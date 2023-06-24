  • Home
5 Star From Scratch 11910 Parklawn Dr. Suite #O

No reviews yet

11910 Parklawn Drive

O

Rockville, MD 20852

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards


APPETIZERS

MAC N' CHEESE

$7.00

house made mac n' cheese meat add ons: short ribs- $5 brisket- $5

TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.00

roasted garlic, herbs, truffle

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

buttermilk marinated choice of sauces: buffalo, bbq gold, garlic parm, sweet chili, mango habanero, bbq jerk, sweet teriyaki, hickory & brown sugar bbq dipping sauce: blue cheese, ranch

CHICKEN WINGS

$14.00

fried, choice of sauces: buffalo, bbq gold, garlic parm, sweet chili, mango habanero, bbq jerk, sweet teriyaki, hickory & brown sugar bbq dipping sauce: blue cheese , ranch

BURGERS

SMASH BURGER

$10.00+

served on a brioche roll, arugula, sliced tomato, carmelized onions, black garlic aioli choice of cheese: american, velveeta, cheddar, provolone

WAGYU BURGER

$14.00

served on a brioche roll, arugula, sliced tomato, caramelized onion, black garlic aioli

SANDWICHES

CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

served on a brioche roll, arugula, sliced tomato, caramelized onion, secret sauce comes with choice of: crispy fries, chips , mixed green salad AA dressing

GRILLED CHEESE DELUXE

$11.00

grilled sourdough, american cheese, arugula, sliced tomato, caramelized onion, black garlic aioli comes with choice of: crispy fries, chips, mixed greed salad AA dressing meat add ons: short ribs- $5 brisket- $5

SUBS

RIBEYE STEAK N' CHEESE

$14.00

hoagie rolls, provolone cheese, caramelized onions comes with choice of: crispy fries, chips, mixed green salad AA dressing

BEEF BRISKET

$14.00

hoagie rolls, arugula, caramelized onions, creamy horseradish sauce comes with choice of: crispy fries, chips, mixed green salad AA dressing

SMOKED FILIPINO-ISH" PORK SAUSAGE PO'BOY

$14.00

hoagie rolls, arugula, sliced tomato, caramelized onions, biquinho peppers, filipino creole remoulade sauce comes with choice of: crispy fries, chips, mixed green salad AA dressing

PASTA ENTREES

LINGUINE with GRILLED HERB LEMONGRASS CHICKEN LEG "CHICKEN INASAL"

$20.00+

FILIPINO HERB LEMONGRASS MARINATED

SPAGHETTI with 8oz SLOW ROASTED FILIPINO PORCHETTA " LECHON BELLY"

$24.00+

4hr slow roasted lechon belly roll comes with black garlic liver sauce

PAPPARDELLE with BRAISED SHORT RIBS

$21.00+

12hr red wine braised short ribs,roasted vegetables

FETTUCINE with LEMON HERB GRILLED SALMON

$21.00+

HERBS, LEMON, GARLIC OLIVE OIL MARINATED

TAGLIATELLE with GRILLED BBQ FLANK STEAK

$21.00+

filipino bbq marinated

RICE BOWL ENTREES

GRILLED HERB LEMONGRASS CHICKEN LEG "CHICKEN INASAL"

$14.00

filipino herb lemongrass marinated chicken comes with garlic rice, crispy shallots side of pickled papaya"atsara", soy dipping sauce, calamansi

8oz SLOW ROASTED FILIPINO PORCHETTA " LECHON BELLY"

$18.00

4hr slow roasted lechon belly roll comes with garlic rice, crispy shallots side of pickled papaya"atsara", black garlic liver sauce

BRAISED SHORT RIBS

$15.00

12hr red wine braised short ribs, roasted vegetables comes with garlic rice, crispy shallots side of pickled papaya"atsara"and red wine sauce

LEMON HERB GRILLED SALMON

$15.00

herbs lemon garlic olive oil marinated salmon comes with garlic rice, crispy shallots side of pickled papaya"atsara"and sweet chili sauce

GRILLED FLANK STEAK

$18.00

filipino bbq marinated flank stek comes with garlic rice, crispy shallots side of pickled papaya"atsara"and black peppercorn sauce

FROM SCRATCH PASTA

PAPPARDELLE

$7.00+

8.8oz/pack

SPAGHETTI

$7.00+

TAGLIATELLE

$7.00+

FETTUCINE

$7.00+

LINGUINE

$7.00+

DESSERTS

MAMA ROSE CASSAVA CAKE with MATCHA UBE WHIPPED

$7.00

oven baked cassava cake top with matcha ube whipped

KEY LIME PIE

$7.00

Lechons

10lbs LECHON BELLY (FILIPINO PORCHETTA)

$150.00

WHOLE LECHON CHICKEN

$20.00

ROASTED WHOLE PIG ( LECHON BABOY)

$450.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We made everythings from scratch,uses fresh ingredients and served healthy food as possible.!

Location

11910 Parklawn Drive, O, Rockville, MD 20852

Directions

