled Water

$2.30

Small or large bottled water

Perrier

$3.75

Perrier carbonated water

Natural Juices

$4.35

All Natural Juice

HOT Drinks

House Coffee

$2.65

Freshly brewed house coffee

Hot Tea or Mate

$2.65

Hot Tea

Espresso Coffee

$2.70

Single or Double Espresso Coffee

Cortado Coffee

$3.10

Espresso with a hint of steamed milk

Cappuccino Coffee

$3.75

Cappuccino Coffee

Latte Coffee

$3.75

Lattee Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

Hot Milk

$1.95

Regular 2% steamed milk

Extra Espresso Shot

$2.70

Extra Steamed Milk

$0.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

El Patio Argentine Restaurant was opened in Rockville in 2001. We are a family owned restaurant that serves traditional home-style meals from Argentina in a casual dining atmosphere. With authentic recipes from our country El Patio is like a little piece of Argentina in Rockville.

Website

Location

5240 Randolph Rd, Rockville, MD 20852

Directions

