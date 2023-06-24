5 Star From Scratch 11910 Parklawn Dr. Suite #O
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We made everythings from scratch,uses fresh ingredients and served healthy food as possible.!
Location
11910 Parklawn Drive, O, Rockville, MD 20852
